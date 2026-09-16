Patti LuPone Will Play Diana Vreeland in One-Woman Play FULL GALLOP

Three-time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone will star as Diana Vreeland in a new production of the one-woman play Full Gallop, written by Mark Hampton and Mary Louise Wilson.

The production, directed by Gordon Greenberg (Rope and The Baker's Wife), will start performances on Friday, January 8, 2027 for a strictly limited 12-week engagement at NY City Center, Stage II (131 West 55th Street). Opening night is January 17, 2027.

Before Anna, Before Miranda, There was Diana. She turned fashion into an empire. But when Diana Vreeland (LuPone) is unceremoniously fired as editor-in-chief of Vogue, she must reinvent herself, and her industry, yet again. Full Gallop is a rare visit with the unstoppable force who shaped how we look at style—and ourselves.

Tickets for Full Gallop will go on sale at a later date. Sign up at www.fullgalloplive.com for information. The production will be included in MTC's six-play subscriptions. For a limited time, the production will also be offered for advance purchase to select MTC Subscribers and Patrons as a special add-on event.

After its world premiere at San Diego's Old Globe Theatre in 1995, Full Gallop had its New York premiere at MTC's Stage II, where it now returns. That earlier production, which starred co-author Mary Louise Wilson, played an extended run Off-Broadway at The Westside Theatre. The play went on to multiple productions throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Africa.

About Patti LuPone

Patti LuPone (Diana Vreeland) is a three-time Tony Award winner for her performances as Joanne in Marianne Elliott's award-winning production of the Stephen Sondheim-George Furth musical Company; Madame Rose in the celebrated Broadway revival of the Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim-Arthur Laurents classic Gypsy; and the title role in the original Broadway production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Evita. Other New York stage credits include The Roommate; War Paint (Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations); Shows for Days; The Seven Deadly Sins (NY City Ballet); Company (NY Philharmonic); Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Award nominations); Sweeney Todd (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominations); Noises Off; Master Class; Anything Goes (Tony nomination, Drama Desk Award); Oliver!; Accidental Death of An Anarchist; and The Robber Bridegroom (Tony and Drama Desk nominations). Ms. LuPone has enjoyed a long association with David Mamet, starring on Broadway in productions of his plays The Anarchist, The Old Neighborhood and The Water Engine; Off-Broadway in Edmond and The Woods; as well as in his films Heist and State and Main.

In London, she starred on the West End in Company (Olivier Award, WhatsOnStage Award); Master Class; and created the role of Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard (Olivier Award nomination). She was the first American artist to win an Olivier Award for her performances in The Acting Company's production of The Cradle Will Rock and as Fantine, a role she also created, in the RSC and subsequent West End world premiere production of Les Misérables.

Ms. LuPone made her debut with the Los Angeles Opera in The Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny before returning to appear in the company's production of The Ghosts of Versailles and upcoming Candide. Her other operatic credits include Jake Heggie's To Hell and Back for San Francisco's Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra and the title role in Regina at the Kennedy Center.

In film, she received critical acclaim for her performance opposite Joaquin Phoenix in Ari Aster's Beau is Afraid and has also been featured in The School for Good and Evil; Last Christmas; The Comedian; Parker; City by the Sea; Just Looking; Summer of Sam; The 24 Hour Woman; Family Prayers; Driving Miss Daisy; and Witness.

Ms. LuPone has given memorable performances on many television and streaming series including “Agatha All Along” (Critics Choice and Film Independent Spirit Award nominations), “Palm Royale,” “The Artist,” “Elsbeth,” “Hollywood,” “Pose,” “Mom,” “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “Penny Dreadful” (Critics Choice Award nomination), “Girls,” “American Horror Story” (“NYC” and “Coven”), “30 Rock,” “Glee,” “Frasier” (Emmy nomination), and four seasons as Libby Thatcher on ABCs “Life Goes On.”

She is a founding member of both the Drama Division of The Juilliard School and John Houseman's The Acting Company, and the author of the NY Times best-seller Patti LuPone: A Memoir.



Photo Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

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