Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 17, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 17, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 17, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
But first...
This Week's Call Sheet
Tuesday, September 17
|BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Will Arrive on Broadway in 2025
by Nicole Rosky
The acclaimed new musical BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB is coming to Broadway! A band of renowned musicians from across the globe will tell the legendary story of the artists who recorded the original album. The new musical features a book by Marco Ramirez and will be directed by Tony nominee Saheem Ali.. (more...)
Photos: Darren Criss, Helen J Shen & the Cast of MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Are Getting Ready for Broadway
Photos: Adam Lambert and Auli'i Cravalho in CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB
Interview: Kyle Selig Has Hopped a Train Back to Broadway
by Nicole Rosky
The new star of Water for Elephants checks in with BroadwayWorld to chat about entering the big top, the excitement and challenges of being the first replacement in a Broadway show, his longtime connection with PigPen Theatre Co. and so much more!
Photos: Marsha Mason Takes Bows After Stepping Into THE ROOMMATE
by Stephi Wild
The four-time Academy Award nominated actress, Marsha Mason, stepped into the role of “Sharon” opposite Patti LuPone in Jen Silverman’s play The Roommate at this afternoon’s matinee performance at Broadway’s Booth Theatre. Check out photos of Mason taking her bow alongside LuPone!. (more...)
Learn More About the New Shorter Touring Production of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
by Stephi Wild
New details are continuing to emerge about the new shortened version of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, that is now playing in Chicago ahead of a new national tour. . (more...)
Cynthia Erivo to Campaign for Lead Actress for WICKED; Ariana Grande Supporting
by Josh Sharpe
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande will be competing in different categories for Wicked's awards campaign. Erivo will be featured in the lead actress category for her performance as Elphaba in the film. Conversely, Glinda actress Ariana Grande will be eligible as a supporting actress. . (more...)
STEREOPHONIC Extends Final Time and Adds New Cast Members
by Stephi Wild
The Tony Award-winning Best Play, Stereophonic, has extended for a final time through January 12, 2025. Learn more about the show and new cast members here!. (more...)
SUFFS Will Offer Discount Tickets Aimed at Mobilizing Young Voters
by Stephi Wild
The Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Suffs has announced a new slate of ticketing initiatives focused on mobilizing young voters ahead of the election. These new ticket offers are now in effect and will be valid through the November 5 election:. (more...)
Complete Cast Announced for SHUCKED National Tour
by Nicole Rosky
The North American tour of Shucked has found its full cast! As previously announced, the tour will tech and begin performances at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Rhode Island and will play over 30 cities in its first season. Check out all of the details here!. (more...)
Video: HAMILTON Broadway Cast Raps About 2024 Election in New Song
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Broadway cast of Hamilton has released a video singing a new song about the 2024 election, featuring lyrics by Kurt Crowley and music by Lin-Manuel Miranda.. (more...)
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
“Must it all be either less or more,
Videos