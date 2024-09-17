Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 17, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 17, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Tuesday, September 17

Our Town begins previews on Broadway

Wednesday, September 18

Maybe Happy Ending begins previews on Broadway

See What I Wanna See opens Off-Broadway

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Will Arrive on Broadway in 2025

by Nicole Rosky

The acclaimed new musical BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB is coming to Broadway! A band of renowned musicians from across the globe will tell the legendary story of the artists who recorded the original album. The new musical features a book by Marco Ramirez and will be directed by Tony nominee Saheem Ali.. (more...)

Photos: Darren Criss, Helen J Shen & the Cast of MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Are Getting Ready for Broadway

by Bruce Glikas

The company of the new musical met the press this week and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the special event. Check out photos below!

Photos: Adam Lambert and Auli'i Cravalho in CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Get a first look at Adam Lambert and Auli'i Cravalho in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club on Broadway. Learn more about the production and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Interview: Kyle Selig Has Hopped a Train Back to Broadway

by Nicole Rosky

The new star of Water for Elephants checks in with BroadwayWorld to chat about entering the big top, the excitement and challenges of being the first replacement in a Broadway show, his longtime connection with PigPen Theatre Co. and so much more!

Photos: Marsha Mason Takes Bows After Stepping Into THE ROOMMATE

by Stephi Wild

The four-time Academy Award nominated actress, Marsha Mason, stepped into the role of “Sharon” opposite Patti LuPone in Jen Silverman’s play The Roommate at this afternoon’s matinee performance at Broadway’s Booth Theatre. Check out photos of Mason taking her bow alongside LuPone!. (more...)

Learn More About the New Shorter Touring Production of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

by Stephi Wild

New details are continuing to emerge about the new shortened version of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, that is now playing in Chicago ahead of a new national tour. . (more...)

Cynthia Erivo to Campaign for Lead Actress for WICKED; Ariana Grande Supporting

by Josh Sharpe

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande will be competing in different categories for Wicked's awards campaign. Erivo will be featured in the lead actress category for her performance as Elphaba in the film. Conversely, Glinda actress Ariana Grande will be eligible as a supporting actress. . (more...)

STEREOPHONIC Extends Final Time and Adds New Cast Members

by Stephi Wild

The Tony Award-winning Best Play, Stereophonic, has extended for a final time through January 12, 2025. Learn more about the show and new cast members here!. (more...)

SUFFS Will Offer Discount Tickets Aimed at Mobilizing Young Voters

by Stephi Wild

The Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Suffs has announced a new slate of ticketing initiatives focused on mobilizing young voters ahead of the election. These new ticket offers are now in effect and will be valid through the November 5 election:. (more...)

Complete Cast Announced for SHUCKED National Tour

by Nicole Rosky

The North American tour of Shucked has found its full cast! As previously announced, the tour will tech and begin performances at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Rhode Island and will play over 30 cities in its first season. Check out all of the details here!. (more...)

Video: HAMILTON Broadway Cast Raps About 2024 Election in New Song

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Broadway cast of Hamilton has released a video singing a new song about the 2024 election, featuring lyrics by Kurt Crowley and music by Lin-Manuel Miranda.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!