Video: HAMILTON Broadway Cast Raps About 2024 Election in New Song

The Broadway cast of Hamilton has released a video singing a song about the 2024 election, featuring lyrics by Kurt Crowley and music by Lin-Manuel Miranda. watch!

Featured in the video are Hamilton Broadway cast members Amanda Braun, Chloë Campbell, Marc delaCruz, Jared Dixon, Julia Estrada, Alexander Ferguson, Tamar Greene, Johanna Moise, Willie “Tré” Smith, Gabriella Sorrentino, Ebrin R. Stanley, Cherry Torres and Morgan Anita Wood. Lyrics for the anthem are written by Kurt Crowley and music is by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who also serves as a When We All Vote Co-Chair.

"How does the bastion of the west democratically search out how to stay united as we churn out vitriol, and bots, and memes and try to work out how we can rebuild the trust, and boost the turn out?" Plan, Pledge, and Register with help from VoteRiders.org and WhenWeAllVote.org

Hamilton is also releasing a new collection of merchandise, the Hamilton Vote Collection, which will be available September 17 at the Broadway Merchandise Shop and at theatres where Hamilton is performing. A portion of the proceeds will be equally distributed between When We All Vote, VoteRiders, and Vote Forward. The collection includes t-shirts, hats, stickers, buttons and bags featuring the phrases "I'm not throwing away my shot to vote” and “History has its eyes on you.” Selena Saldívar, a graphic designer, lettering artist, and illustrator based in South Texas was commissioned to create the designs.