Photos: Adam Lambert and Auli'i Cravalho in CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB

Get a first look at photos of GRAMMY Award nominee Adam Lambert and Auli‘i Cravalho on stage at the at the August Wilson Theatre as ‘Emcee’ and ‘Sally Bowles’ in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club. Lambert and Cravalho make their Broadway debuts tonight in the Tony Award-winning production for a limited engagement through Sunday, March 30, 2025. Check out the photos below!



Also joining the production tonight are Calvin Leon Smith as ‘Clifford Bradshaw’ and Michelle Aravena as ‘Fritzie/Kost.’ Eddie Redmayne, Gayle Rankin, Ato Blankson-Wood, and Natascia Diaz played their final performances in the production on Saturday evening, September 14. Casting for the roles of ‘Emcee’ and ‘Sally Bowles’ after March 30 will be announced in the new year.



Lambert previously appeared in the North American touring production of Wicked and shortly after, rocketed to stardom in the eighth season of “American Idol.” In addition to being a platinum-selling singer/songwriter, he appeared in the five-time Academy Award®-winning film Bohemian Rhapsody and starred in the Sofia Coppola-produced feature film Fairyland. In addition to fronting legendary rock band Queen, playing to sold-out stadiums across the globe. This summer, Lambert released his latest solo EP, the hedonistic, dance-driven AFTERS.



Cravalho first gained attention as the voice of the title character of Disney’s Moana and performed the anthem “How Far I’ll Go” with the film’s songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda at the 2017 Academy Awards®. She went on to star in “The Power” on Amazon, Hulu’s Crush, the NBC drama “Rise,” and Netflix’s All Together Now, Last spring, she starred as ‘Janis’ in the film adaptation of Tina Fey’s Broadway hit Mean Girls: The Musical. Later this fall, she will return to the role of ‘Moana’ in the eagerly anticipated sequel to the global phenomenon.



During their runs in Cabaret, Lambert and Cravalho will normally perform seven shows per week.



Photo credit: Julieta Cervantes