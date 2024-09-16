Photos: Marsha Mason Takes Bows After Stepping Into THE ROOMMATE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The four-time Academy Award nominated actress, Marsha Mason, stepped into the role of “Sharon” opposite Patti LuPone in Jen Silverman’s play The Roommate at this afternoon’s matinee performance at Broadway’s Booth Theatre. Mason stepped in for Mia Farrow, who missed the performance after testing positive for Covid-19. Below, check out photos of Mason taking her bow alongside LuPone!

Ms. Mason and Ms. LuPone received standing ovations at the beginning and at the end of the performance. The Saturday, September 14 matinee and evening performances were canceled before Mason stepped into the Sunday, September 15th matinee.

In a statement, Ms. Mason said, “I was called to step in by the producers while enjoying a lovely Sunday morning in Connecticut, and of course, came right to the City. These moments in the theater are equally exciting and terrifying, and the audience helped make it a fun ride. I was exhilarated to play opposite Patti and especially heartened to be able to pinch hit for my Connecticut dear friend and neighbor, Mia, who is quite marvelous in the role.”

The Roommate which celebrated its opening night this past Thursday, September 12, is produced by Chris Harper, Nelle Nugent and Kenneth Teaton.