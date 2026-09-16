Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 16, 2026- Reece Weaver Gives CHICAGO A Box Office Boost and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 16, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 16, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! Here's what you need to know from yesterday's top stories:
The Kennedy Center made headlines with plans to close immediately, though legal challenges stand in the way. Meanwhile, Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix revealed her connection between Dancing With the Stars and her Broadway role in Just In Time. On the money front, Broadway grosses show Chicago jumping in attendance as the week's numbers came in.
Looking ahead, there's plenty to celebrate: Annie will mark its 50th anniversary with a new Broadway production coming in Fall 2027, and The Sound of Music is offering special discount tickets to celebrate its box office opening. Plus, The Princess Bride musical will have its world premiere in Chicago before heading to Broadway!
Don't miss our exclusive photo feature of fabulous fashion from The Rocky Horror Show audiences, and check out performances from Brian Stokes Mitchell and the Hamilton cast's new voting anthem.
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
|Coming Up
Sunday, September 20
Titanique closes on Broadway
|The Front Page
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Kennedy Center Board Votes to Close Immediately
The Kennedy Center's board voted Tuesday to immediately close its main building, but a standing federal injunction and a new emergency legal challenge stand in the way.
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Video: Ariana Madix Reveals the Connection Between DANCING WITH THE STARS & JUST IN TIME
Ariana Madix reveals the connection she has found between competing on Dancing With the Stars and playing Connie Francis in Just in Time at the Circle in the Square Theatre on Broadway! Watch the video with the Love Island and Vanderpump Rules star.
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Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/13/26 - CHICAGO Jumps in Attendance as Reece Weaver Stars
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 09/13/2026.
|Exclusive
by Jennifer Broski
Don’t dream it—dress up! For more than 50 years, The Rocky Horror Show has inspired fans to slip into their fishnets, lace up their corsets, pile on the glitter, and let their freak flags fly. Dressing up has become almost as much a part of the Rocky Horror experience as doing the Time Warp, and now that the cult classic is back on Broadway, fans are bringing their fabulous fashions along for the ride. From sweet transvestites to creatures of the night and everything in between, these audience members understood the assignment. Take a jump to the left and check out some of our favorite looks from a recent performance at Studio 54!. (more...)
|Must Watch
|Video: Brian Stokes Mitchell Sings RAGTIME's 'Back to Before' at MCC's MISCAST26
by Michael Major
Brian Stokes Mitchell performs 'Back to Before' from Ragtime at MCC Theater's MISCAST26 gala, the latest performance video released from the annual benefit concert.. (more...)
|Video: HAMILTON Cast Records '2026: Time for the Midterms' Voting Anthem
by Michael Major
Members of the Broadway company of HAMILTON recorded a new song, '2026: Time for the Midterms,' to promote National Voter Registration Day alongside When We All Vote. Watch the video!. (more...)
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Video: Watch the Trailer for THE CONVERSATION Starring Joshua Henry and Julia Harriman
Video: TANGLED Star Teagan Croft Shares First Look With INTO THE WOODS Remix
|Hot Photos
by Stephi Wild
Pop star Ashlee Simpson Ross made an appearance at the WILD CHILD World Premiere at the Laguna Playhouse. Learn more about the show and check out the photos here!. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Stephi Wild
Samantha Pauly joins a private industry showcase of Robert J. Sherman's expanded musical LOVE BIRDS at The Museum of Broadway in New York. The presentation will feature three songs from the newly developed two-act version of the vaudeville-set musical.. (more...)
The Drama League Directors Project Opens 2027 Applications
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Drama League opened applications for expanded fellowships, residencies, and assistantships for directors. New offerings include director-playwright collaborations and mentorships with artistic directors.. (more...)
Theatre Row to Launch Studio Residency for Emerging Arts Companies
by Stephi Wild
Theatre Row announced a new Studio Residency providing nonprofit performing arts companies with affordable space, professional development, and organizational support without presentation requirements.. (more...)
Julie Benko, Bryce Pinkham and More to Perform at Primary Stages 2026 Fall Gala
by Chloe Rabinowitz
PRIMARY STAGES revealed performers for their 2026 Fall Gala, honoring Ann Harada with the Einhorn Mentorship Award, and Cherry Lane Alternative with the Andrew Leynse Commitment to New Plays Award.. (more...)
Camp Songcatchers Expands 46-Year Music Tradition
by Stephi Wild
Songcatchers evolved its longtime Choir Camp into Camp Songcatchers, an overnight program combining music, performing arts, adventure, and sports for children in the Hudson Valley region.. (more...)
New York City Ballet and AFM Local 802 Reach Three-Year Contract Agreement
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The New York City musicians' union (AFM Local 802) and the New York City Ballet have reached a successful resolution to negotiations, resulting in a three-year contract for orchestra members.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Joshua Wright
A federal judge has shut down the Kennedy Center board's latest attempt to put President Trump's name on the institution's exterior, ruling Tuesday that only Congress can authorize such a tribute, according to The New York Times.. (more...)
CASTING CALL: El Teatro Off convoca audiciones para CABARET PEQUOD en Valencia
by Emilia Ruiz de Somocurcio
CABARET PEQUOD, un nuevo espectáculo profesional de teatro musical en formato cabaret, ha abierto una convocatoria de casting para completar su elenco. La producción que tendrá lugar en el Teatro OFF de Valencia, busca seis intérpretes para formar parte de un proyecto. . (more...)
Matthew Rhys, Noah Wyle, Jean Smart Score Big 2026 Emmy Wins
by Rachel Stone
TODAY recapped the 2026 Emmy Awards, where Matthew Rhys won lead actor honors in two categories, Noah Wyle triumphed for The Pitt, and Jean Smart won for Hacks.. (more...)
Adam Kantor Joins Clifford Odets' WAITING FOR LEFTY at Classic Stage Company
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Adam Kantor has joined the cast of Classic Stage Company's upcoming production of Clifford Odets' Waiting for Lefty, set to be presented Off-Broadway in October.. (more...)
THE PRINCESS BRIDE New Musical to Have World Premiere In Chicago
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The stage musical adaptation of The Princess Bride will make its world premiere in Chicago before heading to Broadway. Producer Jeffrey Seller and Broadway In Chicago announced the production will run at the James M. Nederlander Theatre.. (more...)
Interview: Writer/Director Howard Skora of TEXAS SODOMY: THE INCREDIBLE TRUE STORY OF LAWRENCE V. TEXAS
by Shari Barrett
I spoke with Howard Skora about his decision to write about the human story behind one of the most important civil rights decisions in modern American history, his vision for directing its world premiere production, and why he chose to write about the real-life events that took place in Houston in 1998 when two ordinary working-class men, John Lawrence and Tyron Garner, were arrested under Texas’s ‘Homosexual Conduct’ law which led to a landmark 2003 Supreme Court decision.. (more...)
THE OUTSIDERS Releases New Block of Tickets For Broadway Run
by Stephi Wild
The Tony Award-winning best musical THE OUTSIDERS has released additional single tickets for performances at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, with student group tickets available through the school year.. (more...)
RAISE THE ROOF! Will Benefit Denville Hall at Victoria Palace Theatre
by Stephi Wild
Elstree Studios and Denville Hall unite for a centenary fundraiser hosted by Bradley Walsh, bringing together entertainment industry performers and stars to support Denville Hall's capital appeal.. (more...)
Rose Ayling-Ellis Joins LETTERS TO MY YOUNGER FUTURE SELF
by Stephi Wild
Rose Ayling-Ellis has joined the cast of LETTERS TO MY YOUNGER FUTURE SELF, a National Youth Theatre production marking the organization's 70th anniversary at Royal Festival Hall in London, supported by Netflix.. (more...)
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Reveals First Cast for One-Part Production
by Stephi Wild
The reimagined one-part production of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD will begin performances at London's Palace Theatre, as the original two-part production concludes its ten-year run.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Nick Jonas
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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