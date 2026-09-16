Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 16, 2026- Reece Weaver Gives CHICAGO A Box Office Boost and More

Video: Watch the Trailer for THE CONVERSATION Starring Joshua Henry and Julia Harriman

by Chloe Rabinowitz

You can now get a first look at a new trailer for The Conversation, a new original musical conceived, co-written and starring Tony Award winner Joshua Henry and Julia Harriman. (more...)

Video: TANGLED Star Teagan Croft Shares First Look With INTO THE WOODS Remix

by Michael Major

The first official look at Disney's live action Tangled has been released, complete with a special nod to Into the Woods. Teagan Croft has shared a first look at her 'Rapunzel' through a TikTok featuring a remix of 'Your Fault' from Into the Woods.. (more...)