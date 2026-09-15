Adam Kantor Joins Clifford Odets' WAITING FOR LEFTY at Classic Stage Company

Rehearsals are now underway for Classic Stage Company's upcoming production of Clifford Odets' Waiting for Lefty, with original music and arrangements by Yeller Tooth, choreographed by Susan Misner, and directed by Steven Pasquale. CSC Adam Kantor will join the previously announced Tala Ashe, Raffi Barsoumian, Austin Durant, Greg Hildreth, Doireann Mac Mahon, Zach McNally, Sahar Milani, Cameron Scoggins, and Henry Stram. Clifford Odets' Waiting for Lefty will run from October 15 - November 22, 2026 at CSC's Lynn F. Angelson Theater.

One room. One choice. One movement. Exploited, exhausted, and pushed to the edge, the taxi drivers of Depression-era New York City gather to make a choice that will change their lives forever. But as they wait for their leader, the tension reaches a fever pitch. Marking the directing debut of acclaimed actor Steven Pasquale, this innovative production uses music and movement to breathe fresh life into Clifford Odets' 1935 masterpiece, transforming the theater into a high-stakes union hall. Both then and now, speaking truth to power can come at a deadly cost. Don't miss this visceral collision of classic social protest and contemporary sound. The clock is ticking - are you with us?

Tickets are now on sale. CSC also offers the FlexPass subscription packages, offering exclusive access to secure guaranteed seating before the general public. With three different FlexPass packages available, you can tailor your CSC experience to fit your schedule and budget, so that you get the most value at the price that works for you. Plus, each CSC FlexPass package comes with a slew of perks, including but not limited to priority booking, no-cost exchanges, and access to discounts at our favorite restaurants and businesses in the neighborhood. This season, we're proud to offer our subscribers more options than ever before. Convenient, flexible, and guaranteed, with a CSC FlexPass you can experience all that our 2026-2027 season has to offer.

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