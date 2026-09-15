New York City Ballet and AFM Local 802 Reach Three-Year Contract Agreement
The contract includes meaningful wage increases, healthcare protections, and quality of life improvements.
The New York City musicians' union (AFM Local 802) and the New York City Ballet have reached a successful resolution to negotiations, resulting in a three-year contract for orchestra members that includes meaningful wage increases, healthcare protections, and quality-of-life improvements.
Local 802 President Dan Point said: “Our members stood together through every stage of this negotiation, and that solidarity is what produced a contract worthy of the NYCB musicians who bring the company's musical repertoire to life. The agreement recognizes the artistry and dedication our members carry into the pit every night, and we look forward to a great season at Lincoln Center with a full orchestra playing music that matches the brilliance of New York City Ballet's dancers on stage. I would also like to thank our negotiating committee for the long hours behind this deal.”
NYCB Executive Director Katherine Brown said: “New York City Ballet is happy that a contract agreement has been reached with Local 802 as NYCB prepares for the opening of its 2026-27 season, which begins on Tuesday, September 22 with George Balanchine's masterpiece Jewels, featuring the brilliant NYCB Orchestra performing timeless scores by Fauré, Stravinsky, and Tschaikovsky. The marriage of music and dance was central to the vision of our co-founders George Balanchine and Lincoln Kirstein, and continues to inform everything we do at New York City Ballet. Our extraordinary dancers and musicians are among the greatest performers in the world, and we look forward to another wonderful season at Lincoln Center.”
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