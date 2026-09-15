THE SOUND OF MUSIC Will Offer Discount Tickets to Celebrate Box Office Opening

Lincoln Center Theater will celebrate its box office opening for the Broadway revival of The Sound of Music with a special “$16 on the 17th” event on Thursday, September 17 at 11 AM ET at the Vivian Beaumont Theater.

Beginning at 11 AM, there will be 300 $16.00 loge tickets available for purchase across all preview performances, sold only in-person at the box office. Inventory is available on a first come, first served basis, with a limit of two tickets purchased per person. The event will also include limited edition merch to celebrate the occasion, 100 special “DOUGH-Re-Mi” donuts, courtesy of I'm donut ?, will be given to the first 100 people to purchase the $16.00 tickets, plus additional giveaways. Elvis Duran and the Morning Show Co-Host Danielle Monaro will be hosting the event and streaming live from @radiodaniellemonaro and @iheartradiobroadway on Instagram.

Directed by three-time Tony Award nominee Lear deBessonet (LCT's Kewsong Lee Artistic Director), choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli, and starring Tony Award nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers as 'Maria,' The Sound of Music will begin performances at the Vivian Beaumont Theater on Tuesday, March 23, 2027, with opening night set for Thursday, April 15, 2027.

Tickets for The Sound of Music are on sale now for LCT Members and will go on sale to the general public Thursday, September 17 at 10am at the Lincoln Center Theater box office, by phone (212-239-6200), or online. The special $16.00 tickets will go on sale at 11am in-person at the Lincoln Center Theater box office.

About The Sound of Music

For the first time in nearly three decades, The Sound of Music returns to Broadway. This revival finds new power in the intimate story of a family learning to love again set against one of the most consequential moments of the twentieth century, as the Nazi regime rises to power and authoritarianism encroaches on daily life.

Featuring Rodgers & Hammerstein's unforgettable score, including “Do-Re-Mi,” “My Favorite Things,” “Edelweiss,” and “Climb Ev'ry Mountain,” and an iconic book written by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, and starring Tony nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers as 'Maria,' The Sound of Music returns at a moment when humanity, compassion, and conviction feel vital and necessary.

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