Samantha Pauly Joins New York Industry Showcase of LOVE BIRDS

Broadway performer Samantha Pauly, recently seen as Jordan Baker in The Great Gatsby, will appear in a private industry showcase of Robert J. Sherman's new musical Love Birds at The Museum of Broadway in New York on September 30, 2026.

Pauly, who originated the role of Jordan Baker in The Great Gatsby on Broadway and previously starred as Katherine Howard in the original Broadway company of SIX, will take part in a specially curated presentation featuring three songs from the newly expanded musical.

The September 30 event will offer invited industry guests a first look at selected material from the new two-act version of Love Birds, as the creative team moves towards the next stage.

Written by Robert J. Sherman, Love Birds is a joyful new musical set in the colourful world of vaudeville, where a flock of parrots and penguins sing, dance and perform together. At its heart is a story about love and acceptance, with a simple message: if you are lucky enough to find love in this life, don't hesitate - fly to it.

Sherman has since substantially developed the piece, expanding Love Birds into a full two-act musical with new material, characters and storylines. The New York presentation will showcase songs from this newly developed version of the show as the creative team looks towards the musical's next stage of development and an intended West End production in London in 2028.

Robert J. Sherman said: 'Love Birds has always been a very special show to me. Returning to it now has given me the opportunity to expand the fantastical world of the piece and to let these wonderful characters and their individual stories grow. At its heart, Love Birds is a show about love, acceptance and having the courage to embrace love and happiness where and when you find it - a message that feels more relevant today than ever. I'm enormously excited to share songs from this new version in New York and to take Love Birds into its next chapter.'

Love Birds continues a celebrated family songwriting tradition. Robert J. Sherman is the son of Robert B. Sherman and nephew of Richard M. Sherman, the Academy Award-winning songwriting duo known as The Sherman Brothers, whose work includes the songs from Mary Poppins, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, The Jungle Book and numerous other classics.

The September 30 presentation at The Museum of Broadway will be a private, invitation-only industry showcase. Love Birds is produced by Kelly Grandmaison, Joshua Kirshbaum and Robert J. Sherman, with General Management by Across the Pond Entertainment.

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