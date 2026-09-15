Video: Brian Stokes Mitchell Sings RAGTIME's 'Back to Before' at MCC's MISCAST26





MCC Theater has shared a new performance clip from its MISCAST26 gala, featuring Brian Stokes Mitchell singing "Back to Before" from the musical Ragtime. The Tony Award winner, who originated the role of 'Coalhouse Walker, Jr.' in the original production of Ragtime, takes on Mother's 11 o'clock number in the new video.

The new video is one of several performances captured during the one-night-only benefit event, which pairs Broadway performers with songs from roles they would not traditionally play.

MISCAST is MCC Theater's annual fundraising concert, with proceeds supporting the company's Off-Broadway productions, its Youth Company, in-school partnerships with New York City public high schools, and its literary development programs for emerging playwrights. The MISCAST26 broadcast was directed by Jess Ryan, with musical supervision and arrangements by Will Van Dyke.

The video is part of a steady rollout of performance clips MCC Theater has posted following the gala, joining previously released numbers from stars including Lea Michele, who performed "Man of La Mancha (I, Don Quixote)" during her run in Chess on Broadway. MCC has also made the concert's music available to stream through its Miscast: The Studio Sessions release.

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