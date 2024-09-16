Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 16, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 16, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.

This Week's Call Sheet Tuesday, September 17

Our Town begins previews on Broadway

Wednesday, September 18

Maybe Happy Ending begins previews on Broadway

See What I Wanna See opens Off-Broadway

Photos: Patti LuPone and Mia Farrow Take Opening Night Bows in THE ROOMMATE

by Bruce Glikas

Mia Farrow and Patti LuPone took their Opening Night bows in Jen Silverman’s The Roommate last night, September 12, at the Booth Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the opening curtain call here!. (more...)

Meet the Cast of YELLOW FACE, Now In Previews on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

Roundabout Theatre Company presents the Broadway debut of Yellow Face by David Henry Hwang directed by Leigh Silverman. Meet the cast of Yellow Face here!. (more...)

Video: Tour Life with MOULIN ROUGE!'s Gabrielle McClinton & Nick Rashad Burroughs

by Robert Bannon

Moulin Rouge! is currently on a US tour, playing next in Oklahoma City and Detroit. Learn about life on the road from two of the show's stars!

Photos: Patti LuPone and Mia Farrow Backstage at THE ROOMMATE Opening Night

by Bruce Glikas

Mia Farrow and Patti LuPone took their Opening Night bows in Jen Silverman’s The Roommate last night, September 12, at the Booth Theatre. The production is directed by Jack O’Brien. BroadwayWorld was on hand backstage at the big night, and snapped some photos of Farrow and LuPone. Check out the photos here!. (more...)

LEMPICKA is Now Available at the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts

by Stephi Wild

The Broadway production of Lempicka, the new musical portrait celebrating the true story of artist Tamara de Lempicka, was filmed by the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive (TOFT) at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts and added to its collection.. (more...)

Jordan Fisher, Alyssa Milano & More to Join Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction Autograph Table & Photo Booth

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Broadway stars are set to sign theatrical treasures and pose for photos with fans at the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction in New York City’s Theater District on Sunday, September 22, 2024. Learn how to attend.. (more...)

BACK TO THE FUTURE Will Offer Discount Tickets Through Fall Accessible Ticket Initiative

by Stephi Wild

BACK TO THE FUTURE will offer discounted tickets through its new “Back In Time” Fall Accessible Ticket Initiative, offering upper level seats from $59 and stage level seats from $79, including fees, for every performance Tuesday, September 17 through Sunday, November 10, 2024.. (more...)

Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Think of WHY AM I SO SINGLE?, from the Creators of SIX

by Aliya Al-Hassan

From the writers of SIX, comes a brand-new British musical where the lonely little lives of two BFFs are transformed into an all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza about dates, mates, and celebrating love in all its forms.. (more...)

Old Globe 2025 Season Includes World Premiere Musical from LEGALLY BLONDE Writers & More

by A.A. Cristi

The Old Globe has announced its 2025 Season, which is packed with new musicals and plays, West Coast and San Diego premieres, and two of Shakespeare’s popular comedies. . (more...)

Madison Mosley Will Take Over the Role of Lydia on the National Tour of BEETLEJUICE

by Stephi Wild

The National Tour of Beetlejuice has found its new Lydia! Madison Mosley, who currently plays the Girl Scout and understudies the role of Lydie on tour, will officially take over the role beginning performances on October 22 in Fayetteville, AR.. (more...)

Video: First Look at Carmen Cusack, Nik Walker & More in BULL DURHAM, A NEW MUSICAL

by Joshua Wright

Get a first look at Carmen Cusack and Nik Walker in Bull Durham, A New Musical at Theatre Raleigh. The production is now on stage at the Reynolds Industries Theater at Duke University through September 22nd, 2024.

Video: THE BIG GAY JAMBOREE Press Preview

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Performances begin this week for Marla Mindelle's brand new musical, The Big Gay Jamboree. The show's cast and creative team recently met the press and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out footage of the cast below!

