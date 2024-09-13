Video: First Look at Carmen Cusack, Nik Walker & More in BULL DURHAM, A NEW MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get a first look at Carmen Cusack and Nik Walker in Bull Durham, A New Musical at Theatre Raleigh. The production is now on stage at the Reynolds Industries Theater at Duke University through September 22nd, 2024.

Bull Durham, A New Musical is an adaptation of the beloved 1988 film about the Durham Bulls minor league baseball team starring Kevin Costner, Susan Sarandon and Tim Robbins. This Theatre Raleigh production will bring the musical to Durham, N.C. for the first time.



The Bull Durham story weaves together baseball and romance as veteran catcher Crash Davis is brought in to mentor rookie pitcher Ebby Calvin "Nuke" Laloosh, while Annie Savoy, the team's muse, must choose between the two men. Shelton, who wrote and directed the original film, adapted his screenplay for the musical while Werner composed the music and lyrics. The production's creative team includes director Broadway director Marc Bruni ("Beautiful: The Carole King Musical," "The Great Gatsby"), choreographer Joshua Bergasse ("Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," the 2014 revival of "On the Town" on Broadway and NBC’s "Smash") and music supervisor Vadim Feichtner (Broadway’s "Falsettos" and "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee").