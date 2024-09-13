Meet the Cast of YELLOW FACE, Beginning Previews Tonight on Broadway

Opening night is set for October 1 at the Todd Haimes Theatre.
Next up from Roundabout Theatre Company is the new production of Yellow Face by David Henry Hwang directed by Leigh Silverman. Previews will begin tonight, September 13, at the Todd Haimes Theatre, ahead of opening night on October 1.
Yellow Face will feature Daniel Dae Kim as “DHH,” Kevin Del Aguila as “Actor A,” Ryan Eggold as “Marcus,” Francis Jue as “HYH & Others,” Marinda Anderson as “Actor B,” Greg Keller as “Reporter/NWOAC,” and Shannon Tyo as “Leah & Others.” Meet the cast of Yellow Face below!
Inspired by real events, the playwright’s fictionalized doppelgänger protests yellowface casting in Miss Saigon, only to mistakenly cast a white actor as the Asian lead in his own play. This Obie Award-winning and Pulitzer finalist play is a laugh-out-loud farce about the complexities of race.
The creative team for Yellow Face includes: Arnulfo Maldonado (Set Design), Anita Yavich (Costume Design), Lap Chi Chu (Lighting Design), Yee Eun Nam (Projection Design), and Caroline Eng and Kate Marvin (Sound Design & Original Music).
Daniel Dae Kim - DHH
Daniel Dae Kim (DHH) is an actor, director, producer, and social advocate widely known for his work in ABC’s “Lost,” CBS’s “Hawaii Five-O,” Netflix’s “Stowaway”, and Disney’s “Raya And The Last Dragon.” Earlier this year, Kim starred as the villainous Fire Lord Ozai in the live-action adaptation of “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” for Netflix which reached #1 on their TV charts. Daniel recently wrapped production in South Korea on a new spy series that he and his company, 3AD, are producing for Amazon Studios titled “Butterfly.” Kim can be seen on streaming platforms in BJ Novak’s FX series, “The Premise,” Nat Geo’s “The Hot Zone: Anthrax,” and Apple TV+’s “Roar.” As a producer, Kim and 3AD executive produce the series “The Good Doctor,” which recently aired its seventh and final season on ABC, as well as 2023’s multi-award-winning IFC documentary feature film, “Bad Axe.” His recent theater credits include the production of Peter Pan Goes Wrong at the Ahmanson Theater in Los Angeles, My Favorite Things: The Rodgers and Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert, the King of Siam in Lincoln Center Theater’s 2017 production of The King and I, and this Fall he will be headed to Broadway to star in David Henry Hwang’s Yellow Face. Kim’s advocacy for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is longstanding. His testimony in front of Congress helped lead to the passage of the “Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act,” and he currently serves on the White House’s Commission for Asian American, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders. He also serves on the Board of Gold House, with whom he partners, along with the Asian American Foundation, on the Sunrise Collective, the first ever official AAPI centered House at the Sundance Film Festival.
Kevin Del Aguila - Actor A
Kevin Del Aguila received a Tony nomination and a Drama Desk Award for his performance as Osgood in Some Like It Hot on Broadway. Other Broadway credits: Frozen (Oaken), Peter and the Starcatcher (Smee), Rocky (everybody in Philadelphia). Off-Broadway: Little Shop of Horrors, Love’s Labour’s Lost (Shakespeare in the Park), Jacques Brel, God Bless You Mr. Rosewater (Encores!). Film/TV: “Peg+Cat,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “Deadbeat” and Disney’s Frozen. In his spare time, Kevin is an Emmy-winning TV writer, lyricist for the stage and screen, and book-writer of the musicals Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Dog Man, Madagascar and Altar Boyz. @kevinoftheeagle
Ryan Eggold - Marcus
Ryan Eggold (Marcus) starred as the lead of NBC's hit series “New Amsterdam” for its five-season run. He can next be seen in CROSS for Amazon, based on the popular book series by James Paterson. On the feature side, he was most recently seen in Tyler Perry's A JAZZMAN'S BLUES for Netflix. Prior to that, Ryan appeared in the Focus Feature, Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always for Eliza Hittman, as well as Spike Lee’s Blackkklansman for Blumhouse alongside Adam Driver and Topher Grace. In the television space, Ryan previously spent five years as Tom Keen in the NBC drama “The Blacklist” and “The Blacklist: Redemption” opposite James Spader and Megan Boone. In 2017, Ryan made his directorial debut with Literally, Right Before Aaron, which he also wrote, starring Justin Long and Cobie Smulders. The film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. Previous film credits include The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby opposite Jessica Chastain, IFC Films' Lucky Them opposite Toni Collette and Thomas Hayden Church, and Love Song with Riley Keough. Born and raised in Southern California, Eggold is a graduate of USC’s theater program. He is a music and theater aficionado, and an accomplished musician, singer, director and playwright.
Francis Jue - HYH
Francis Jue (HYH) earned Lucille Lortel and Obie Awards for the NYC debut of Yellow Face at The Public Theater. Broadway: Pacific Overtures, Thoroughly Modern Millie, M. Butterfly. Recent theatre credits include Cambodian Rock Band (Lortel Award), Twilight: Los Angeles 1992, Once Upon a Mattress, Babbitt, Good Enemy, Soft Power (Outer Critics Circle Award), Wild Goose Dreams (Obie Award). Film/TV includes “Our Son,” “White Noise,” “Joyful Noise,” “Madam Secretary,” “New Amsterdam,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “Hightown.”
Marinda Anderson - Actor B
Off-Broadway: Merry Me (New York Theatre Workshop), You Will Get Sick (Roundabout), Sandblasted (Vineyard), The Cake (MTC), A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Mobile Unit), Teenage Dick, Miss You Like Hell (The Public); The Treasurer, Bella: An American Tall Tale, A Life, Far from Heaven (Playwrights Horizons); Sex of the Baby (Access Theatre); Obama-ology (The Juilliard School). Regional: Airness (Humana); A Doll’s House (Huntington); Three Sisters (Playmaker’s Rep); Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill, Intimate Apparel (Dorset Theatre Festival); Fairfield (Cleveland Play House). TV: “The Gilded Age,” “A League of Their Own,” “Evil, “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” “New Amsterdam,” “High Maintenance,” “Madam Secretary,” “Gotham.” BFA: Howard University. MFA: NYU Graduate Acting Program. Marinda also created her own show where she plays Sizzle Drunkerton of the musical parody duo, The Incredible Drunkertons. marindaanderson.com
Greg Keller - Reporter
Greg Keller (Reporter/NWOAC) has originated roles in plays by Suzan-Lori Parks, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Amy Herzog, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Sarah Ruhl, Ayad Akhtar, Richard Greenberg, Clare Barron, Abe Koogler, Julia Cho, Moises Kauffman, Theresa Rebeck, Mara Nelson-Greenberg, Jordan Harrison, Jenny Schwartz, Daniel Goldfarb, Sheila Callaghan, Melissa Ross, Zayd Dohrn, Larissa FastHorse, David Grimm, Rachel Bonds, Sam Marks, and Robert O’Hara. He was a Lila Acheson Wallace Playwriting Fellow at The Juilliard School where he was a two-time recipient of the Lecomte Du Nouy prize.
Shannon Tyo - Leah & Others
Official website: shannon-tyo.com Shannon Tyo (Leah & Others). New York: The Comeuppance (Signature; Obie, Special Citation- Ensemble), Regretfully, So the Birds Are (Playwrights), The Far Country (Atlantic), peerless (Primary Stages), The Chinese Lady (Ma-Yi at The Public; Lortel Award, Theater World Award, Drama Desk nom), Kentucky (EST), Bikeman (Tribeca PAC). Select regional: Berkeley Rep, Baltimore Center Stage, Barrington Stage, The Old Globe, MT Wichita, Pioneer Theatre. Obie, Sustained Achievement.
