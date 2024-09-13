Meet the Cast of YELLOW FACE, Beginning Previews Tonight on Broadway

Daniel Dae Kim - DHH Daniel Dae Kim (DHH) is an actor, director, producer, and social advocate widely known for his work in ABC’s “Lost,” CBS’s “Hawaii Five-O,” Netflix’s “Stowaway”, and Disney’s “Raya And The Last Dragon.” Earlier this year, Kim starred as the villainous Fire Lord Ozai in the live-action adaptation of “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” for Netflix which reached #1 on their TV charts. Daniel recently wrapped production in South Korea on a new spy series that he and his company, 3AD, are producing for Amazon Studios titled “Butterfly.” Kim can be seen on streaming platforms in BJ Novak’s FX series, “The Premise,” Nat Geo’s “The Hot Zone: Anthrax,” and Apple TV+’s “Roar.” As a producer, Kim and 3AD executive produce the series “The Good Doctor,” which recently aired its seventh and final season on ABC, as well as 2023’s multi-award-winning IFC documentary feature film, “Bad Axe.” His recent theater credits include the production of Peter Pan Goes Wrong at the Ahmanson Theater in Los Angeles, My Favorite Things: The Rodgers and Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert, the King of Siam in Lincoln Center Theater’s 2017 production of The King and I, and this Fall he will be headed to Broadway to star in David Henry Hwang’s Yellow Face. Kim’s advocacy for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is longstanding. His testimony in front of Congress helped lead to the passage of the “Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act,” and he currently serves on the White House’s Commission for Asian American, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders. He also serves on the Board of Gold House, with whom he partners, along with the Asian American Foundation, on the Sunrise Collective, the first ever official AAPI centered House at the Sundance Film Festival.