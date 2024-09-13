Jordan Fisher, Alyssa Milano & More to Join Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction Autograph Table & Photo Booth

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway stars are set to sign theatrical treasures and pose for photos with fans at the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction in New York City’s Theater District on Sunday, September 22, 2024.

Plus, in the week leading up to the event, theater enthusiasts from across the country can virtually participate in the Flea finds and fun in the online #FleaBay auction.

The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction, which is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, is set for 10 am - 7 pm. The live auction begins at 5 pm.

The Autograph Table & Photo Booth lineup of Broadway favorites set to meet fans at their Broadway happy place includes Sonya Balsara(Aladdin), Andrew Barth Feldman (Little Shop of Horrors), Gabriela Carillo (Six), James Carpinello (Little Shop of Horrors), Wayne Duvall (Swept Away), Jordan Fisher (Hadestown), Jasmine Forsberg (Six), Julie Halston (Our Town), Melora Hardin (McNeal), Dorian Harewood (The Notebook), Vincent Jamal Hooper (The Lion King), Elijah Rhea Johnson (MJ), Sky Lakota-Lynch (The Outsiders), Storm Lever (Six), Kimberly Marable (Chicago), Andrea Martin (McNeal), Isabelle McCalla (Water for Elephants), Alyssa Milano (Chicago), Bebe Neuwirth (Cabaret), Michael Rishawn (Table 17), Paul Alexander Nolan (Water for Elephants), Emma Pittman (The Outsiders), Maryann Plunkett (The Notebook), Maia Reficco (Hadestown), Didi Romero (Six), Adi Roy (Aladdin), Stark Sands (Swept Away), Jason Schmidt (The Outsiders), Michael James Scott (Aladdin), Kyle Selig (Water for Elephants), Helen J. Shen (Maybe Happy Ending), Dennis Stowe (Aladdin), Max von Essen (Chicago), Khaila Wilcoxon (Six), Joy Woods (The Notebook) and Kara Young (Table 17). Appearances are subject to change and more special guests will be announced next week.

A new cast of performers appears every hour between 11 am and 2 pm on the deck of Junior’s on West 45th Street at Shubert Alley. The effervescent and fan-favorite duo of Jim Caruso, host of Jim Caruso’s Cast Party at Birdland, and Ben Cameron, host of Broadway Sessions at The Green Room 42, return to host the table. See the schedule of Autograph Table appearances at broadwaycares.org/autographtable.

For Broadway fans who can’t attend the event in person, Broadway Cares is once again offering unique theatrical collectibles exclusively through FleaBay, our flea market-inspired eBay store at broadwaycares.org/fleabay. FleaBay lots will be listed at random intervals beginning Monday, September 16, through the evening of Sunday, September 22. Items will be available for immediate purchase through eBay’s “Buy It Now” and set to mirror the fun of the treasure hunt that is the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction. Quantities are extremely limited.

Broadway show tables just added to the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction include & Juliet and Back to the Future: The Musical. They join the previously announced Aladdin; Cabaret; Hadestown; Hamilton; Hell’s Kitchen; Illinoise; The Lion King; MJ; The Notebook; Oh, Mary!; Moulin Rouge! The Musical; Once Upon a Mattress; The Outsiders; Six; Suffs; Wicked and Off-Broadway’s Little Shop of Horrors and Titanique. See the full list, with more being added regularly, at broadwaycares.org/flea.

A slew of exciting auction items have been added to pre-bidding for the silent auction and the grand live auction. Among the highlights are a private screening of the much-anticipated Wicked film, the opportunity to shadow a stage manager at The Lion King, a Rent guitar signed by Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp and a musical phrase from The Last Five Years, handwritten and signed by Jason Robert Brown. Bid now on these and more than 200 lots at broadwaycares.org/auctions.

The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction is one of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ longest-held traditions. The event had its humble beginnings more than three decades ago with two tables set up by cast members of A Chorus Line outside their stage door in Shubert Alley. Now, the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction is one of the most anticipated events of the season for theater lovers.

Last year’s Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction raised a record $1,237,179. Since 1987, the 37 editions of the event have raised more than $18.7 million.