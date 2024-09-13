LEMPICKA is Now Available at the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Broadway production of Lempicka, the new musical portrait celebrating the true story of artist Tamara de Lempicka, was filmed by the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive (TOFT) at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts and added to its collection. The complete show was filmed by TOFT in May of 2024 and is now accessible to view at the Library to any theater professional, student, or researcher.

The creative team for Lempicka consists of Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin (director), Carson Kreitzer (book, lyrics, and original concept), Matt Gould (book and music), and Raja Feather Kelly (choreography).

The cast includes Eden Espinosa as Tamara de Lempicka, Amber Iman as Rafaela, Andrew Samonsky as Tadeusz Lempicki, George Abud as Marinetti, Natalie Joy Johnson as Suzy Solidor, Zoe Glick as Kizette, Nathaniel Stampley as the Baron, and Beth Leavel as the Baroness with Mariand Torres, Alex Aquilino, Lauren Blackman, Stephen Brower, Kyle Brown, Holli’ Conway, Abby Matsusaka, Jimin Moon, Khori Michelle Petinaud, Ximone Rose, Nicholas Ward, Veronica Fiaoni, Mary Page Nance, Julio Rey, and Michael Milkanin rounding out the company.

Spanning decades of political and personal turmoil and told through a thrilling, pop-infused score, Lempicka boldly explores the contradictions of a world in crisis, a woman ahead of her era, and an artist whose time has finally come.

The creative team for Lempicka includes Tony Award nominee Riccardo Hernández (scenic design), Tony Award winner Paloma Young (costume design), Leah Loukas (hair & wig design), two-time Tony Award winner Bradley King (lighting design), Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski and Justin Stasiw (sound design), Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini (projection design),Remy Kurs (music supervision), Charity Wicks (music direction), Cian McCarthy (orchestrations), Peter Duchan (creative consultant), and The Telsey Office (casting). Cody Renard Richard serves as the Production Stage Manager.

Lempicka opened on April 14, 2024 at the Longacre Theatre on Broadway and performed its final show on May 19, 2024.

The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts is dedicated to enhancing access to its rich archives of dance, theater, music, and recorded sound—to amplify all voices and support the creative process. As one of The New York Public Library’s renowned research centers—and one of the world’s largest collections solely focused on the performing arts—the library’s materials are available free of charge, along with a wide range of special programs, including exhibitions, seminars, film screenings and performances. The collection at the Library for the Performing Arts includes upwards of 8 million items, notable for their extraordinary range and diversity—from 11th-century music, to 20th-century manuscripts, to contemporary hip-hop dance.

Since 1970, the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive (TOFT) has preserved live theatrical productions and documented the creative contributions of distinguished artists and legendary figures of the theatre. With the consent and cooperation of the theatrical unions and each production's artistic collaborators, TOFT produces video recordings of Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regional theatre productions, as well as dialogues between notable theatre personalities.