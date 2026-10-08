Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 8, 2026- Rosie O'Donnell Joins THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 8, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! ☀️ Wake up with us and catch up on yesterday's biggest theatre news! From Moisés Kaufman and Amanda Gronich's exclusive interview about HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES heading to Broadway, to exclusive performances from the MAYBE HAPPY ENDING national tour, we've got all the highlights you need to start your day. Plus, get a behind-the-scenes look at how Christopher Wheeldon brought Oscar Wilde to the stage, celebrate Rosie O'Donnell's Broadway debut in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, and stay tuned for all the latest casting announcements, industry news, and reviews from around the Broadway world!

The Front Page



Moisés Kaufman & Amanda Gronich Look Beyond the Frame in HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES After acclaimed runs in New York, across the country and in London, Here There Are Blueberries is headed to Broadway this fall. Ahead of the production’s arrival, BroadwayWorld caught up with co-writers Moisés Kaufman and Amanda Gronich to discuss the remarkable true story behind the play, its unusual theatrical form, and why they believe its questions resonate so strongly today.



Exclusive: Watch 'When You're In Love' and 'Sentimental Person' from the MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Tour Washington, D.C.'s National Theatre is currently home to the North American tour of Maybe Happy Ending, by Tony Award-winners Will Aronson and Hue Park directed by Tony Award-winner Michael Arden. BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you two exclusive performances of 'When You're In Love', featuring Huynh and Kwon, and 'Sentimental Person', featuring González, performed at the beautiful Laurie Beechman Theatre. Watch in this video!



Video: How Christopher Wheeldon Stepped Into the Wild World of Oscar Wilde Christopher Wheeldon is bringing the life, loves and imagination of Oscar Wilde to the stage this week as Oscar makes its New York premiere at New York City Center. Watch in this video as Wheeldon discusses the making of the ballet, his longtime collaboration with Talbot, and more in the full interview.

Exclusive

by Nicole Rosky

Must Watch

Industry Insights

by Cara Joy David

by Stephi Wild

by Stephi Wild

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Stephi Wild

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Review Roundups

by Stephi Wild

by Nicole Rosky

Out of the Box Theatrics' Off-Broadway premiere of Soon, a new musical by Nick Blaemire, directed by Will Blum, just celebrated its opening night at The Loft at St. Luke's Theatre. Check out highlights of the cast in action in this video.. ( more... Her memory will forever be a blessing to me and so many others. We see that beginning. Sills sent me a message about Flo that was part description of the woman and part letter to her. Rather than cut it, I will leave you with it in its entirety: . ( more... Tony Award nominee Jenn Colella will play Stacy in a developmental reading of the new chamber musical NEARLY NEIGHBORS. Producers announced a nationwide open casting call to find the actor for the role of Rachel.. ( more... American Conservatory Theater announced the appointment of OBIE Award-winning director Elizabeth Williamson as its new artistic director. Williamson, who previously led Geva Theatre in Rochester, has worked on Broadway productions including THE INHERITANCE, SOME LIKE IT HOT, and ANASTASIA.. ( more... Abingdon Theatre Company has revealed the concert lineup set to celebrate their 34th Anniversary Gala. The lineup will feature Hannah Cruz, Samantha Pauly and more.. ( more... 2009 and 2017 Drama winner Lynn Nottage has joined the Pulitzer Board, the Administrator's Office announced. Learn more about Lynn Nottage and the board here.. ( more... Polka Theatre has released its 2026 Impact Report, revealing the scale of Polka's artistic, educational and community work as the landmark Wimbledon venue marks five years since reopening in 2021.. ( more... The Clive Barnes Foundation named six Honored Artists in dance and theatre for performances in New York City between June 2025 and July 2026. The ceremony will feature alumni performers and present awards for achievement in media and journalism.. ( more... Alaska Thunderf*ck stars as 'Mary Todd Lincoln' in the national tour of Oh, Mary! The tour is now underway, having opened in Hartford, CT in September 2026. Read the reviews here!. ( more... The Royal Shakespeare Company just celebrated opening night of Daniel Evans’ production of William Shakespeare’s As You Like It. Let's see what the critics are saying.... ( more...

Review: THE ANASTASIA FILE, Salisbury Playhouse

by Cheryl Markosky

Jenny Seagrove reprises her role as a woman claiming to be the Grand Duchess Anastasia, daughter of Tsar Nicholas II, in a touring production.. (more...)

Around the Broadway World

by Nicole Rosky

by Stephi Wild

by Chloe Rabinowitz

BroadwayWorld has just learned that following a sold-out developmental run last year, A Kidman Carol will open Off-Broadway this holiday season starring three-time Tony Award-nominee and Olivier Award-winner Marla Mindelle as Nicole Kidman and Drama Desk Award-nominee Josh Sharp as Cate Blanchett. Written by Kevin Zak and directed by Skylar Fox, the production will play a limited, 6-week engagement at New World Stages beginning Monday, November 16 with an official opening on Monday, November 30. . ( more... Alaska Thunderf*ck stars as 'Mary Todd Lincoln' in the national tour of Oh, Mary! The tour is now underway, having opened in Hartford, CT in September 2026. Read the reviews here!. ( more... Ogunquit Playhouse has revealed the principal cast for Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins, playing at The Music Hall in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.. ( more...

Broadway Dreams to Honor Lea Michele and Rachel Hoffman at 20th Anniversary Gala

by Stephi Wild

Broadway Dreams will celebrate its landmark 20th Anniversary with Night of 100 Stars: The Broadway Dreams 20th Anniversary Gala, honoring actress and singer Lea Michele and casting director Rachel Hoffman.. (more...)

by Stephi Wild

by Stephi Wild

by Joshua Wright

by Nicole Rosky

by Stephi Wild

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Stephi Wild

Listen Up

"Here goes, better throw my hand in

Wish me happy landin' all I gotta do is jump." - Aladdin