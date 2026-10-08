Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 8, 2026- Rosie O'Donnell Joins THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 8, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 8, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! ☀️ Wake up with us and catch up on yesterday's biggest theatre news! From Moisés Kaufman and Amanda Gronich's exclusive interview about HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES heading to Broadway, to exclusive performances from the MAYBE HAPPY ENDING national tour, we've got all the highlights you need to start your day. Plus, get a behind-the-scenes look at how Christopher Wheeldon brought Oscar Wilde to the stage, celebrate Rosie O'Donnell's Broadway debut in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, and stay tuned for all the latest casting announcements, industry news, and reviews from around the Broadway world!
|The Front Page
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Moisés Kaufman & Amanda Gronich Look Beyond the Frame in HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES
After acclaimed runs in New York, across the country and in London, Here There Are Blueberries is headed to Broadway this fall. Ahead of the production’s arrival, BroadwayWorld caught up with co-writers Moisés Kaufman and Amanda Gronich to discuss the remarkable true story behind the play, its unusual theatrical form, and why they believe its questions resonate so strongly today.
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Exclusive: Watch 'When You're In Love' and 'Sentimental Person' from the MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Tour
Washington, D.C.'s National Theatre is currently home to the North American tour of Maybe Happy Ending, by Tony Award-winners Will Aronson and Hue Park directed by Tony Award-winner Michael Arden. BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you two exclusive performances of 'When You're In Love', featuring Huynh and Kwon, and 'Sentimental Person', featuring González, performed at the beautiful Laurie Beechman Theatre. Watch in this video!
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Video: How Christopher Wheeldon Stepped Into the Wild World of Oscar Wilde
Christopher Wheeldon is bringing the life, loves and imagination of Oscar Wilde to the stage this week as Oscar makes its New York premiere at New York City Center. Watch in this video as Wheeldon discusses the making of the ballet, his longtime collaboration with Talbot, and more in the full interview.
|Exclusive
by Nicole Rosky
Out of the Box Theatrics' Off-Broadway premiere of Soon, a new musical by Nick Blaemire, directed by Will Blum, just celebrated its opening night at The Loft at St. Luke's Theatre. Check out highlights of the cast in action in this video.. (more...)
|Must Watch
|Video: Rosie O'Donnell Joins THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW on Broadway
by Michael Major
Watch videos of Rosie O'Donnell's first performance in The Rocky Horror Show on Broadway, featuring videos of her performing the 'Time Warp' and making her first entrance.. (more...)
|Video: Betty Buckley Sings 'Rose's Turn' From 1998 GYPSY at Paper Mill
by Joshua Wright
Archival footage captures Betty Buckley performing 'Rose's Turn' from Paper Mill Playhouse's 1998 production of GYPSY, featuring Deborah Gibson, Lenny Wolpe and Laura Bell Bundy.. (more...)
|Video: MYSTIC PIZZA National Tour First Look
by Joshua Wright
Mystic Pizza: A New Musical, based on the 1988 film, is now on its national tour, currently playing Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in Saint Paul through October 11, 2026.. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Cara Joy David
Her memory will forever be a blessing to me and so many others. We see that beginning. Sills sent me a message about Flo that was part description of the woman and part letter to her. Rather than cut it, I will leave you with it in its entirety: . (more...)
Jenn Colella to Star in NEARLY NEIGHBORS Developmental Reading
by Stephi Wild
Tony Award nominee Jenn Colella will play Stacy in a developmental reading of the new chamber musical NEARLY NEIGHBORS. Producers announced a nationwide open casting call to find the actor for the role of Rachel.. (more...)
A.C.T. Names Elizabeth Williamson as New Artistic Director
by Stephi Wild
American Conservatory Theater announced the appointment of OBIE Award-winning director Elizabeth Williamson as its new artistic director. Williamson, who previously led Geva Theatre in Rochester, has worked on Broadway productions including THE INHERITANCE, SOME LIKE IT HOT, and ANASTASIA.. (more...)
Hannah Cruz, Samantha Pauly and More to Join Abingdon Theatre Company 34th Anniversary Gala
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Abingdon Theatre Company has revealed the concert lineup set to celebrate their 34th Anniversary Gala. The lineup will feature Hannah Cruz, Samantha Pauly and more.. (more...)
Lynn Nottage Joins the Pulitzer Board
by Stephi Wild
2009 and 2017 Drama winner Lynn Nottage has joined the Pulitzer Board, the Administrator's Office announced. Learn more about Lynn Nottage and the board here.. (more...)
Polka Theatre Impact Report Reveals Half a Million Visitors Since 2021 Reopening
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Polka Theatre has released its 2026 Impact Report, revealing the scale of Polka's artistic, educational and community work as the landmark Wimbledon venue marks five years since reopening in 2021.. (more...)
Jasmine Amy Rogers, Sam Tutty and More to be Honored at 2026 Clive Barnes Awards
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Clive Barnes Foundation named six Honored Artists in dance and theatre for performances in New York City between June 2025 and July 2026. The ceremony will feature alumni performers and present awards for achievement in media and journalism.. (more...)
|Review Roundups
by Stephi Wild
Alaska Thunderf*ck stars as 'Mary Todd Lincoln' in the national tour of Oh, Mary! The tour is now underway, having opened in Hartford, CT in September 2026. Read the reviews here!. (more...)
Review Roundup: All-Male AS YOU LIKE IT Opens at the RSC, Starring Jonathan Groff
by Nicole Rosky
The Royal Shakespeare Company just celebrated opening night of Daniel Evans’ production of William Shakespeare’s As You Like It. Let's see what the critics are saying.... (more...)
Review: THE ANASTASIA FILE, Salisbury Playhouse
by Cheryl Markosky
Jenny Seagrove reprises her role as a woman claiming to be the Grand Duchess Anastasia, daughter of Tsar Nicholas II, in a touring production.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Nicole Rosky
BroadwayWorld has just learned that following a sold-out developmental run last year, A Kidman Carol will open Off-Broadway this holiday season starring three-time Tony Award-nominee and Olivier Award-winner Marla Mindelle as Nicole Kidman and Drama Desk Award-nominee Josh Sharp as Cate Blanchett. Written by Kevin Zak and directed by Skylar Fox, the production will play a limited, 6-week engagement at New World Stages beginning Monday, November 16 with an official opening on Monday, November 30. . (more...)
Review Roundup: OH, MARY! Opens National Tour
by Stephi Wild
Alaska Thunderf*ck stars as 'Mary Todd Lincoln' in the national tour of Oh, Mary! The tour is now underway, having opened in Hartford, CT in September 2026. Read the reviews here!. (more...)
Talia Suskauer and A.J. Shively to Lead Ogunquit Playhouse's MARY POPPINS
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Ogunquit Playhouse has revealed the principal cast for Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins, playing at The Music Hall in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.. (more...)
Broadway Dreams to Honor Lea Michele and Rachel Hoffman at 20th Anniversary Gala
by Stephi Wild
Broadway Dreams will celebrate its landmark 20th Anniversary with Night of 100 Stars: The Broadway Dreams 20th Anniversary Gala, honoring actress and singer Lea Michele and casting director Rachel Hoffman.. (more...)
SUFFS Will Launch New National Tour in Fall 2027
by Stephi Wild
The Tony Award-winning musical SUFFS will begin a new national tour in fall 2027, starting at Proctors in Schenectady, NY. Additional cities and casting will be announced in coming months.. (more...)
Chris Colfer Says He 'Knows Nothing' About Potential GLEE Reboot
by Stephi Wild
Amidst the flurry of news that a Glee reboot may be on the horizon, Chris Colfer, who played Kurt Hummel in the original series, shared that he has not yet been approached.. (more...)
INTO THE WOODS & More Set For Goodspeed Musicals 2027 Season
by Joshua Wright
Goodspeed Musicals announced its 2027 season featuring INTO THE WOODS, THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL, and RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S THE KING AND I at its East Haddam, Connecticut venue.. (more...)
New Bea Arthur Documentary Will Screen at The New School
by Nicole Rosky
DancinDan Productions and Daryl Roth in Partnership with The School of Drama at The New School and the Ali Forney Center have just announced the NYC screening of BEA ARTHUR: The Documentary - “I’VE DONE EVERYTHING BUT PORN,” a new feature documentary offering an intimate and revealing portrait of the Emmy and Tony Award-winning performer Bea Arthur on Sunday, October 25th at 3pm at John L. Tishman Auditorium at The New School.. (more...)
THE LOST BOYS, SCHMIGADOON!, and More Nominated For 2027 Artios Awards
by Stephi Wild
The Casting Society announced nominations across theater, television, commercials and short film for the 42nd Artios Awards, honoring casting professionals globally.. (more...)
Ethan Hawke, Jose Llana and More to Join THE LONG CHRISTMAS DINNER FESTIVAL
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Thornton Wilder’s holiday classic The Long Christmas Dinner, first produced in 1931, will be presented by more than 30 community-facing organizations all across the country this November and December as part of THE LONG CHRISTMAS DINNER FESTIVAL.. (more...)
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST North American Tour Welcomes 1 Million Guests
by Stephi Wild
Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST North American tour reached one million guests on October 6 at The Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, California, after 500-plus performances. The production plays 32 cities through the 2026-27 season.. (more...)
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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