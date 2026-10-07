Talia Suskauer and A.J. Shively to Lead Ogunquit Playhouse's MARY POPPINS

Ogunquit Playhouse has revealed the principal cast for Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins, playing December 2–20 at The Music Hall in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Broadway's Talia Suskauer will star as Mary Poppins alongside Tony Award nominee A.J. Shively as Bert, reuniting two celebrated Ogunquit Playhouse alumni for this year's holiday production.

(Mary Poppins), last seen by Ogunquit audiences as Audrey in The Playhouse's 2024 production of Little Shop of Horrors, returns following acclaimed performances as Lucille Frank in the North American tour of the Tony Award-winning revival of Parade and Pearl in the 2026 Off-Broadway musical A Walk on the Moon. Suskauer is best known for playing Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway and the National Tour. She made her Broadway debut in 2019 as part of the original Broadway company of Be More Chill.

A.J. Shively

(Bert) returns to The Music Hall after starring as Bob Wallace in The Playhouse's 2025 holiday production of Irving Berlin's White Christmas. Shively received a Tony Award nomination for his performance as Owen Duignan in Paradise Square and originated the role of Billy Cane in Bright Star. He made his Broadway debut as Jean-Michel in the 2010 revival of La Cage aux Folles.

Based on the stories of P. L. Travers and the Walt Disney film, Mary Poppins features original music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman, a book by Julian Fellowes, new songs and additional music and lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, and was co-created by Cameron Mackintosh. The beloved musical features such timeless songs as “A Spoonful of Sugar,” “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” and “Chim Chim Cher-ee.”

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