Video: MYSTIC PIZZA National Tour First Look
The touring production features Kendall Becerra, Chloë Lezotte and Lexxi Frilles as the three leading friends.
Mystic Pizza: A New Musical, the stage adaptation of the 1988 film that helped launch Julia Roberts's career, is currently touring North America and is now playing Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in Saint Paul, Minnesota, through October 11, 2026.
The musical follows best friends Kat, Daisy, and Jojo as they navigate love and self-identity while working at a small-town pizza restaurant. The tour's complete cast was previously announced, with Kendall Becerra, a 2022 Jimmy Awards winner, as Kat, Chloë Lezotte as Daisy, and Lexxi Frilles as Jojo. They are joined in the company by Jack Baylis, Nina-Simone Diaz, Lizzie Fitzpatrick-Cárcamo, Travis Flynt, Sam Foti, Albert Igbinigie, Will Ingram, Mike Leadbetter, Richard Morgan, Catherine Rodriguez-O'Connor, Abby Scalici, Tieisha Thomas, Gabe Tobierre, and Matt Woodward.
The musical draws its score from songs of the 1980s and 1990s rather than a newly composed soundtrack, including numbers such as 'Hit Me With Your Best Shot,' 'Hold On,' and 'Manic Monday.' Mystic Pizza is based on the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer motion picture, with story and characters by Amy Holden Jones, and the stage musical is written by Sandy Rustin.
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