Video: MYSTIC PIZZA National Tour First Look





Mystic Pizza: A New Musical, the stage adaptation of the 1988 film that helped launch Julia Roberts's career, is currently touring North America and is now playing Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in Saint Paul, Minnesota, through October 11, 2026.

The musical follows best friends Kat, Daisy, and Jojo as they navigate love and self-identity while working at a small-town pizza restaurant. The tour's complete cast was previously announced, with Kendall Becerra, a 2022 Jimmy Awards winner, as Kat, Chloë Lezotte as Daisy, and Lexxi Frilles as Jojo. They are joined in the company by Jack Baylis, Nina-Simone Diaz, Lizzie Fitzpatrick-Cárcamo, Travis Flynt, Sam Foti, Albert Igbinigie, Will Ingram, Mike Leadbetter, Richard Morgan, Catherine Rodriguez-O'Connor, Abby Scalici, Tieisha Thomas, Gabe Tobierre, and Matt Woodward.

The musical draws its score from songs of the 1980s and 1990s rather than a newly composed soundtrack, including numbers such as 'Hit Me With Your Best Shot,' 'Hold On,' and 'Manic Monday.' Mystic Pizza is based on the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer motion picture, with story and characters by Amy Holden Jones, and the stage musical is written by Sandy Rustin.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 24 Days 11 Hrs 10 Min 21 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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