INTO THE WOODS & More Set For Goodspeed Musicals 2027 Season

Two-time Tony Award-winning Goodspeed Musicals has announced its 2027 season at The Goodspeed, featuring two classic works and a musical inspired by the songs of Huey Lewis And The News. The season offers 'something for everyone with two beloved classics by musical theatre titans and a rockin' '80s summer escape.'

The season will open with Into the Woods, featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by James Lapine. The production will run from April 30 – July 4. Next will be The Heart of Rock and Roll, which is inspired by the songs of Huey Lewis And The News. It features a book by Jonathan A. Abrams and a story by Tyler Mitchell and Jonathan A. Abrams. The production will run July 16 – Sept. 19. To close the season will be Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I, featuring music by Richard Rodgers, and book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II. It is based on 'Anna and the King of Siam' by Margaret Landon. The production will run Oct. 1 – Dec. 5.

Goodspeed's Artistic Director Donna Lynn Hilton shared, 'We are grateful for the loyal support from an expanding audience and look forward to celebrating these three exceptional and creatively diverse works in 2027. It is thrilling work to delight, inspire and challenge our adventurous audience here at Connecticut's premier musical theatre.'

'For the first time since 2019, we are returning to a three-production season at The Goodspeed in 2027,' said Vanessa Logan, Goodspeed Musicals' Managing Director. 'Our growing audience continues to inspire us, and we are grateful for the enthusiasm and support they bring to Goodspeed. Returning to three productions gives us the opportunity to welcome even more audiences while continuing to make room for new work and new ideas. We look forward to another extraordinary year at Connecticut's Home for Musical Theatre.'

Goodspeed Musicals, Connecticut's leading producer of musicals, invites theatre fans from near and far to come and enjoy this exciting array of productions and experience all that the theatre and its neighboring shops, restaurants and attractions have to offer.

Season tickets for all three shows at The Goodspeed start at $90. Advance season ticket packages are on sale now through the Box Office (860.873.8668), open seven days a week at 11 a.m. Goodspeed Memberships for 2027, which provide many benefits to donors, are also available now. More information can be found at www.goodspeed.org. Single tickets go on public sale beginning Feb. 28, 2027.

Goodspeed Musicals 2027 Productions

Into the Woods

April 30 – July 4

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Book by James Lapine

Music Direction by Adam Souza

Directed by Rob Ruggiero

Fairy tales aren't always what they seem… When the Baker and his Wife wish for a child, they discover that the Witch's curse stands in their way. To break it, they venture into the woods, crossing paths with Cinderella, Jack (of beanstalk fame), Little Red Riding Hood and a host of colorful characters. After stories intertwine and wishes come true, things take an unexpected turn. With a brilliant score by Stephen Sondheim, Into the Woods is a clever, captivating look beyond Happily Ever After.

The Heart of Rock and Roll

July 16 – Sept. 19

Inspired By The Songs Of Huey Lewis And The News

Book by Jonathan A. Abrams

Story by Tyler Mitchell and Jonathan A. Abrams

Music Direction by Adam Souza

Director and Choreographer to be announced at a later date

Come 'Back in Time' for big music, big laughs, and the unmistakable sound of the '80s! She's devoted to her five-year plan for the family business. He misses the guitar he ditched for the corporate ladder. They both get a second shot at their dreams and must decide 'If This Is It' for their careers—or if 'The Power of Love' wins. Jam-packed with Huey Lewis megahits like 'Workin' For A Livin',' 'Stuck With You,' and 'Hip to Be Square,' it's a big-hearted rom-com bursting with energy and nostalgic fun.

Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I

Oct. 1 – Dec. 5

Music by Richard Rodgers

Book and Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II

Based on 'Anna and the King of Siam' by Margaret Landon

Original Choreography by Jerome Robbins

Music Direction by Adam Souza

Choreographed by Lainie Sakakura

Directed by Michael Fling

In the timeless story from Broadway's Golden Age, the King of Siam invites British widow Anna Leonowens to Bangkok to teach his royal children. As he wrestles with leading his nation into a new age, she discovers that she has lessons to learn from this rich and complicated country. Filled with beauty and romance, Rodgers and Hammerstein's The King and I sweeps you away with a breathtaking score, featuring 'Getting to Know You,' 'Shall We Dance?' and more.

About Goodspeed Musicals

Goodspeed Musicals is a nonprofit arts organization that has achieved international acclaim and is the first theatre in the nation to receive two Tony Awards for outstanding achievement in musical theatre. Under the leadership of Donna Lynn Hilton, Artistic Director, and Vanessa Logan, Managing Director, Goodspeed Musicals is dedicated to the celebration, development and advancement of musical theatre. Goodspeed creates powerful, world-class productions of enlightening new and established works to delight, inspire and challenge audiences on its two stages – The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Conn., and The Terris Theatre in Chester, Conn. From Goodspeed, 21 musicals have gone to Broadway (including Man of La Mancha, Annie, Shenandoah and Holiday Inn) and 92 world premieres have been launched. Goodspeed's Festival of New Musicals, GoodWorks commissioning program and the Johnny Mercer Foundation Writers Grove at Goodspeed are distinguished cornerstones of the organization that highlight its commitment to nurture creators and the creative process. Goodspeed also maintains The Scherer Library of Musical Theatre and The Max Showalter Center for Education in Musical Theatre. The organization is supported in part by the Burry Fredrik Foundation; the Connecticut Office of the Arts, which also receives funding from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency; Masonicare at Chester Village; The Norma Terris/Albert D. Firestone Foundation; The Richard P. Garmany Fund at the Greater Hartford Gives Foundation; The Shubert Foundation; and the State of Connecticut, Department of Economic and Community Development. Additional support is provided by United Airlines, the official airline of Goodspeed Musicals.

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