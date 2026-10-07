SUFFS Will Launch New National Tour in Fall 2027

A new North American tour of SUFFS, the Tony Award -winning musical, will launch in fall 2027 at Proctors in Schenectady, NY. Cities and casting will be announced in the coming months.

“I'm elated that we're getting another opportunity to share SUFFS across the country. It was really powerful to see how this story brought people together last year from coast to coast, and this time, we'll get to visit even more cities,” said the show's creator and Tony Award winner Shaina Taub. “No part of the path for this show has ever been guaranteed, and it is the love and support of our SUFFS community that has powered it every step of the way. I'm so grateful that it will get to march forward with this new tour.”

Check out photos from the first Suffs tour here and read the reviews here.

Created by Shaina Taub, the first woman to ever independently win Tony Awards for Best Book and Best Score in the same season, this new musical explores the triumphs and failures of a struggle for equality that's far from over. It's a given that the women of the suffragist movement—who called themselves “Suffs” for short—were brilliant, but as they fought tirelessly for the right to vote, they were also flawed, stubborn, passionate and funny. SUFFS tells their story: the remarkable friendships, the heartbreak, and how this movement brought them together—or, in some cases, tore them apart.

Originally produced on Broadway by Rachel Sussman and Jill Furman, with direction by Tony Award nominee Leigh Silverman and choreography by Critics Choice Chita Rivera Award winner Mayte Natalio, SUFFS is winner of the Outer Critics' Circle Award for Best New Musical, two Drama Desk Awards including Best Score, and is “unquestionably the most emotionally stirring musical of the season” (Chicago Tribune). SUFFS opened on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre on April 18, 2024, and played through January 5, 2025, winning Tony Awards for Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score. The first national tour officially opened at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre on September 19, 2025, and recouped its investment in just 28 playing weeks, reaching more than 375,000 theatergoers by May 2026.

Random House Children's Books has announced SUFFS: A NOVEL BASED ON THE TONY AWARD–WINNING BROADWAY MUSICAL, to be published by Random House Books for Young Readers on February 2, 2027. Cowritten by the musical's creator, Shaina Taub, and New York Times bestselling author Betsy Cornwell, the young adult novel brings the fight for women's suffrage to a new generation of readers through a story of friendship, activism, and the pursuit of change. An audiobook edition will be released simultaneously by Listening Library.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 24 Days 13 Hrs 51 Min 15 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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