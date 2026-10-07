Exclusive: Watch Highlights from Nick Blaemire's SOON

Out of the Box Theatrics' Off-Broadway premiere of Soon, a new musical by Nick Blaemire, directed by Will Blum, just celebrated its opening night at The Loft at St. Luke's Theatre. Check out highlights of the cast in action in this video.

What do you do with the time you have left? While twenty-something Charlie waits for the end of the world, Jonah waits for her to start living. But before time runs out, Charlie must do the hardest thing imaginable: open the front door. Nick Blaemire's Soon is an intimate, indie-pop chamber musical about finding the courage to pursue your dreams in an uncertain world.

The cast includes Oliver Richman as Jonah, Ava Delaney (Off-Broadway: Fanny: a Fantasy in G) as Charlie, Mylinda Hull (Broadway: Gypsy, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, 42nd Street) as Adrienne, and Mike Millan (Broadway: Escape to Margaritaville; Off-Broadway: Titanique) as Steven. Understudies are Jillian Abaya (Off-Broadway: The Great Gatsby Immersive; TV: “And Just Like That”) and Ruchir Khazanchi (Film: The Becomers, Thumb).

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