Marla Mindelle & Josh Sharp Will Lead A KIDMAN CAROL Off-Broadway

BroadwayWorld has just learned that following a sold-out developmental run last year, A Kidman Carol will open Off-Broadway this holiday season starring three-time Tony Award-nominee and Olivier Award-winner Marla Mindelle as Nicole Kidman and Drama Desk Award-nominee Josh Sharp as Cate Blanchett. Written by Kevin Zak and directed by Skylar Fox, the production will play a limited, 6-week engagement at New World Stages beginning Monday, November 16 with an official opening on Monday, November 30.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Wednesday, October 14 at 10am online at Telecharge, by phone at 212-239-6200, or at the New World Stages box office. For more information and pre-sale access, please visit akidmancarol.com. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

On Oscar's Eve, Academy Award-winning legend and Hollywood Scrooge Cate Blanchett (Josh Sharp, ta-da!) is visited by three spirits of Nicole Kidman (Marla Mindelle, Titanique) in order to learn the true meaning of Awards Season. A journey from her own past in the Australian outback, through a present Dickensian Tinsel Town teetering on the edge of disaster, and into a terrifying future, Cate must take Nicole's message to heart — or her soul, cinema, and the world as we know it could perish.

A Kidman Carol is a vicious, chaotic fever dream from Lucille Lortel and Queerty Award-nominated playwright Kevin Zak (Ginger Twinsies) that will leave you not only entertained, but somehow reborn. How can we find hope again after discovering the dream you wished would come true....might actually be a nightmare?

The strictly limited 54-performance engagement must end on Wednesday, December 30. Casting is by Jason Thinger, CSA. Envoy Theatricals serves as General Manager.

BIOS:

Marla Mindelle (Nicole Kidman) is an actress, writer and composer. She won the 2023 Lucille Lortel Award for Best Performer in a musical for her portrayal of 'Céline Dion' in the hit musical, Titanique, which premiered to smashing reviews at the St. James Theater on Broadway this Spring! As a co-writer, Titanique also won the Lucille Lortel for Best Off-Broadway Musical, and was nominated for The Tony Award for Best Musical, and the Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Musical. Marla was also nominated for a Tony for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical, as well as the Distinguished Performance Drama League Award. Additionally, she was nominated for a Tony for the Best Book of a Musical alongside Tye Blue and Constantine Rousouli. Her second musical, The Big Gay Jamboree, premiered off-Broadway in September 2024, produced by John Johnson, Sue Wagner, and LuckyChap. On the acting side, she has received an Outer Circle Critics Nomination for her portrayal of 'Sister Mary Robert' in the original cast of Sister Act on Broadway. She has also appeared as 'Stepsister Gabrielle' in the original Broadway company of Cinderella. Other credits include South Pacific (Broadway) and The Drowsy Chaperone ('Kitty', First National Tour). You can see her as resident bitch, 'Olivia', in the Emmy-nominated series, “Special” on Netflix. Next up, Marla can be seen in Peter Farrelly's feature I Play Rocky. She has sold multiple movie and television projects with her writing partner, Jonathan Parks-Ramage. Website https://www.marlamindelle.com/

Josh Sharp (Cate Blanchett) is a New York-based actor, writer, and comedian. His show ta-da!, which he wrote and starred in, was directed by Sam Pinkleton and ran at the Greenwich House Theater in NYC and the SoHo Theatre in London. He is one of the stars, writers, and executive producers of A24's Dicks: The Musical. He has also appeared in The Opposition With Jordan Klepper (Comedy Central), Search Party (HBO), At Home With Amy Sedaris (TruTV), Matt Rogers: Have You Heard of Christmas? (Showtime), & The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (Netflix), and has performed stand-up on 2 Dope Queens (HBO) & This Week At The Comedy Cellar (Comedy Central). He directed Michael Cruz Kayne's Sorry For Your Loss at the Minetta Lane Theater. Josh was named one of Variety's 10 Storytellers to Watch for 2025.

Kevin Zak (Playwright) is a Lucille Lortel Award and Queerty nominated writer, director and actor (when threatened). His produced plays include Ginger Twinsies, March Madness, and A Kidman Carol. He is currently developing television projects with HBOMax and Maximum Effort. @kevinjzak

Skylar Fox (Director) is an Obie Award-winning director, writer, and designer, and the co-artistic director of Nightdrive, where he has directed, co-written, and designed an apocalypse around a campfire (The Grown-Ups), a live, immersive alien movie (Alien Nation), a five-dimensional town hall meeting (Providence, RI), a haunted rock concert (Thank You Sorry), and a theatrical graphic novel with interactive animation (Apathy Boy). Skylar created and directed Trisha Paytas’ Big Broadway Dream, and directed Out of Order (East Village Basement), Pussy Sludge by Gracie Gardner (Here Arts Center), and the Boston premiere of Sarah Ruhl’s Passion Play (IRNE nomination). He also creates magic for theatre. Broadway: Fat Ham (L.A. Drama Critics’ Circle Award), Once Upon A Mattress, Boop!; associate designer for Harry Potter & the Cursed Child. Off-Broadway/International: The Greatest Showman (Disney Theatricals), BLACK SWAN (A.R.T) Masquerade (RUG), Begin Again (Old Globe), The Preacher’s Wife (Alliance Theater), The Comeuppance (Signature Theatre, Almeida), You Will Get Sick (Roundabout Theatre Company), Wicked, Matilda (São Paulo) and Damn Yankees (Shaw Festival). skylarfox.com & nightdrive.org

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