Video: Betty Buckley Sings 'Rose's Turn' From 1998 GYPSY at Paper Mill
Archival footage highlights the 1998 Millburn cast led by Buckley, Gibson and Bundy.
A performance clip pulled from Paper Mill Playhouse's archives offers a look back at Betty Buckley delivering "Rose's Turn," the climactic number from the 1998 production of GYPSY staged at the Millburn, New Jersey theater. The footage is part of what Paper Mill calls its PMP Archives series, drawing on recordings held within the theater's broader Legacy Project.
The 1998 production was directed by Mark Waldrop with choreography by Liza Gennaro. Buckley starred as Rose opposite Deborah Gibson as Louise, Lenny Wolpe as Herbie and Laura Bell Bundy as June. The company also featured Anna McNeely as Electra, Joe Machota as Tulsa, Jana Robbins as Mazeppa, Dorothy Stanley as Tessie Tura, Darin DePaul as Uncle Jocko and Scott Davidson as Georgie.
GYPSY, with music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by Arthur Laurents, follows the relentless stage mother Rose as she pushes her daughters toward show business success, culminating in the raw, unraveling solo "Rose's Turn." The musical is loosely based on the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee and has remained a staple of American musical theater since its 1959 Broadway debut.
Paper Mill Playhouse recently announced Kara Lindsay will headline MARY POPPINS in the title role for this year's holiday show.
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