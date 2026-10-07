Video: WICKED Spotlights Production Stage Manager Peyton Taylor Becker
"Every decision that I make affects anywhere between one and 2000 people," she reveals in the backstage video.
Wicked is shedding its spotlight on Production Stage Manager Peyton Taylor Becker in the latest installment of the production's behind-the-scenes video series Wicked In Action.
"Every decision that I make affects anywhere between one and 2000 people," she reveals in the backstage video.
Becker walks audiences through the pace and timing required to run the mega Broadway musical, showing what's required from 30 minutes before curtain.
"Everyone is constantly assessing the situation. It is a large show, and there’s a lot that can go wrong at any moment."
The first episode in the Wicked In Action series brought viewers inside the orchestra pit at Wicked with conductor and music director Ben Cohn.
Wicked is based on Gregory Maguire's novel, with a book by Winnie Holzman and music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz. The musical reimagines the backstory of the witches of Oz, tracing the friendship between Elphaba and Glinda before the events of The Wizard of Oz. The production has run on Broadway for more than two decades.
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