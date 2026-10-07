THE LOST BOYS, SCHMIGADOON!, and More Nominated For 2027 Artios Awards

Casting Society announced the television, theater, commercials, short film and short form series nominees for the 42nd Artios Awards, which honor the contribution of casting professionals in these categories. The winners will be announced at galas at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, The Edison Ballroom in New York and One Moorgate Place in London, UK on Thursday, February 18, 2027.

“I am thrilled to celebrate the nominees for the 2027 Artios Awards. Casting is an integral part of authentic storytelling, bringing humanity, originality, and creativity to the stage and the screen. This annual ceremony serves as a reminder that casting remains a vital element in the process of making great work. It is an honor to celebrate casting professionals across the globe in ceremonies in London, New York, and Los Angeles.” said Destiny Lilly, CSA President.

Submissions for theatrically released feature films will open on October 26, and nominees will be announced on December 16. Honorees for The Hoyt Bowers Award for Excellence in Casting, Lynn Stalmaster Award For Career Achievement, Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award, The Rosalie Joseph Humanitarian Award, The Capelier-Shaw Award, and The Global Impact Award, which are also presented during the Artios ceremonies, will be announced at a later date.

First held in 1985, the Artios Awards honors Casting Professionals in more than 30 different categories encompassing film, television and theater. In addition, special honorees are selected for their contributions to the craft. Nominees and winners are voted on by members of Casting Society.

In the television categories, Netflix leads with 14 nominations, HBO Max with 9; Apple TV and Hulu each with 7 and Prime Video with 6. The full list of nominations is below.

THEATER

BROADWAY: COMEDY OR DRAMA

Arthur Miller'S DEATH OF A SALESMAN: Taylor Williams

BECKY SHAW: Daniel Swee

DOG DAY AFTERNOON: Bernard Telsey, Karyn Casl; Associate Casting Director: Charlie Hano

GIANT: Daniel Swee

LIBERATION: Jillian Cimini; Associate Casting Director: Neal Buckley

PROOF: Daniel Swee

BROADWAY: MUSICAL

CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL: Victor Vazquez, Sujotta Pace

RAGTIME: Craig Burns

SCHMIGADOON!: Bernard Telsey, Kristian Charbonier

THE LOST BOYS: Kristian Charbonier, Craig Burns; Associate Casting Director: Jimmy Larkin

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW: Carrie Gardner, Stephen Kopel; Associate Casting Directors: Neal Buckley, Sujotta Pace

LONDON THEATRE

AVENUE Q: Rosie Pearson, James Pearson

EVERY BRILLIANT THING: Jessica Ronane

MARY PAGE MARLOWE: Jim Carnahan; Associate Casting Director: Liz Fraser

ROMEO & JULIET: Jim Carnahan; Associate Casting Director: Liz Fraser

THE LADY FROM THE SEA: Jessica Ronane

WAR HORSE: Jill Green; Associate Casting Director: Olivia Laydon

LOS ANGELES THEATER

FOURSOME: Jordan Bass

HERE LIES LOVE: Richie Ferris, Michael Donovan

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR: Bernard Telsey, Lindsay Levine

PRIMARY TRUST: Henry Russell Bergstein

THE Blank Theatre Company'S YOUNG PLAYWRIGHTS FESTIVAL: Alexa Pereira

NEW YORK THEATER: COMEDY OR DRAMA

ANNA CHRISTIE: Bernard Telsey, Will Cantler

GINGER TWINSIES: Xavier Rubiano; Associate Casting Director: Louis DiPaolo

KYOTO: Jim Carnahan, Alexandre Bleau

MEET THE CARTOZIANS: Daniel Swee

PRINCE FAGGOT: Alaine Alldaffer, Taylor Williams

TROPHY BOYS: Charlie Hano

WHAT HAPPENED WAS...: Jim Carnahan, Alexandre Bleau

NEW YORK THEATER: MUSICAL

COME FROM AWAY: Mark Brandon, Jarrett Reiche

HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL: Jimmy Larkin, Rachel Hoffman

MASQUERADE: Kate Lumpkin; Associate Casting Director: Joseph Cook

ROMY & MICHELE: Mark Brandon, Patrick Maravilla

SATURDAY CHURCH: Erica A. Hart, Nicholas Petrovich; Associate Casting Director: Sujotta Pace

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE: Geoff Josselson, Felicia Rudolph

REGIONAL THEATER

A RAISIN IN THE SUN: Katja Zarolinski

AMADEUS: JC Clementz

CHEZ JOEY: Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam, Raiyon Hunter; Associate Casting Director: Olivia Paige West

DAMN YANKEES: Tara Rubin, Merri Sugarman; DC Casting Director: Raiyon Hunter; Associate Casting Director: Spencer Gualdoni

DEAR EVAN HANSEN: Geoff Josselson, Felicia Rudolph

FENCES: David Caparelliotis

FREAK THE MIGHTY: Rachel Hoffman; Associate Casting Directors: Charlie Hano, Jimmy Larkin

WORKING GIRL: Rachel Hoffman, Rashad Naylor

SPECIAL THEATRICAL PERFORMANCE

BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL: Patrick Goodwin; Associate Casting Director: Jimmy Larkin

BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL: Lindsay Levine

COME FROM AWAY: Rachel Hoffman

HIGH SPIRITS: Rachel Hoffman

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES: Rashad Naylor

THE WILD PARTY: Bethany Knox

WEST SIDE STORY: Xavier Rubiano, Merri Sugarman; Associate Casting Director: Olivia Paige West

THEATER TOURS

STEREOPHONIC: Alaine Alldaffer

SUFFS: Rachel Hoffman

THE NOTEBOOK: THE MUSICAL: Patrick Goodwin

THE OUTSIDERS: Xavier Rubiano; Associate Casting Director: Louis DiPaolo

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA: Claire Burke, Peter Van Dam; Associate Casting Director: Frankie Ramirez

TELEVISION

TELEVISION SERIES: COMEDY

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY (S5): Wendy O'Brien, Chris Gehrt

HACKS (S5): Morgan Smith, Linda Lowy; Associate Casting Director: Lily Trotter

NOBODY WANTS THIS (S2): Collin Daniel, Brett Greenstein; Associate Casting Director: Alexa Pereira

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING (S5): Tiffany Little Canfield, Destiny Lilly, Bernard Telsey; Associate Casting Director: Danielle King

SHRINKING (S3): Brett Benner, Debby Romano

THE FOUR SEASONS (S2): Sherry Thomas, Sharon Bialy; Italy Casting Director: Armando Pizzuti; Associate Casting Director: Katie Rampey

TELEVISION SERIES: DRAMA

PARADISE (S2): Tiffany Little Canfield, Josh Einsohn; Associate Casting Director: Brian Sutow

SLOW HORSES (S5): Nina Gold, Melissa Gethin Clarke

THE DIPLOMAT (S3): Julie Schubert; UK Casting Directors: Lucinda Syson, Natasha Vincent

THE GILDED AGE (S3): Bernard Telsey, Adam Caldwell; Associate Casting Director: Amelia McCarthy

THE PITT (S2): Cathy Sandrich Gelfond, Erica Berger; Associate Casting Director: Seth Caskey

YOUR FRIENDS AND NEIGHBORS (S2): Cindy Tolan, Suzanne Ryan; Associate Casting Director: Nicholas Petrovich

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON: COMEDY

BOOTS: Junie Lowry Johnson, Libby Goldstein; Louisiana Casting Director: Ryan Glorioso; Associate Casting Director: Josh Ropiequet; Louisiana Associate Casting Director: Justin Coulter

I LOVE LA: Mary Vernieu, Bret Howe; Associate Casting Director: Benjamin Bermudez

MARGO'S GOT MONEY TROUBLES: DAVID RUBIN, Matt Lander; Associate Casting Directors: Jesse Haddock, Djinous Rowling

MURDERBOT: Sharon Bialy, Russell Scott, Sherry Thomas; Toronto Casting Directors: Jason Knight, John Buchan; Associate Casting Director: Stacia Kimler

THE PAPER: Leslie Woo; Associate Casting Directors: Dayna Katz, Julina Baber

YOUNG SHERLOCK: Dan Hubbard, Rory Okey

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON: DRAMA

A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS: Lucy Bevan, Emily Brockmann; Northern Ireland Casting Director: Carla Stronge; Associate Casting Director: Katie Brydon; Northern Ireland Associate Casting Director: Mike Hooley

HEATED RIVALRY: Jenny Lewis, Sara Kay; Associate Casting Director: Kalene Osborne

OFF CAMPUS: Deanna Brigidi, Andrea Bunker; Vancouver Casting Directors: Corinne Clark, Jennifer Page; Vancouver Associate Casting Director: Ciarra Cook

PLURIBUS: Sharon Bialy, Sherry Thomas, Russell Scott; New Mexico Casting Director: Marie A.K. McMaster

TASK: Avy Kaufman; Philadelphia Casting Directors: Diane Heery, Jason Loftus

THE TESTAMENTS: Sharon Bialy, Sherry Thomas, Russell Scott; Canada Casting Director: Robin D. Cook; Associate Casting Director: Stacia Kimler; Canada Associate Casting Directors: Kelly Boaz, Jonathan Oliveira

FILMS, FIRST RELEASED FOR TELEVISION OR STREAMING

MIKE & NICK & NICK & ALICE: Jenny Jue; Vancouver Casting Director: Candice Elzinga

OH. WHAT. FUN.: Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield; Atlanta Casting Directors: Tara Feldstein Bennett, Chase Paris; Associate Casting Director: Rose Bochner

PEOPLE WE MEET ON VACATION: Mary Vernieu, Jessica Kelly; New Orleans Casting Director: Meagan Lewis; Associate Casting Director: Benjamin Bermudez

REMARKABLY BRIGHT CREATURES: Lindsay Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu; Vancouver Casting Directors: Corinne Clark, Jennifer Page; Associate Casting Director: Alexandra Presas; Vancouver Associate Casting Director: Ciarra Cook

ROOMMATES: Mary Vernieu, Sydney Shircliff; New York Casting Director: Christine Kromer; Associate Casting Director: Alexandra Presas

THE RIP: Sharon Bialy, Sherry Thomas; Associate Casting Director: Alyssa Morris

Tom Clancy'S Jack Ryan: GHOST WAR: Natasha Vincent, Lucinda Syson

REALITY SERIES: COMPETITION

BEAST GAMES (S2): Katy Wallin-Sandalis; Casting Producer: Erin Tomasello

LOVE ISLAND USA (S7): Jodi Thomas, Danielle Gervais, Beyhan Oguz; Casting Producer: Debbie Pierre

POP CULTURE JEOPARDY! (S2): Mindy Zemrak; Casting Producer: Ashley Holt

RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE (S18): Goloka Bolte, Adam Cook, Michelle Redwine

THE CHALLENGE: VETS & NEW THREATS (S41): Lisi Alpert

TOP CHEF (S23): Ron Mare; Casting Producers: Heather Allyn, Joy Barrett, Anna Sturgeon

REALITY SERIES: STRUCTURED AND UNSTRUCTURED

LADIES OF LONDON: THE NEW REIGN (S4): Erin Tomasello; Casting Producer: Ally Erush

MY STRANGE ADDICTION (S7): Suzie Strosin

QUEER EYE (S10): Danielle Gervais, Pamela Vallarelli, Natalie Pino; Casting Producer: Jasmin Pettaway

SHARK TANK (S17): Mindy Zemrak; Casting Producer: Ashley Holt

VANDERPUMP VILLA (S3): Suzie Strosin, Kelley Allen, Lindsay Liles

ANIMATED PROGRAM FOR TELEVISION

BOB'S BURGERS (S16): Julie Ashton

DIARY OF A WIMPY KID: THE LAST STRAW: Christian Kaplan; Associate Casting Directors: Beth Day, Steven Tylor O'Connor

EB WHITE'S CHARLOTTE'S WEB (S1): Danielle Aufiero, Amber Horn

FAMILY GUY (S24): Christine Terry, Jackie Sollitto

KING OF THE HILL (S14): Leslie Woo; Associate Casting Director: Julina Baber

RICK AND MORTY (S8): Robert McGee

INTERNATIONAL TELEVISION SERIES

ACAPULCO (S4): Susan Vash, Alexandra Niedt

BOHO (S1): Sien Josephine Teijssen

FILM CLUB (S1): Kelly Valentine Hendry, Jessica Mescall

PRISONER (S1): Kelly Valentine Hendry; Associate Casting Director: Lilly Hanbury

THE BIG FUCK UP (S1): Sien Josephine Teijssen

THE HOUSE OF THE SPIRITS (S1): Roberto Matus

LIMITED SERIES

ALL HER FAULT: DAVID RUBIN, Matt Lander; Australia Casting Director: Jane Norris; Associate Casting Director: Djinous Rowling

BEEF (S2): Jeanie Bacharach; Associate Casting Director: Maddalena Zuppetta

DTF ST. LOUIS (S1): Francine Maisler, Amber Wakefield; Atlanta Casting Directors: Chase Paris, Tara Feldstein Bennett; Associate Casting Director: Molly Rose; Atlanta Associate Casting Director: Tasha Ward

LOVE STORY (S1): Nicole Daniels, Courtney Bright; Associate Casting Director: Jennifer Brooks

MURDAUGH: DEATH IN THE FAMILY (S1): John Papsidera; Atlanta Casting Directors: Amanda Lenker Doyle, Erica Bream; Associate Casting Director: Emily Bohbrink

THE BEAST IN ME (S1): Julie Tucker

LIVE ACTION CHILDREN & FAMILY PROGRAM FOR TELEVISION

ELECTRIC BLOOM (S1): Collin Daniel, Brett Greenstein; Associate Casting Directors: Alexa Pereira, Danny Dunitz

ONE PIECE (S2): Junie Lowry Johnson, Libby Goldstein; Associate Casting Director: Samantha Garrabrant

VAMPIRINA: TEENAGE VAMPIRE (S1): Amber Horn, Danielle Aufiero

WIZARDS BEYOND WAVERLY PLACE (S2): Alexis Koczara, Christine Shevchenko; Associate Casting Director: Gianna Butler

XO, KITTY (S3): David Rapaport, Lyndsey Baldasare; Korea Casting Director: Su Kim; Associate Casting Directors: Rosie Lobb, Claire Yenson

ZOMBIES 4: DAWN OF THE VAMPIRES: Danielle Aufiero, Amber Horn, Steven Tylor O'Connor; Australia Casting Director: Kirsty McGregor

COMMERCIALS

ADIDAS BACKYARD LEGENDS | THE GREATEST FOOTBALL STORY EVER TOLD: Kharmel Cochrane

EVERY HUMAN'S DOG - THE FARMER'S DOG: Chelsea Bloch, Marisol Roncali, Jason Crow

EVERYONE HAS SOMETHING TO PROTECT: Danya Solomon

IRN BRU - THIS IS NOT A SOFT DRINK: Sally McCleery

THE MARKETERS: Chrissy Fiorilli-Ellington; Associate Casting Director: Jane Flowers

UKTV 'U & YOU': Tree Petts

SHORT FILM & SHORT FORM SERIES

SHORT FILM

HATCHLINGS: Salvatore Schiavone, Gianna Butler

MARINA: Danielle Pretsfelder Demchick

MR BENJAMIN'S BIRTHDAY: Natasha Ward-Shaw

MUSHROOM DAD: Tanya Giang

PLEASE RETURN YOUR CART: Ryan Maharaj

STANDBY: Stephanie Klapper

¡QUE SUENE LA BANDA!: Jaime Gallagher

SHORT FORM SERIES

COUNTRY HEARTTHROB (S1): Howard Meltzer, Tim Pratt

QUOKKA'S WILD LIFE (S1): Kristin Paiva

STRINGS ATTACHED (S1): Howard Meltzer, Tim Pratt

THE FAMILY CAR: AN AMERICAN LOVE STORY: Isis Masoud

VERY IMPORTANT PEOPLE (S3): Jazzy Collins

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 24 Days 11 Hrs 44 Min 31 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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