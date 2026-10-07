THE LOST BOYS, SCHMIGADOON!, and More Nominated For 2027 Artios Awards
The nominees also include Cats: The Jellicle Ball, Ragtime, The Rocky Horror Show, Death of a Salesman, and more.
Casting Society announced the television, theater, commercials, short film and short form series nominees for the 42nd Artios Awards, which honor the contribution of casting professionals in these categories. The winners will be announced at galas at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, The Edison Ballroom in New York and One Moorgate Place in London, UK on Thursday, February 18, 2027.
“I am thrilled to celebrate the nominees for the 2027 Artios Awards. Casting is an integral part of authentic storytelling, bringing humanity, originality, and creativity to the stage and the screen. This annual ceremony serves as a reminder that casting remains a vital element in the process of making great work. It is an honor to celebrate casting professionals across the globe in ceremonies in London, New York, and Los Angeles.” said Destiny Lilly, CSA President.
Submissions for theatrically released feature films will open on October 26, and nominees will be announced on December 16. Honorees for The Hoyt Bowers Award for Excellence in Casting, Lynn Stalmaster Award For Career Achievement, Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award, The Rosalie Joseph Humanitarian Award, The Capelier-Shaw Award, and The Global Impact Award, which are also presented during the Artios ceremonies, will be announced at a later date.
First held in 1985, the Artios Awards honors Casting Professionals in more than 30 different categories encompassing film, television and theater. In addition, special honorees are selected for their contributions to the craft. Nominees and winners are voted on by members of Casting Society.
In the television categories, Netflix leads with 14 nominations, HBO Max with 9; Apple TV and Hulu each with 7 and Prime Video with 6. The full list of nominations is below.
THEATER
BROADWAY: COMEDY OR DRAMA
Arthur Miller'S DEATH OF A SALESMAN: Taylor Williams
BECKY SHAW: Daniel Swee
DOG DAY AFTERNOON: Bernard Telsey, Karyn Casl; Associate Casting Director: Charlie Hano
GIANT: Daniel Swee
LIBERATION: Jillian Cimini; Associate Casting Director: Neal Buckley
PROOF: Daniel Swee
BROADWAY: MUSICAL
CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL: Victor Vazquez, Sujotta Pace
RAGTIME: Craig Burns
SCHMIGADOON!: Bernard Telsey, Kristian Charbonier
THE LOST BOYS: Kristian Charbonier, Craig Burns; Associate Casting Director: Jimmy Larkin
THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW: Carrie Gardner, Stephen Kopel; Associate Casting Directors: Neal Buckley, Sujotta Pace
LONDON THEATRE
AVENUE Q: Rosie Pearson, James Pearson
EVERY BRILLIANT THING: Jessica Ronane
MARY PAGE MARLOWE: Jim Carnahan; Associate Casting Director: Liz Fraser
ROMEO & JULIET: Jim Carnahan; Associate Casting Director: Liz Fraser
THE LADY FROM THE SEA: Jessica Ronane
WAR HORSE: Jill Green; Associate Casting Director: Olivia Laydon
LOS ANGELES THEATER
FOURSOME: Jordan Bass
HERE LIES LOVE: Richie Ferris, Michael Donovan
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR: Bernard Telsey, Lindsay Levine
PRIMARY TRUST: Henry Russell Bergstein
THE Blank Theatre Company'S YOUNG PLAYWRIGHTS FESTIVAL: Alexa Pereira
NEW YORK THEATER: COMEDY OR DRAMA
ANNA CHRISTIE: Bernard Telsey, Will Cantler
GINGER TWINSIES: Xavier Rubiano; Associate Casting Director: Louis DiPaolo
KYOTO: Jim Carnahan, Alexandre Bleau
MEET THE CARTOZIANS: Daniel Swee
PRINCE FAGGOT: Alaine Alldaffer, Taylor Williams
TROPHY BOYS: Charlie Hano
WHAT HAPPENED WAS...: Jim Carnahan, Alexandre Bleau
NEW YORK THEATER: MUSICAL
COME FROM AWAY: Mark Brandon, Jarrett Reiche
HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL: Jimmy Larkin, Rachel Hoffman
MASQUERADE: Kate Lumpkin; Associate Casting Director: Joseph Cook
ROMY & MICHELE: Mark Brandon, Patrick Maravilla
SATURDAY CHURCH: Erica A. Hart, Nicholas Petrovich; Associate Casting Director: Sujotta Pace
THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE: Geoff Josselson, Felicia Rudolph
REGIONAL THEATER
A RAISIN IN THE SUN: Katja Zarolinski
AMADEUS: JC Clementz
CHEZ JOEY: Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam, Raiyon Hunter; Associate Casting Director: Olivia Paige West
DAMN YANKEES: Tara Rubin, Merri Sugarman; DC Casting Director: Raiyon Hunter; Associate Casting Director: Spencer Gualdoni
DEAR EVAN HANSEN: Geoff Josselson, Felicia Rudolph
FENCES: David Caparelliotis
FREAK THE MIGHTY: Rachel Hoffman; Associate Casting Directors: Charlie Hano, Jimmy Larkin
WORKING GIRL: Rachel Hoffman, Rashad Naylor
SPECIAL THEATRICAL PERFORMANCE
BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL: Patrick Goodwin; Associate Casting Director: Jimmy Larkin
BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL: Lindsay Levine
COME FROM AWAY: Rachel Hoffman
HIGH SPIRITS: Rachel Hoffman
LA CAGE AUX FOLLES: Rashad Naylor
THE WILD PARTY: Bethany Knox
WEST SIDE STORY: Xavier Rubiano, Merri Sugarman; Associate Casting Director: Olivia Paige West
THEATER TOURS
STEREOPHONIC: Alaine Alldaffer
SUFFS: Rachel Hoffman
THE NOTEBOOK: THE MUSICAL: Patrick Goodwin
THE OUTSIDERS: Xavier Rubiano; Associate Casting Director: Louis DiPaolo
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA: Claire Burke, Peter Van Dam; Associate Casting Director: Frankie Ramirez
TELEVISION
TELEVISION SERIES: COMEDY
ABBOTT ELEMENTARY (S5): Wendy O'Brien, Chris Gehrt
HACKS (S5): Morgan Smith, Linda Lowy; Associate Casting Director: Lily Trotter
NOBODY WANTS THIS (S2): Collin Daniel, Brett Greenstein; Associate Casting Director: Alexa Pereira
ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING (S5): Tiffany Little Canfield, Destiny Lilly, Bernard Telsey; Associate Casting Director: Danielle King
SHRINKING (S3): Brett Benner, Debby Romano
THE FOUR SEASONS (S2): Sherry Thomas, Sharon Bialy; Italy Casting Director: Armando Pizzuti; Associate Casting Director: Katie Rampey
TELEVISION SERIES: DRAMA
PARADISE (S2): Tiffany Little Canfield, Josh Einsohn; Associate Casting Director: Brian Sutow
SLOW HORSES (S5): Nina Gold, Melissa Gethin Clarke
THE DIPLOMAT (S3): Julie Schubert; UK Casting Directors: Lucinda Syson, Natasha Vincent
THE GILDED AGE (S3): Bernard Telsey, Adam Caldwell; Associate Casting Director: Amelia McCarthy
THE PITT (S2): Cathy Sandrich Gelfond, Erica Berger; Associate Casting Director: Seth Caskey
YOUR FRIENDS AND NEIGHBORS (S2): Cindy Tolan, Suzanne Ryan; Associate Casting Director: Nicholas Petrovich
TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON: COMEDY
BOOTS: Junie Lowry Johnson, Libby Goldstein; Louisiana Casting Director: Ryan Glorioso; Associate Casting Director: Josh Ropiequet; Louisiana Associate Casting Director: Justin Coulter
I LOVE LA: Mary Vernieu, Bret Howe; Associate Casting Director: Benjamin Bermudez
MARGO'S GOT MONEY TROUBLES: DAVID RUBIN, Matt Lander; Associate Casting Directors: Jesse Haddock, Djinous Rowling
MURDERBOT: Sharon Bialy, Russell Scott, Sherry Thomas; Toronto Casting Directors: Jason Knight, John Buchan; Associate Casting Director: Stacia Kimler
THE PAPER: Leslie Woo; Associate Casting Directors: Dayna Katz, Julina Baber
YOUNG SHERLOCK: Dan Hubbard, Rory Okey
TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON: DRAMA
A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS: Lucy Bevan, Emily Brockmann; Northern Ireland Casting Director: Carla Stronge; Associate Casting Director: Katie Brydon; Northern Ireland Associate Casting Director: Mike Hooley
HEATED RIVALRY: Jenny Lewis, Sara Kay; Associate Casting Director: Kalene Osborne
OFF CAMPUS: Deanna Brigidi, Andrea Bunker; Vancouver Casting Directors: Corinne Clark, Jennifer Page; Vancouver Associate Casting Director: Ciarra Cook
PLURIBUS: Sharon Bialy, Sherry Thomas, Russell Scott; New Mexico Casting Director: Marie A.K. McMaster
TASK: Avy Kaufman; Philadelphia Casting Directors: Diane Heery, Jason Loftus
THE TESTAMENTS: Sharon Bialy, Sherry Thomas, Russell Scott; Canada Casting Director: Robin D. Cook; Associate Casting Director: Stacia Kimler; Canada Associate Casting Directors: Kelly Boaz, Jonathan Oliveira
FILMS, FIRST RELEASED FOR TELEVISION OR STREAMING
MIKE & NICK & NICK & ALICE: Jenny Jue; Vancouver Casting Director: Candice Elzinga
OH. WHAT. FUN.: Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield; Atlanta Casting Directors: Tara Feldstein Bennett, Chase Paris; Associate Casting Director: Rose Bochner
PEOPLE WE MEET ON VACATION: Mary Vernieu, Jessica Kelly; New Orleans Casting Director: Meagan Lewis; Associate Casting Director: Benjamin Bermudez
REMARKABLY BRIGHT CREATURES: Lindsay Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu; Vancouver Casting Directors: Corinne Clark, Jennifer Page; Associate Casting Director: Alexandra Presas; Vancouver Associate Casting Director: Ciarra Cook
ROOMMATES: Mary Vernieu, Sydney Shircliff; New York Casting Director: Christine Kromer; Associate Casting Director: Alexandra Presas
THE RIP: Sharon Bialy, Sherry Thomas; Associate Casting Director: Alyssa Morris
Tom Clancy'S Jack Ryan: GHOST WAR: Natasha Vincent, Lucinda Syson
REALITY SERIES: COMPETITION
BEAST GAMES (S2): Katy Wallin-Sandalis; Casting Producer: Erin Tomasello
LOVE ISLAND USA (S7): Jodi Thomas, Danielle Gervais, Beyhan Oguz; Casting Producer: Debbie Pierre
POP CULTURE JEOPARDY! (S2): Mindy Zemrak; Casting Producer: Ashley Holt
RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE (S18): Goloka Bolte, Adam Cook, Michelle Redwine
THE CHALLENGE: VETS & NEW THREATS (S41): Lisi Alpert
TOP CHEF (S23): Ron Mare; Casting Producers: Heather Allyn, Joy Barrett, Anna Sturgeon
REALITY SERIES: STRUCTURED AND UNSTRUCTURED
LADIES OF LONDON: THE NEW REIGN (S4): Erin Tomasello; Casting Producer: Ally Erush
MY STRANGE ADDICTION (S7): Suzie Strosin
QUEER EYE (S10): Danielle Gervais, Pamela Vallarelli, Natalie Pino; Casting Producer: Jasmin Pettaway
SHARK TANK (S17): Mindy Zemrak; Casting Producer: Ashley Holt
VANDERPUMP VILLA (S3): Suzie Strosin, Kelley Allen, Lindsay Liles
ANIMATED PROGRAM FOR TELEVISION
BOB'S BURGERS (S16): Julie Ashton
DIARY OF A WIMPY KID: THE LAST STRAW: Christian Kaplan; Associate Casting Directors: Beth Day, Steven Tylor O'Connor
EB WHITE'S CHARLOTTE'S WEB (S1): Danielle Aufiero, Amber Horn
FAMILY GUY (S24): Christine Terry, Jackie Sollitto
KING OF THE HILL (S14): Leslie Woo; Associate Casting Director: Julina Baber
RICK AND MORTY (S8): Robert McGee
INTERNATIONAL TELEVISION SERIES
ACAPULCO (S4): Susan Vash, Alexandra Niedt
BOHO (S1): Sien Josephine Teijssen
FILM CLUB (S1): Kelly Valentine Hendry, Jessica Mescall
PRISONER (S1): Kelly Valentine Hendry; Associate Casting Director: Lilly Hanbury
THE BIG FUCK UP (S1): Sien Josephine Teijssen
THE HOUSE OF THE SPIRITS (S1): Roberto Matus
LIMITED SERIES
ALL HER FAULT: DAVID RUBIN, Matt Lander; Australia Casting Director: Jane Norris; Associate Casting Director: Djinous Rowling
BEEF (S2): Jeanie Bacharach; Associate Casting Director: Maddalena Zuppetta
DTF ST. LOUIS (S1): Francine Maisler, Amber Wakefield; Atlanta Casting Directors: Chase Paris, Tara Feldstein Bennett; Associate Casting Director: Molly Rose; Atlanta Associate Casting Director: Tasha Ward
LOVE STORY (S1): Nicole Daniels, Courtney Bright; Associate Casting Director: Jennifer Brooks
MURDAUGH: DEATH IN THE FAMILY (S1): John Papsidera; Atlanta Casting Directors: Amanda Lenker Doyle, Erica Bream; Associate Casting Director: Emily Bohbrink
THE BEAST IN ME (S1): Julie Tucker
LIVE ACTION CHILDREN & FAMILY PROGRAM FOR TELEVISION
ELECTRIC BLOOM (S1): Collin Daniel, Brett Greenstein; Associate Casting Directors: Alexa Pereira, Danny Dunitz
ONE PIECE (S2): Junie Lowry Johnson, Libby Goldstein; Associate Casting Director: Samantha Garrabrant
VAMPIRINA: TEENAGE VAMPIRE (S1): Amber Horn, Danielle Aufiero
WIZARDS BEYOND WAVERLY PLACE (S2): Alexis Koczara, Christine Shevchenko; Associate Casting Director: Gianna Butler
XO, KITTY (S3): David Rapaport, Lyndsey Baldasare; Korea Casting Director: Su Kim; Associate Casting Directors: Rosie Lobb, Claire Yenson
ZOMBIES 4: DAWN OF THE VAMPIRES: Danielle Aufiero, Amber Horn, Steven Tylor O'Connor; Australia Casting Director: Kirsty McGregor
COMMERCIALS
ADIDAS BACKYARD LEGENDS | THE GREATEST FOOTBALL STORY EVER TOLD: Kharmel Cochrane
EVERY HUMAN'S DOG - THE FARMER'S DOG: Chelsea Bloch, Marisol Roncali, Jason Crow
EVERYONE HAS SOMETHING TO PROTECT: Danya Solomon
IRN BRU - THIS IS NOT A SOFT DRINK: Sally McCleery
THE MARKETERS: Chrissy Fiorilli-Ellington; Associate Casting Director: Jane Flowers
UKTV 'U & YOU': Tree Petts
SHORT FILM & SHORT FORM SERIES
SHORT FILM
HATCHLINGS: Salvatore Schiavone, Gianna Butler
MARINA: Danielle Pretsfelder Demchick
MR BENJAMIN'S BIRTHDAY: Natasha Ward-Shaw
MUSHROOM DAD: Tanya Giang
PLEASE RETURN YOUR CART: Ryan Maharaj
STANDBY: Stephanie Klapper
¡QUE SUENE LA BANDA!: Jaime Gallagher
SHORT FORM SERIES
COUNTRY HEARTTHROB (S1): Howard Meltzer, Tim Pratt
QUOKKA'S WILD LIFE (S1): Kristin Paiva
STRINGS ATTACHED (S1): Howard Meltzer, Tim Pratt
THE FAMILY CAR: AN AMERICAN LOVE STORY: Isis Masoud
VERY IMPORTANT PEOPLE (S3): Jazzy Collins
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