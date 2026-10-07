Broadway Dreams to Honor Lea Michele and Rachel Hoffman at 20th Anniversary Gala

Broadway Dreams will celebrate its landmark 20th Anniversary with Night of 100 Stars: The Broadway Dreams 20th Anniversary Gala on Monday, December 14, 2026, at the iconic Plaza New York (768 Fifth Avenue). The milestone celebration will be led by Ryan Stana, Chair of the Broadway Dreams Board of Directors, and Marjorie Wynn, Gala Committee Chair, with Tony Award winner Alex Newell and award-winning director, producer, and writer Holly-Anne Devlin directing the evening's entertainment.

As Broadway Dreams commemorates two decades of mentorship and artistic excellence, the organization will honor award-winning actress and singer Lea Michele and Artios Award-winning casting director Rachel Hoffman. Together, they embody both sides of the Broadway Dreams mission. Michele, who made her Broadway debut at just eight years old, embodies what Broadway Dreams students, known as Dreamers, aspire to: a young artist whose early start blossomed into an extraordinary career spanning Broadway, television, music, and concert stages worldwide. Hoffman was among the first Broadway professionals to serve on the organization's faculty 20 years ago, helping establish the mentorship model that remains at the heart of Broadway Dreams today. She now serves as one of the organization's Directors of Engagement and Opportunity. As a casting director, she has cast many Dreamers in their Broadway debuts.

For one unforgettable evening, some of Broadway's most celebrated performers will take the stage alongside Broadway Dreams students and alumni for a spectacular night of music and show-stopping performances. The Gala will raise critical funds to support Broadway Dreams' global performing arts education, mentorship, and scholarship programs.

“Twenty years ago, Broadway Dreams began with a simple idea: what could happen if young artists were given meaningful access to the very best in our industry?” said Annette Tanner, Founder and President of Broadway Dreams. “Lea's journey—from a child on Broadway to an award-winning career—embodies what we hope our Dreamers see as possible. Rachel has been part of Broadway Dreams since our earliest days, generously sharing her expertise and helping generations of young artists find their way. As we celebrate 20 years, it's especially meaningful to honor two women who represent both sides of our mission: the young artist pursuing a dream and the industry leader nurturing the next generation."

Over the past two decades, Broadway Dreams has grown into a global performing arts education organization, reaching aspiring artists in more than twelve U.S. cities and eight countries. Through its signature mentorship model, students train directly with Broadway's leading performers, directors, choreographers, casting directors, composers, and other industry professionals. Seventy percent of Broadway Dreams students receive need-based scholarships, helping ensure that financial circumstances are not a barrier to participation. The impact can be seen across the industry: during the 2026 Broadway season, Broadway Dreams had multiple alumni in 29 of the 34 shows running on Broadway, with countless others building professional careers on national tours, on screen, and throughout the entertainment industry.

Tickets and tables for Night of 100 Stars: The Broadway Dreams 20th Anniversary Gala are now on sale. Proceeds will support Broadway Dreams' year-round programming and scholarship initiatives, providing the next generation of artists with access to world-class training, mentorship, and professional opportunities.

Past Broadway Dreams Gala honorees include three-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell; Tony Award-winning stage and screen star Laura Benanti; Tony Award-winning and Emmy-nominated producer Robert Greenblatt; Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Award-winning performer Billy Porter; Pulitzer Prize, Grammy, Tony, and Emmy Award-winning composer Tom Kitt; Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist duo Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty; Tony and Grammy Award-winning performer Heather Headley; and Emmy Award-nominated performer Tituss Burgess.

The Broadway Dreams Board of Directors includes Ryan Stana (Chair), Marjorie Wynn (Vice Chair), Sonya Schroeder (Secretary), Mike Cox (Treasurer), Martha Gorjanc, Margaret Busch, Bradley Bergeron, Dmitry Bogachev, Bruce Daitch, Holly-Anne Devlin, Brian Frey, Andrew Goren, Drew Gowland, Gordon Greenberg, Ronni Hart, Dan Knechtges, Alex Newell, Mark Morrow, Marci Poliakoff, Scott Prisand, Chris Roberts, Adam C. Sansiveri, Lynne Slear, Gary Van Horn and Kenra Parris-Whittaker.

The Broadway Dreams staff includes Founder & President, Annette Tanner; General Manager Ryan Ratelle / RRR Creative; Artistic Director Charlie Sutton; Director of Development Neal Radding; Directors of Engagement and Opportunity Rachel Hoffman and Peter Dunn; Director of Marketing and Content Allison Schwartz; Company Manager Samantha Tanner; Administrative Assistant Thea Erichsen; and Social Media Manager Rico LeBron.

Biographies

Lea Michele's extraordinary journey holds special meaning for an organization devoted to nurturing the next generation of performing artists. She began her professional career as a child, making her Broadway debut at just eight years old as Young Cosette in Les Misérables, before joining the original Broadway company of Ragtime. She later originated the role of Wendla in the Tony Award-winning Spring Awakening before becoming a household name as Rachel Berry on the acclaimed television series “Glee,” earning Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. She returned to Broadway to critical acclaim as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl, breaking multiple box office records, and most recently starred as Florence Vassy in Chess, which she also produced. A two-time TIME 100 honoree, recording artist and New York Times bestselling author, Michele has built an award-winning career spanning Broadway, television, music, and concert stages around the world—an inspiring example of where early opportunity, artistic development, and a lifelong commitment to the performing arts can lead.

Rachel Hoffman, CSA is an acclaimed Casting Director at The Telsey Office whose Broadway credits include Titaníque, MJ, Beetlejuice, Frozen, Come From Away, Bring it On: The Musical, An American in Paris, and Memphis, among many others. Her extensive work spans Broadway, Off-Broadway, national tours, regional theatre, film, and television. A graduate of the University of Michigan, Hoffman is also a longtime educator and mentor to emerging musical theatre artists.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 24 Days 13 Hrs 51 Min 28 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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