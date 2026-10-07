Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 7, 2026- DIRTY DANCING Heads to Broadway and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 7, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!

Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! Here's what you need to know from yesterday's top stories:

On The Front Page: THE FANTASTICKS is coming to Broadway with brand new orchestrations! Music supervisor Sam Davis revealed exclusively how he's freshening up the classic for its first-ever Great White Way production. Plus, Broadway grosses rose 15% to $27.7 million for the week ending 10/4/26, and we got an inside look at rehearsals for MEMOIRS OF AMOROUS GENTLEMEN.

Must Watch: DIRTY DANCING: THE MUSICAL is heading to Broadway in 2027 to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the film! We also have exclusive rehearsal footage from Musical Theatre Guild's HERE'S TO US, and Jamie Muscato performing from ONE DAY: THE MUSICAL ahead of its West End transfer.

Hot Photos: Glenn Close is playing Herod in JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR's final week in London, Juan Pablo Di Pace makes his Broadway debut in SCHMIGADOON!, and we have photos from AS YOU LIKE IT starring Jonathan Groff and more.

Also Making Headlines: RENT has extended its London run through May 2027, THE LOST BOYS is now booking through July 2027, and MJ welcomed a new Little Michael to Broadway.

That's what you need to know—now get out there and have a fabulous day!