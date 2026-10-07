Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 7, 2026- DIRTY DANCING Heads to Broadway and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 7, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 7, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! Here's what you need to know from yesterday's top stories:
On The Front Page: THE FANTASTICKS is coming to Broadway with brand new orchestrations! Music supervisor Sam Davis revealed exclusively how he's freshening up the classic for its first-ever Great White Way production. Plus, Broadway grosses rose 15% to $27.7 million for the week ending 10/4/26, and we got an inside look at rehearsals for MEMOIRS OF AMOROUS GENTLEMEN.
Must Watch: DIRTY DANCING: THE MUSICAL is heading to Broadway in 2027 to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the film! We also have exclusive rehearsal footage from Musical Theatre Guild's HERE'S TO US, and Jamie Muscato performing from ONE DAY: THE MUSICAL ahead of its West End transfer.
Hot Photos: Glenn Close is playing Herod in JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR's final week in London, Juan Pablo Di Pace makes his Broadway debut in SCHMIGADOON!, and we have photos from AS YOU LIKE IT starring Jonathan Groff and more.
Also Making Headlines: RENT has extended its London run through May 2027, THE LOST BOYS is now booking through July 2027, and MJ welcomed a new Little Michael to Broadway.
That's what you need to know—now get out there and have a fabulous day!
|The Front Page
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With New ‘Lush’ Orchestrations, THE FANTASTICKS ‘Will Be Touching in Unexpected Ways’
Music supervisor and orchestrator Sam Davis exclusively tells BroadwayWorld how he’s freshening up ‘The Fantasticks’ for Broadway for its first production on the Great White Way.
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Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/4/26 - Grosses Rise 15% to $27.7 Million
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 10/04/2026.
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Video: Go Inside Rehearsals with the Cast of MEMOIRS OF AMOROUS GENTLEMEN
Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen, featuring music and lyrics by the late Duncan Sheik and a book by Leah Nanako Winkler, is preparing to open in New York, and BroadwayWorld stopped by to get a sneak peek at the new musical and catch up with its company. Watch in this video!
|Exclusive
by Michael Major
Take an exclusive first look at the North American tour cast of Operation Mincemeat! The photos feature Mariah Copeland, Katie Kleiger, Luke Antony Neville, Erin Ramirez, and Jake Bentley Young.. (more...)
|Must Watch
|Exclusive Video: Musical Theatre Guild's HERE'S TO US Rehearsal
by Chloe Rabinowitz
BroadwayWorld has your exclusive first look into the rehearsals for Musical Theatre Guild's 30th anniversary celebratory concert Here’s to Us!. See footage of the cast rehearsing a song from Titanic, and more.. (more...)
|Video: Jamie Muscato Sings 'You' From ONE DAY: THE MUSICAL
by Nicole Rosky
Ahead of One Day's transfer to London's West End, a new video has been released, featuring Jamie Muscato performing 'You.'. (more...)
|Hot Photos
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Photos: Jonathan Groff, Fisayo Akinade, and More in AS YOU LIKE IT
Photos: Primary Stages Gala Honors Ann Harada, Cathy Bendall and Cherry Lane Alternative
Photos: Gaten Matarazzo, Travis Ross, and More in RENT, Now Extended in London
Photos: First Look at the MYSTIC PIZZA National Tour
by Nicole Rosky
Big League Productions is now presenting Mystic Pizza: A New Musical, the new production embarking on a national tour that began September 26, 2026 at the Clemens Center in Elmira, New York. Check out photos of the cast in action here.. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Stephi Wild
The new original musical comedy set in 1952 Hollywood will hold a workshop presentation. The production features a book by Kate Moira Ryan and Nicholas Coster, music and lyrics by Heather Reid, and direction by Tony Award-winner Michael Mayer.. (more...)
Joey Contreras' IN PIECES Extends London Run
by Stephi Wild
Joey Contreras' musical IN PIECES will extend its London run by five weeks after initial performances sold out in two hours. The production is set to run at The Other Palace with casting to be announced.. (more...)
Pan Asian Rep Founding Artistic Director Tisa Chang to Receive Trailblazer Award From OCA-NY
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Tisa Chang, founding artistic director of Pan Asian Repertory Theatre, will receive the Trailblazer Award from OCA-NY at the organization's Community Service and Leadership Awards Gala.. (more...)
Music Impact Coalition Deploys $3M+ Grant to North Carolina Public Schools
by Stephi Wild
A coalition of music and arts foundations, including the CMA Foundation and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, will distribute over $3 million across eight North Carolina school districts to expand music and arts education access to more than 226,000 students.. (more...)
Kristy Cates Will Lead Industry Presentation of THE UNWITTING MAGICIAN
by Stephi Wild
Jeremy Dobrish's theatrical experience will present a special industry showcase with WICKED veteran Kristy Cates on October 19, 2026 at Ripley-Grier Studios in New York. Cates will perform without seeing the script until the performance begins.. (more...)
André De Shields, Jasmine Cephas Jones and More to be Honored by AAFCA
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The African American Film Critics Association will present its fifth annual AAFCA Goes to Broadway Luncheon, recognizing Broadway artists and cultural leaders including André De Shields, Jasmine Cephas Jones and more.. (more...)
Theater Resources Unlimited to Host TRUsday Mix & Mingle
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Theater Resources Unlimited will present an in-person social gathering for theater professionals in partnership with Ripple Effect Artists. The monthly event offers networking and community building at no charge.. (more...)
|Review Roundups
by Nicole Rosky
Out of the Box Theatrics' Off-Broadway premiere of Soon, a new musical by Nick Blaemire, directed by Will Blum, just celebrated its opening night at The Loft at St. Luke's Theatre. Check out what critics are saying about the new musical.... (more...)
Review Roundup: THE HAIRY APE at The Irish Repertory Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Irish Repertory Theatre officially opened Eugene O'Neill's The Hairy Ape, directed by Ciarán O'Reilly. See what the critics are saying about the production in BroadwayWorld's Review Roundup.. (more...)
Review: AFFLUENZA, starring Noah Schnapp, Riverside Studios
by Cindy Marcolina
Stranger Things alum and alleged Zionist Noah Schnapp is top billed, though he is selling a show that has him on stage for under a third of its running time. It’s the type of project that slyly attempts to conceal its shortcomings under opulent optics. Unfortunately, not even a lavish set by Charlie Corcoran can hide the fact that this is a tasteless, aimless, pointless piece of theatre.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Michael Major
Take an exclusive first look at the North American tour cast of Operation Mincemeat! The photos feature Mariah Copeland, Katie Kleiger, Luke Antony Neville, Erin Ramirez, and Jake Bentley Young.. (more...)
Christine Ebersole and More to Celebrate GREY GARDENS 20th Anniversary at Symphony Space
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Symphony Space will present a special evening celebrating the 20th anniversary of Grey Gardens. Christine Ebersole will revisit her Tony Award-winning performance, alongside the show's composer, Scott Frankel.. (more...)
THE LOST BOYS Releases Tickets Through July 2027
by Stephi Wild
Tickets for the Tony Award-winning musical THE LOST BOYS are now available through July 2027. Learn more about the show and how to get tickets for the new dates here.. (more...)
RENT 30th Anniversary Concert Livestream Donations to Be Matched Up to $525,600
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS revealed that the Gates Foundation will match donations received from every livestream ticket purchase for Rent, the 30th Anniversary Concert, up to $525,600.. (more...)
Syndee Winters Will Return to THE LION KING Tour as Nala
by Stephi Wild
The North American tour of THE LION KING will feature Syndee Winters returning to the role of Nala, as well as new cubs Anthony Fraire, Jaxon Ipapo-Glass, and Anaszia Kelly.. (more...)
Around The BroadwayWorld: Top News, Reviews, Interviews & More from September 2026
by Team BWW
We head inside rehearsals and share a first look at the DEATH BECOMES HER North American tour, starring Jackie Burns, Kristen Beth Williams, Ken Marino and Nasia Thomas ahead of its launch at Cleveland's Playhouse Square.. (more...)
MJ Welcomes Cree-Silver Corley as New 'Little Michael' on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Cree-Silver Corley, 10, from Queens, will make his Broadway debut in MJ, replacing Jackson Robert Vann in the role of 'Little Michael.' The Tony Award-winning production continues at the Neil Simon Theatre.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Tim Minchin
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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"So let go, go, go of the past now, say hello to the love in your heart!"
- Hairspray
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