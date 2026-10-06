Christine Ebersole and More to Celebrate GREY GARDENS 20th Anniversary at Symphony Space
Ebersole will revisit her Tony Award-winning performance alongside composer Frankel and original cast member Davie.
Symphony Space will present a special evening celebrating the 20th anniversary of Grey Gardens. Christine Ebersole will revisit her Tony Award-winning performance, alongside the show's composer, Scott Frankel. Together they will share stories and songs from the acclaimed score that helped define one of the most distinctive musicals of the 21st century. Erin Davie, who played Young Little Edie in the original Broadway production, joins as a special guest. Grey Gardens: A 20th Anniversary Celebration is hosted by Emmy Award-winning journalist Frank DiLella of NY1's “On Stage” and directed by Marc Tumminelli.
Tickets are $75-150 and can be purchased now. VIP tickets including premium seating and an exclusive afterparty with Ebersole, Frankel, and DiLella are available for $250.
Grey Gardens: A 20th Anniversary Celebration is the latest in a recent history of one-night-only Symphony Space events giving lovers of Broadway and theater the opportunity to connect with the stories, music, and people behind groundbreaking shows.
In June, Symphony Space presented Inside the Interestings, in which Sara Bareilles, Michael Arden, and Meg Wolitzer pulled back the curtain on their new musical adaptation of Wolitzer's novel The Interestings. Last year, as part of its At Play series—where celebrated actors, playwrights, and directors get to experiment, revisit beloved works, try new ideas, and create one-night-only experiences that are as thrilling as they are impossible to replicate—the organization presented a staged reading of Moss Hart's Light Up the Sky featuring a cast including Santino Fontana, Tony Shalhoub, Daniel Breaker, Andy Grotelueschen, Harriet Harris, and Sarah Stiles.
In another 2025 At Play event, Symphony Space welcomed Santino Fontana and BD Wong for a reading of David Mamet's A Life in the Theater, with Kathleen Chalfant delivering the stage directions. In 2024, Symphony Space brought together novelist Ann Patchett, Jeremy McCarter, and members of that year's Broadway production of Wilder's Our Town—director Kenny Leon and actors Zoey Deutch, Jim Parsons, and Ephraim Sykes—for a conversation about that landmark play, and about Our Town as an inspiration for Patchett's Tom Lake.
The institution returned to Wilder in 2025, convening Becky Ann Baker, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Chris Hayes , James Ijames, Jim Parsons, Roslyn Ruff, Sarah Ruhl, Tappan Wilder, and Jacqueline Woodson for a staged reading of the playwright's one-act masterpiece The Long Christmas Dinner, produced in partnership with The Public Theater.
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