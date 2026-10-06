Photos: Primary Stages Gala Honors Ann Harada, Cathy Bendall and Cherry Lane Alternative

Just last night, Primary Stages hosted their 2026 Fall Gala, honoring Ann Harada with the Einhorn Mentorship Award, Cherry Lane Alternative with the Andrew Leynse Commitment to New Plays Award, and Cathy Bendall with the inaugural Theater Service Award. The special night was directed by Michael Heitzman, with music direction by Will Van Dyke.

The evening featured appearances and performances by Jennifer Barnhart (Emmy Award nominee, “Sesame Street,” Avenue Q), Julie Benko (Funny Girl, Ragtime), Stephanie D'Abruzzo (Tony Award nominee, Avenue Q, “Sesame Street”), Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables), Francis Jue (Tony Award winner, Yellow Face, M. Butterfly), Alan Muraoka (Emmy Award winner, “Sesame Street,” Pacific Overtures), and Bryce Pinkham (Tony Award nominee, Chess, A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder).

The Gala is Primary Stages largest annual fundraiser, and its income provides critical support for the company's free educational programs benefiting over 1,000 New York City public school students and teachers annually. Single tickets start at $500, and tables start at $3,000.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

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