Video: Go Inside Rehearsals with the Cast of MEMOIRS OF AMOROUS GENTLEMEN

Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen, featuring music and lyrics by the late Duncan Sheik and a book by Leah Nanako Winkler, is preparing to open in New York, and BroadwayWorld stopped by to get a sneak peek at the new musical and catch up with its company.

The project takes on an added significance following the recent passing of Sheik, whose music helped shape the show over years of development. For Winkler, the collaboration was an especially personal one.

“We both put so much of our lives in these lyrics and in this story,” she explained. “Duncan would ask me for what he liked to call ‘raw pages,’ which were scenes and monologues that would never make it into the musical... just for him, so that he could metabolize them and turn them into these beautiful lyrics. I felt like I’ve never felt more seen or erased at the same time, because he would just take the crux of what I was saying and turn it into this beautiful song.”

That deeply personal connection can be felt throughout the score, which offers audiences a particularly revealing glimpse of Sheik as both composer and lyricist.

“I think people will come and really feel Duncan’s life and passion that will continue to live on through his music,” shared Winkler. “And I think this one’s a little different because... he wrote the lyrics. This is all, like—you’ll see his humor, you’ll see his empathy, his love, his darkness. All of it will be here.”

Watch the video to hear more from the company and get a first look at Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen inside rehearsals.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 12 Hrs 17 Min 24 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming