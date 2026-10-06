MJ Welcomes Cree-Silver Corley as New 'Little Michael' on Broadway
The 10-year-old performer, who previously appeared in the national tour of Les Miserables, makes his debut at the Neil Simon Theatre.
Cree-Silver Corley will join the cast of MJ in the role of 'Little Michael' beginning tonight, Tuesday, October 6. Originally from Queens, Cree-Silver Corley will make his Broadway debut in the production. He replaces Jackson Robert Vann.
The Tony Award-winning production has broken the box office record at the Neil Simon Theatre 11 times, where the production is currently starring Ilario Grant. Since beginning performances in December 2021, MJ has played to over 2 million patrons on Broadway and more than 8 million patrons globally. The German production is currently playing at Hamburg's Stage Theater starring Benét Monteiro and will soon embark on international Asian and UK tours.
Cree-Silver Corley
(Little Michael, u/s Little Marlon), 10, from Queens, NY, is making his Broadway debut. Credits include the national tour of Les Misérables (Gavroche), “Sesame Street” and film.
Photo credit: Rebecca J Michelson
Photo Credit: Rebecca J Michelson
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