Juan Pablo Di Pace to Make Broadway Debut in SCHMIGADOON!

Juan Pablo Di Pace, the actor known for “Fuller House” and Mamma Mia! will make his Broadway debut as he steps into the role of Doc in Schmigadoon! beginning Saturday, October 24. Mr. Di Pace will join the production for a limited run through Sunday, November 22. Original Broadway cast member Ivan Hernandez will be on a scheduled four-week leave of absence beginning Saturday, October 24 and will return on Tuesday, November 24.

About Juan Pablo Di Pace

Juan Pablo Di Pace is an Argentine-born actor, dancer, musician and film director who has worked across stages in Europe and the U.S. His TV credits include Fernando on Netflix's “Fuller House,” Jesus in NBC's “A.D.: The Bible Continues” (Movieguide Award, Best Actor), Ricardo Somocurcio in Mario Vargas Llosa's “The Bad Girl,” Nicolas Treviño in “Dallas,” “Angie Tribeca” and “The Catherine Tate Show.” Pace's film credits include Mamma Mia!; Dashing in December; The Mattachine Family; Survival Island; and Holiday Unplugged (Hallmark, upcoming). His theatre credits include Chicago (London), Tony Manero in Saturday Night Fever (Madrid), Juan in Más de 100 Mentiras (Madrid) and fronted The Music of George Michael with the Houston Symphony Orchestra. He wrote and co-directed the upcoming feature Before We Forget, executive produced by Norman Lear (17 awards, including Newfest Audience Award), and wrote and starred in Act One (Madrid, New York).

Juan Pablo Di Pace - Live at Feinstein's 54 Below" width="356">

The most Tony Award-nominated new musical of the season, Schmigadoon! won four Tony Awards including “Best Musical,” “Best Book of a Musical,” “Best Original Score,” and “Best Orchestrations.” The production was also named “Outstanding New Musical” by the Drama Desk Awards, Outer Critics Circle Awards, and Dorian Theater Awards. At the Chita Rivera Awards, Schmigadoon! received “Best Choreography” and “Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway Show,” while Max Clayton and Isabelle McCalla were each recognized as “Outstanding Dancer in a Broadway Show.”

Schmigadoon! opened on Broadway on Monday, April 20 and is currently on sale through Sunday, April 4, 2027 at The Nederlander Theatre.

Schmigadoon! stars Tony Award nominees Alex Brightman and Sara Chase as Josh Skinner and Melissa Gimble, a couple who accidentally wanders into Schmigadoon – the magical town where every day is a musical. Everybody has a song for everything, the corn is as high as an elephant's eye, and the only bridge out of town leads nowhere. Melissa and Josh soon discover the only way to escape is by finding true love—which may or may not be with each other.

The musical also stars Tony and Grammy Award-nominee Jennifer Simard (Death Becomes Her, Company) as Mildren Layton, Ann Harada (Avenue Q, Into the Woods) reprising her role of Florence Menlove, Tony Award-nominee Brad Oscar (The Producers, Something Rotten) as Mayor Menlove, Isabelle McCalla (Water For Elephants, The Prom) as Emma Tate, Maulik Pancholy (“30 Rock”) as The Reverend Layton/Leprechaun, Max Clayton (Bandstand, The Music Man) as Danny Bailey, McKenzie Kurtz (Heathers, Wicked) as Betsy and Ayaan Diop as Carson.

Rounding out the company are Afra Hines (Ensemble/Countess Gabrielle Von Blerkom), Becca Petersen (Ensemble/Annie), Brandon Block (Swing), Clyde Alves (Ensemble/Tommy), Eldridge Taylor Jr. (Alternate for Carson), Jess LeProtto (Ensemble/Pete), Joshua Burrage (Ensemble/Larry The Fireman), Kaitlyn Davidson (Ensemble/Helen Pritt), Keven Quillon (Swing), Kimberly Immanuel (Ensemble/Carrie), Lauralyn Mcclelland (Swing), Lyrica Woodruff (Ensemble/Nancy), Maria Briggs (Swing), Nathan Lucrezio (Ensemble/Farmer McDonough), Richard Riaz Yoder (Ensemble/Harvey The Innkeeper), Shina Ann Morris (Ensemble/Meg), and Zachary Downer (Ensemble/Freddy).

From Saturday Night Live's Lorne Michaels, this brand-new comedy trapped inside a big Broadway musical is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli (Newsies, Death Becomes Her), with a book and Emmy Award-winning score by Cinco Paul (Despicable Me, The Secret Life of Pets), orchestrations from Doug Besterman and Mike Morris, music supervision and arrangements from David Chase, music direction from Steven Malone, scenic design from Scott Pask, costume design from Linda Cho, lighting design from Donald Holder, sound design from Walter Trarbach, hair and wig design from Tom Watson and makeup design from Ashley Ryan.

The North American tour of Schmigadoon! will launch in September 2027, kicking off at Baltimore's historic Hippodrome Theatre before traveling across the U.S and Canada, with major engagements slated for Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington DC, and more.

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