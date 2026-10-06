RENT 30th Anniversary Concert Livestream Donations to Be Matched Up to $525,600

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS revealed that the Gates Foundation will match donations received from every livestream ticket purchase for Rent, the 30th Anniversary Concert, up to $525,600. The matching gift, a nod to the iconic lyric in Rent's “Seasons of Love,” will double the impact of the donations for Broadway Cares, extending the legacy of Jonathan Larson's landmark musical and providing twice the lifesaving services to people living with HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses.

The one-night-only concert performance of the full show will take place Monday, October 26, 2026, at Broadway's Richard Rodgers Theatre and benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. ViiV Healthcare is the presenting sponsor of the live event, with the Gates Foundation serving as the matching sponsor of the livestream.

While in-person tickets are sold out, audiences around the world can join the celebration through the purchase of a $30 livestream ticket, with proceeds benefiting Broadway Cares. With the Gates Foundation match, donations made to Broadway Cares will go twice as far in expanding access to essential medicines, prevention tools and healthcare for people living with HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses.

When Rent premiered on Broadway in 1996, effective HIV treatments were only just becoming available and prevention tools like PrEP did not yet exist. Thirty years later, extraordinary advances have transformed HIV prevention and treatment. But those advances only work when people can access them, and too many people in the United States and around the world still cannot. HIV remains an urgent health concern, shaped by inequities in access to lifesaving medicine and care.

The Gates Foundation works to accelerate the decline in HIV infection worldwide, focusing on the countries hardest hit by HIV in sub-Saharan Africa and supporting the expansion of access to treatment and interventions that prevent new infections. Africa continues to bear the largest share of the global HIV burden, with about 1 in 35 adults living with HIV on the continent, more than two-thirds of all people living with HIV worldwide.

Broadway Cares supports people across the United States, providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance to 494 essential organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., serving people living with HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses.

Rent's original director, five-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, will return to helm the evening. Original Rent cast members returning to the roles they made famous are Tony winner Idina Menzel, Tony nominee Adam Pascal, Anthony Rapp, Tony nominee Daphne Rubin-Vega, Tony winner Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Fredi Walker-Browne, Yassmin Alers, Gilles Chiasson, Shelley Dickinson, David Driver, Darius de Haas and Rodney Hicks.

Among the Rent alumni set to join them are Tony winner Natalie Venetia Belcon, Adam Chanler-Berat, Tony nominee Nicholas Christopher, Merle Dandridge, Trey Ellett, Jordan Fisher, Tony winner Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jose Llana, John Eric Parker, Jai Rodriguez, Antonique Smith, Tony nominee Ephraim Sykes and Tony winner Aaron Tveit.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 12 Hrs 17 Min 47 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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