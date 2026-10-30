Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 30, 2026- A FEW GOOD MEN On Broadway First Look and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 30, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 30, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Rise and shine! We're here with your daily dose of Broadway news and entertainment. From stunning production photos to exclusive first looks, we've got all the highlights from yesterday's stories. Check out A FEW GOOD MEN's Broadway revival, celebrate the incredible RENT 30th Anniversary Concert that raised $4.5M for Broadway Cares, and meet the cast of Studio Seaview's SPRING AWAKENING revival. We also have an exclusive first look at Duncan Sheik's MEMOIRS OF AMOROUS GENTLEMEN, plus all the latest from IN THE HEIGHTS, WANTED, and more. Scroll down for all your must-read stories!
|The Front Page
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Photos: Tom Blyth, Bradley Whitford and More in A FEW GOOD MEN
You can now get a first look at production photos of Lincoln Center Theater's first-ever Broadway revival of Aaron Sorkin's A Few Good Men at the Vivian Beaumont Theater.
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Photos & Video: RENT 30th Anniversary Concert Raises $4.5M for Broadway Cares
The Richard Rodgers Theatre and tens of thousands of at-home livestream viewers shared in the magic of Rent, the 30th Anniversary Concert. The performance and its livestream raised $4,571,464 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. See photos!
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Photos: The Cast of Studio Seaview's SPRING AWAKENING Meets the Press
testJust last night, the cast and creative team of the new Off-Broadway revival of Spring Awakening gathered at Bar Bas in midtown to introduce the production’s newest faces to industry members and New York audiences. Check out photos from inside the big night here.
|Exclusive
Exclusive: First Look at Duncan Sheik's MEMOIRS OF AMOROUS GENTLEMEN
by Michael Major
Watch the first video footage of Duncan Sheik's final musical, Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen. The new off-Broadway musical stars Sophia Anne Caruso and features a book by Leah Nanako Winkler.. (more...)
Exclusive: Rob Ashford Would Be ‘Thrilled’ for TRU to Return to NYC, Says Jesse Tyler Ferguson Has ‘Gotten Better’
by Michael Gioia
Jesse Tyler Ferguson is starring as Truman Capote in Jay Presson Allen’s play 'Tru' through November 14 — but director Rob Ashford isn’t ruling out a return to New York City.. (more...)
|Must Watch
|Video: First Look at THE WHO'S TOMMY on Tour
by Joshua Wright
Get a first look at the North American Tour of THE WHO'S TOMMY. THE WHO'S TOMMY originated from the 1969 rock opera created by The Who, with music by Tony Award-winning composer Pete Townshend.. (more...)
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Video: Watch Tyler Jordan Wesley Sing 'All That's Known' from the SPRING AWAKENING Revival
Video: First Look at IN THE HEIGHTS at New York City Center
|Hot Photos
|Photos: Head Back to the Barrio for a First Look at IN THE HEIGHTS
by Nicole Rosky
Just breathe! In the Heights is now running at New York City Center, now through November 15. Leading the cast are Tony Award winner Natalie Venetia Belcon (Claudia), Jaci Calderon (Nina), Ashley De La Rosa (Vanessa), Linedy Genao (Daniela), Ishmael Gonzalez (Sonny), Ivan Hernandez (Kevin), Cedric Leiba Jr (Piragüero), Matte Martinez (Usnavi), Aaron James McKenzie (Benny), Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (Carla), and Veronica Vazquez-Jackson (Camila). . (more...)
|Photos: Solea Pfeiffer, Liisi LaFontaine, and More in WANTED on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
All new photos have been released from the new musical WANTED. WANTED is playing on Broadway at the James Earl Jones Theatre. Check out the photos and learn more about the show here.. (more...)
Photos: Stage Managers’ Association Hosts Annual Del Hughes Awards
Photos: Meet the Company of THE EXHIBITIONIST, Starring Jeff Hiller
Photos: Jamie Muscato, Celinde Schoenmaker, and More in LOVE NEVER DIES in Concert
by Stephi Wild
All new production images have been released from LOVE NEVER DIES in Concert which played five performances at The London Palladium in October 2026. Check out the photos here!. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Nicole Rosky
Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International announced the acquisition of the true story turned Broadway musical, Dead Outlaw. With a book by Tony Award winner Itamar Moses (The Band’s Visit) and music and lyrics by Tony Award winner David Yazbek (The Band’s Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, The Full Monty) and Tony nominee Erik Della Penna, the show features an unforgettable score filled with country, rock and folk music. The musical explores fame, failure, and the meaning, or utter meaninglessness of legacy. . (more...)
The American Theatre Wing Reveals Eligibility Details and Judges for 71st Annual Obie Awards
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The American Theatre Wing revealed the committee of judges and eligibility details for The 71st Annual Obie Awards, celebrating the best of Off-Broadway and Off-Off-Broadway.. (more...)
Joe's Pub Working Group 2026-27 Revealed
by Stephi Wild
Joe's Pub announced the artist selections for the 11th iteration of its JPWG, an artist development program supporting NYC-based musicians and performers.. (more...)
BroadwayWorld Classifieds 10/29/2026; Jobs In PR, Teaching, and More
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 10/29/2026 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. (more...)
Michael Mayer to Receive 2027 SDC Foundation Mr. Abbott Award
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation will honor Tony Award-winning director Michael Mayer will be honored with SDCF's 2027 “Mr. Abbott” Award, given to a director or choreographer in recognition of their contributions to Broadway... (more...)
Asia Kate Dillon Joins Producing Team of WACO BOY CLUB
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Actor Asia Kate Dillon has joined National Queer Theater as a producer on Mack Lawrence's new play WACO BOY CLUB, a trans coming-of-age story set to run at Brooklyn Art Haus.. (more...)
Joe's Pub Reveals 2026-27 Working Group Artists
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Joe's Pub named five NYC-based musicians and performers to its 2026-27 Working Group, an artist development program supporting emerging and established talent across music and the performing arts.. (more...)
Patrick Stewart Has Died at the Age of 86
by Chloe Rabinowitz
BroadwayWorld is saddened to learn of the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart, English actor, director and producer, who has died at the age of 86. Stewart is known for roles on stage, television, and film.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Cheryl Markosky
In imperious Ab Fab Eddie mode, Jennifer Saunders spiritedly dives into Edward Bond's entertaining but somewhat baffling comedy The Sea at Theatre Royal Bath.. (more...)
MTI Acquires Licensing Rights for DEAD OUTLAW
by Nicole Rosky
Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International announced the acquisition of the true story turned Broadway musical, Dead Outlaw. With a book by Tony Award winner Itamar Moses (The Band’s Visit) and music and lyrics by Tony Award winner David Yazbek (The Band’s Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, The Full Monty) and Tony nominee Erik Della Penna, the show features an unforgettable score filled with country, rock and folk music. The musical explores fame, failure, and the meaning, or utter meaninglessness of legacy. . (more...)
DANCING WITH THE STARS Will Feature AIDA, HAMILTON & More on Disney on Broadway Episode
by Michael Major
Dancing with the Stars has revealed the songs and dances featured on their Disney on Broadway episode! With Cynthia Erivo as a guest judge, with contestants dancing to songs from Hamilton, Aida, Mary Poppins, and more.. (more...)
Taylor Russell Cast as Cordelia in LEAR With Ian McKellen at The Yard
by Stephi Wild
Taylor Russell joins Ian McKellen in LEAR, a new play co-written by Simon Stephens and Jay Miller at The Yard Theatre. Additional festive performance dates and school matinees have been added to the sold-out run.. (more...)
Cast Set For JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN West End Transfer
by Stephi Wild
The full cast has been announced for the West End transfer of Kimberly Belflower's JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN, directed by Tony Award-winner Danya Taymor, at Wyndham's Theatre.. (more...)
Review: MIDDLEMARCH PARTS 1 & 2, Swan Theatre
by Debbie Gilpin
First published as a series of eight individual instalments between December 1871 and December 1872, George Eliot’s seminal work Middlemarch (subtitled A Study of Provincial Life) has now been adapted into a two-part stage play by Nina Raine - its debut production at the RSC’s Swan Theatre is directed by Jeremy Herrin.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Matthew Morrison
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See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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