Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 30, 2026- A FEW GOOD MEN On Broadway First Look and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 30, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

The Front Page



Photos: Tom Blyth, Bradley Whitford and More in A FEW GOOD MEN You can now get a first look at production photos of Lincoln Center Theater's first-ever Broadway revival of Aaron Sorkin's A Few Good Men at the Vivian Beaumont Theater.



Photos & Video: RENT 30th Anniversary Concert Raises $4.5M for Broadway Cares The Richard Rodgers Theatre and tens of thousands of at-home livestream viewers shared in the magic of Rent, the 30th Anniversary Concert. The performance and its livestream raised $4,571,464 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. See photos!



Photos: The Cast of Studio Seaview's SPRING AWAKENING Meets the Press testJust last night, the cast and creative team of the new Off-Broadway revival of Spring Awakening gathered at Bar Bas in midtown to introduce the production’s newest faces to industry members and New York audiences. Check out photos from inside the big night here.

Exclusive

Exclusive: First Look at Duncan Sheik's MEMOIRS OF AMOROUS GENTLEMEN

by Michael Major

Watch the first video footage of Duncan Sheik's final musical, Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen. The new off-Broadway musical stars Sophia Anne Caruso and features a book by Leah Nanako Winkler.. (more...)

Exclusive: Rob Ashford Would Be ‘Thrilled’ for TRU to Return to NYC, Says Jesse Tyler Ferguson Has ‘Gotten Better’

by Michael Gioia

Jesse Tyler Ferguson is starring as Truman Capote in Jay Presson Allen’s play 'Tru' through November 14 — but director Rob Ashford isn’t ruling out a return to New York City.. (more...)

Must Watch

Hot Photos

Industry Insights

by Nicole Rosky

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Stephi Wild

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International announced the acquisition of the true story turned Broadway musical, Dead Outlaw. With a book by Tony Award winner Itamar Moses (The Band’s Visit) and music and lyrics by Tony Award winner David Yazbek (The Band’s Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, The Full Monty) and Tony nominee Erik Della Penna, the show features an unforgettable score filled with country, rock and folk music. The musical explores fame, failure, and the meaning, or utter meaninglessness of legacy. . ( more... The American Theatre Wing revealed the committee of judges and eligibility details for The 71st Annual Obie Awards, celebrating the best of Off-Broadway and Off-Off-Broadway.. ( more... Joe's Pub announced the artist selections for the 11th iteration of its JPWG, an artist development program supporting NYC-based musicians and performers.. ( more... This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 10/29/2026 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. ( more... Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation will honor Tony Award-winning director Michael Mayer will be honored with SDCF's 2027 “Mr. Abbott” Award, given to a director or choreographer in recognition of their contributions to Broadway... ( more... Actor Asia Kate Dillon has joined National Queer Theater as a producer on Mack Lawrence's new play WACO BOY CLUB, a trans coming-of-age story set to run at Brooklyn Art Haus.. ( more...

Joe's Pub Reveals 2026-27 Working Group Artists

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Joe's Pub named five NYC-based musicians and performers to its 2026-27 Working Group, an artist development program supporting emerging and established talent across music and the performing arts.. (more...)

Patrick Stewart Has Died at the Age of 86

by Chloe Rabinowitz

BroadwayWorld is saddened to learn of the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart, English actor, director and producer, who has died at the age of 86. Stewart is known for roles on stage, television, and film.. (more...)

Around the Broadway World

by Cheryl Markosky

In imperious Ab Fab Eddie mode, Jennifer Saunders spiritedly dives into Edward Bond's entertaining but somewhat baffling comedy The Sea at Theatre Royal Bath.. ( more...

MTI Acquires Licensing Rights for DEAD OUTLAW

by Nicole Rosky

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International announced the acquisition of the true story turned Broadway musical, Dead Outlaw. With a book by Tony Award winner Itamar Moses (The Band’s Visit) and music and lyrics by Tony Award winner David Yazbek (The Band’s Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, The Full Monty) and Tony nominee Erik Della Penna, the show features an unforgettable score filled with country, rock and folk music. The musical explores fame, failure, and the meaning, or utter meaninglessness of legacy. . (more...)

by Michael Major

by Stephi Wild

by Stephi Wild

Dancing with the Stars has revealed the songs and dances featured on their Disney on Broadway episode! With Cynthia Erivo as a guest judge, with contestants dancing to songs from Hamilton, Aida, Mary Poppins, and more.. ( more... Taylor Russell joins Ian McKellen in LEAR, a new play co-written by Simon Stephens and Jay Miller at The Yard Theatre. Additional festive performance dates and school matinees have been added to the sold-out run.. ( more... The full cast has been announced for the West End transfer of Kimberly Belflower's JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN, directed by Tony Award-winner Danya Taymor, at Wyndham's Theatre.. ( more...

Review: MIDDLEMARCH PARTS 1 & 2, Swan Theatre

by Debbie Gilpin

First published as a series of eight individual instalments between December 1871 and December 1872, George Eliot’s seminal work Middlemarch (subtitled A Study of Provincial Life) has now been adapted into a two-part stage play by Nina Raine - its debut production at the RSC’s Swan Theatre is directed by Jeremy Herrin.. (more...)

Happy Birthday To...

Matthew Morrison

Listen Up

"Try to forgive, teach me to live

Give me the strength to try." - The Phantom of the Opera

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!