DANCING WITH THE STARS Will Feature AIDA, HAMILTON & More on Disney on Broadway Episode

Dancing with the Stars has revealed the songs and dances featured on their Disney on Broadway episode! The November 2 episode will feature the previously announced Cynthia Erivo as a guest judge, with contestants dancing to songs from Hamilton, Aida, Mary Poppins, and more.

The episode, slated to air on Monday at 8 PM ET on ABC and Disney+, will also feature the first team dances of the season, Entertainment Weekly reports.

Dancing With the Stars 'Disney on Broadway' Lineup

Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach will perform a Samba to “Under the Sea” from “The Little Mermaid.”

Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik will perform a Contemporary to “Easy as Life” from “Aida."

Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson will perform Jazz to “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” from “Mary Poppins."

Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas will perform a Jive to “You Can Fly!” from “Peter Pan."

Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold will perform a Waltz to “I See the Light” from “Tangled."

Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov will perform a Quickstep to “A Star Is Born” from “Hercules."

Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa will perform a Paso Doble to “Satisfied” from “Hamilton."

Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Quickstep to “Be Our Guest” from “Beauty and the Beast.”

The episode will also feature team dances, featuring hosts Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro. One team will be dancing to “Zoo” from Zootopia 2. The second team will be dancing to “We’re All in This Together” from High School Musical.

Photo: Disney/Christopher Willard

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