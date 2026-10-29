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Photos: The Cast of Studio Seaview's SPRING AWAKENING Meets the Press

Performances begin Friday, November 27 with an official opening night set for Sunday, December 13.

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Just last night, the cast and creative team of the new Off-Broadway revival of Spring Awakening gathered at Bar Bas in midtown to introduce the production’s newest faces to industry members and New York audiences. Check out photos from inside the big night below and watch a preview of "All That's Known."

The complete cast for Spring Awakening includes George Abud as "The Adult Men," Jack Bateman as 'Georg,' Jada Simone Clark as 'Thea,' Leif Coomer as 'Ernst,' Lilli Cooper as "The Adult Women," Ryo Kamibayashi as 'Moritz,' Ashlyn Maddox as 'Wendla,' Nando Morland as 'Otto,' Antonio Porciello as 'Hanschen,' Khadija Sankoh as 'Martha,' Grace Slear as 'Anna,' Tyler Jordan Wesley as 'Melchior,' and Amalia Yoo as 'Ilse' are joined by newly announced understudies and swings Frenie Acoba, Christiana Clark, Lilly David, Erik Houck, Hennessy Winkler, and Sam Yousuf. Lilly David, alongside the previously announced Bateman and Porciello, were among the cast members selected from the production's open casting call in July, through which 2,532 performers were seen.

This new production will bring Spring Awakening into an intimate Off-Broadway setting, returning the musical to the raw force and urgency of Frank Wedekind's once-banned 1891 play. Feral, honest, compassionate, and unflinching, the production will explore the experience of young people caught between desire, repression, fear, and discovery - then and now.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Photos: The Cast of Studio Seaview's SPRING AWAKENING Meets the Press — photo 1 of 36

Jack Bateman, Jada Simone Clark, Leif Coomer, Ryo Kamibayashi, Ashlyn Maddox, Nando Morland, Antonio Porciello, Khadija Sankoh, Grace Slear, Tyler Jordan Wesley, Amalia Yoo, George Abud, Lilli Cooper, Frenie Acoba, Christiana Clark, Lilly David, Erik HouckSam YousufCelia Rowlson-HallDanya Taymor, and Or Matias

Photos: The Cast of Studio Seaview's SPRING AWAKENING Meets the Press — photo 2 of 36


The cast of "Spring Awakening" including Jack Bateman, Jada Simone Clark, Leif Coomer, Ryo Kamibayashi, Ashlyn Maddox, Nando Morland, Antonio Porciello, Khadija Sankoh, Grace Slear, Tyler Jordan Wesley, Amalia Yoo, George Abud, Lilli Cooper, Frenie Acoba, Christiana Clark, Lilly David, Erik Houck and Sam Yousuf

Photos: The Cast of Studio Seaview's SPRING AWAKENING Meets the Press — photo 3 of 36


Tyler Jordan Wesley, Grace Slear and Ryo Kamibayashi

Photos: The Cast of Studio Seaview's SPRING AWAKENING Meets the Press — photo 4 of 36


Tyler Jordan Wesley, Grace Slear and Ryo Kamibayashi

Photos: The Cast of Studio Seaview's SPRING AWAKENING Meets the Press — photo 5 of 36


Jada Simone Clark, Grace Slear, Amalia Yoo, Lilli Cooper, Khadija Sankoh and Ashlyn Maddox

Photos: The Cast of Studio Seaview's SPRING AWAKENING Meets the Press — photo 6 of 36


The cast of "Spring Awakening" including Jack Bateman, Jada Simone Clark, Leif Coomer, Ryo Kamibayashi, Ashlyn Maddox, Nando Morland, Antonio Porciello, Khadija Sankoh, Grace Slear, Tyler Jordan Wesley, Amalia Yoo, George Abud, Lilli Cooper, Frenie Acoba, Christiana Clark, Lilly David, Erik Houck and Sam Yousuf

Photos: The Cast of Studio Seaview's SPRING AWAKENING Meets the Press — photo 7 of 36


Nando Morland, Antonio Porciello, Leif Coomer, Tyler Jordan Wesley, Ryo Kamibayashi and Jack Bateman,

Photos: The Cast of Studio Seaview's SPRING AWAKENING Meets the Press — photo 8 of 36


Jada Simone Clark, Grace Slear, Amalia Yoo, Lilli Cooper, Khadija Sankoh and Ashlyn Maddox

Photos: The Cast of Studio Seaview's SPRING AWAKENING Meets the Press — photo 9 of 36


Nando Morland, Antonio Porciello, Leif Coomer, Tyler Jordan Wesley, Ryo Kamibayashi, Jack Bateman, Sam Yousuf and Erik Houck

Photos: The Cast of Studio Seaview's SPRING AWAKENING Meets the Press — photo 10 of 36


Antonio Porciello and Leif Coomer

Photos: The Cast of Studio Seaview's SPRING AWAKENING Meets the Press — photo 11 of 36


Amalia Yoo and Ryo Kamibayashi

Photos: The Cast of Studio Seaview's SPRING AWAKENING Meets the Press — photo 12 of 36


Tyler Jordan Wesley and Ryo Kamibayashi

Photos: The Cast of Studio Seaview's SPRING AWAKENING Meets the Press — photo 13 of 36


Tyler Jordan Wesley and Ryo Kamibayashi

Photos: The Cast of Studio Seaview's SPRING AWAKENING Meets the Press — photo 14 of 36


Amalia Yoo, Tyler Jordan Wesley, Ryo Kamibayashi and Grace Slear

Photos: The Cast of Studio Seaview's SPRING AWAKENING Meets the Press — photo 15 of 36


Amalia Yoo and Khadija Sankoh

Photos: The Cast of Studio Seaview's SPRING AWAKENING Meets the Press — photo 16 of 36


Tyler Jordan Wesley and Grace Slear

Photos: The Cast of Studio Seaview's SPRING AWAKENING Meets the Press — photo 17 of 36


Tyler Jordan Wesley and Grace Slear

Photos: The Cast of Studio Seaview's SPRING AWAKENING Meets the Press — photo 18 of 36


Lilli Cooper and George Abud

Photos: The Cast of Studio Seaview's SPRING AWAKENING Meets the Press — photo 19 of 36


Lilli Cooper and George Abud

Photos: The Cast of Studio Seaview's SPRING AWAKENING Meets the Press — photo 20 of 36


Khadija Sankoh and Lilli Cooper

Photos: The Cast of Studio Seaview's SPRING AWAKENING Meets the Press — photo 21 of 36


Khadija Sankoh and Lilli Cooper

Photos: The Cast of Studio Seaview's SPRING AWAKENING Meets the Press — photo 22 of 36


Director Danya Taymor and Producer Greg Nobile

Photos: The Cast of Studio Seaview's SPRING AWAKENING Meets the Press — photo 23 of 36


Director Danya Taymor, Sound Designer Cody Spencer and Choreographer Celia Rowlson‑Hall

Photos: The Cast of Studio Seaview's SPRING AWAKENING Meets the Press — photo 24 of 36


Director Danya Taymor and Choreographer Celia Rowlson‑Hall

Photos: The Cast of Studio Seaview's SPRING AWAKENING Meets the Press — photo 25 of 36


Nando Morland, Antonio Porciello, Leif Coomer, Tyler Jordan Wesley, Ryo Kamibayashi, Jack Bateman, Sam Yousuf and Erik Houck

Photos: The Cast of Studio Seaview's SPRING AWAKENING Meets the Press — photo 26 of 36


Ryo Kamibayashi and Tyler Jordan Wesley

Photos: The Cast of Studio Seaview's SPRING AWAKENING Meets the Press — photo 27 of 36


Ryo Kamibayashi and Tyler Jordan Wesley

Photos: The Cast of Studio Seaview's SPRING AWAKENING Meets the Press — photo 28 of 36


Ryo Kamibayashi and Tyler Jordan Wesley

Photos: The Cast of Studio Seaview's SPRING AWAKENING Meets the Press — photo 29 of 36


Producer Greg Nobile

Photos: The Cast of Studio Seaview's SPRING AWAKENING Meets the Press — photo 30 of 36


Director Danya Taymor

Photos: The Cast of Studio Seaview's SPRING AWAKENING Meets the Press — photo 31 of 36


Choreographer Celia Rowlson‑Hall

Photos: The Cast of Studio Seaview's SPRING AWAKENING Meets the Press — photo 32 of 36


Music Supervisor Or Matias

Photos: The Cast of Studio Seaview's SPRING AWAKENING Meets the Press — photo 33 of 36


Lilli Cooper and Christiana Clark

Photos: The Cast of Studio Seaview's SPRING AWAKENING Meets the Press — photo 34 of 36


Gabriel Ebert and Danya Taymor

Photos: The Cast of Studio Seaview's SPRING AWAKENING Meets the Press — photo 35 of 36


Jack Bateman, Leif Coomer, Ryo Kamibayashi, Nando Morland, Antonio Porciello, Tyler Jordan Wesley, Erik Houck, Sam Yousuf

Photos: The Cast of Studio Seaview's SPRING AWAKENING Meets the Press — photo 36 of 36


The cast of "Spring Awakening" including Jack Bateman, Jada Simone Clark, Leif Coomer, Ryo Kamibayashi, Ashlyn Maddox, Nando Morland, Antonio Porciello, Khadija Sankoh, Grace Slear, Tyler Jordan Wesley, Amalia Yoo, George Abud, Lilli Cooper, Frenie Acoba, Christiana Clark, Lilly David, Erik Houck and Sam Yousuf

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