Steven Sater makes a triumphant return to the podcast to catch up on a whirlwind few years that have taken him all over the world. In a wonderfully candid conversation, he opens up about the upcoming, highly anticipated Off-Broadway revival of Spring Awakening with Sea View, helmed by director Danya Taylor and choreographer Celia Robson Hall.
Photos: The Cast of Studio Seaview's SPRING AWAKENING Meets the Press
Performances begin Friday, November 27 with an official opening night set for Sunday, December 13.
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Just last night, the cast and creative team of the new Off-Broadway revival of Spring Awakening gathered at Bar Bas in midtown to introduce the production’s newest faces to industry members and New York audiences. Check out photos from inside the big night below and watch a preview of "All That's Known."
The complete cast for Spring Awakening includes George Abud as "The Adult Men," Jack Bateman as 'Georg,' Jada Simone Clark as 'Thea,' Leif Coomer as 'Ernst,' Lilli Cooper as "The Adult Women," Ryo Kamibayashi as 'Moritz,' Ashlyn Maddox as 'Wendla,' Nando Morland as 'Otto,' Antonio Porciello as 'Hanschen,' Khadija Sankoh as 'Martha,' Grace Slear as 'Anna,' Tyler Jordan Wesley as 'Melchior,' and Amalia Yoo as 'Ilse' are joined by newly announced understudies and swings Frenie Acoba, Christiana Clark, Lilly David, Erik Houck, Hennessy Winkler, and Sam Yousuf. Lilly David, alongside the previously announced Bateman and Porciello, were among the cast members selected from the production's open casting call in July, through which 2,532 performers were seen.
This new production will bring Spring Awakening into an intimate Off-Broadway setting, returning the musical to the raw force and urgency of Frank Wedekind's once-banned 1891 play. Feral, honest, compassionate, and unflinching, the production will explore the experience of young people caught between desire, repression, fear, and discovery - then and now.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Jack Bateman, Jada Simone Clark, Leif Coomer, Ryo Kamibayashi, Ashlyn Maddox, Nando Morland, Antonio Porciello, Khadija Sankoh, Grace Slear, Tyler Jordan Wesley, Amalia Yoo, George Abud, Lilli Cooper, Frenie Acoba, Christiana Clark, Lilly David, Erik Houck, Sam Yousuf, Celia Rowlson-Hall, Danya Taymor, and Or Matias
The cast of "Spring Awakening" including Jack Bateman, Jada Simone Clark, Leif Coomer, Ryo Kamibayashi, Ashlyn Maddox, Nando Morland, Antonio Porciello, Khadija Sankoh, Grace Slear, Tyler Jordan Wesley, Amalia Yoo, George Abud, Lilli Cooper, Frenie Acoba, Christiana Clark, Lilly David, Erik Houck and Sam Yousuf
The cast of "Spring Awakening" including Jack Bateman, Jada Simone Clark, Leif Coomer, Ryo Kamibayashi, Ashlyn Maddox, Nando Morland, Antonio Porciello, Khadija Sankoh, Grace Slear, Tyler Jordan Wesley, Amalia Yoo, George Abud, Lilli Cooper, Frenie Acoba, Christiana Clark, Lilly David, Erik Houck and Sam Yousuf
Nando Morland, Antonio Porciello, Leif Coomer, Tyler Jordan Wesley, Ryo Kamibayashi and Jack Bateman,
Nando Morland, Antonio Porciello, Leif Coomer, Tyler Jordan Wesley, Ryo Kamibayashi, Jack Bateman, Sam Yousuf and Erik Houck
Director Danya Taymor and Producer Greg Nobile
Director Danya Taymor, Sound Designer Cody Spencer and Choreographer Celia Rowlson‑Hall
Director Danya Taymor and Choreographer Celia Rowlson‑Hall
Nando Morland, Antonio Porciello, Leif Coomer, Tyler Jordan Wesley, Ryo Kamibayashi, Jack Bateman, Sam Yousuf and Erik Houck
Producer Greg Nobile
Director Danya Taymor
Choreographer Celia Rowlson‑Hall
Music Supervisor Or Matias
Jack Bateman, Leif Coomer, Ryo Kamibayashi, Nando Morland, Antonio Porciello, Tyler Jordan Wesley, Erik Houck, Sam Yousuf
The cast of "Spring Awakening" including Jack Bateman, Jada Simone Clark, Leif Coomer, Ryo Kamibayashi, Ashlyn Maddox, Nando Morland, Antonio Porciello, Khadija Sankoh, Grace Slear, Tyler Jordan Wesley, Amalia Yoo, George Abud, Lilli Cooper, Frenie Acoba, Christiana Clark, Lilly David, Erik Houck and Sam Yousuf
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Podcasts
Ep377 - Alexandra Socha: Life Beyond the Stage (and in the Bubble)
From making her Broadway debut as a teenager in Spring Awakening to stepping into the iconic role of Glinda in Wicked, Alexandra Socha has experienced the highs, lows, and unexpected twists of a life in theater.
Ep337 - Andy Mientus: The Ultimate Spring Awakening Stan
Welcome to a crossover episode of "Was it Chance" where Alan Seales and Heather Vickery peel back the layers of serendipity to uncover the hard work and opportunities behind what looks like mere chance.
EPIC Players and Their Spring Awakening
EPIC Players is redefining what inclusivity looks like in theater, creating a space where neurodivergent and disabled artists can truly shine. Since its founding in August 2016, this nonprofit has been all about Empower, Perform, Include, Create – staying true to the acronym in every sense.
#4 - Duncan Sheik: Are You Barely Breathing or Has Your Spring Awakened?
Spring Awakening and American Psycho composer and rock star Duncan Sheik recounts how it feels to win two Tony Awards in one night. Ducan give us the scoop on all things Spring Awakening including some advise from Liev Schreiber and the healing effect of the reunion concert.
Joining us this week is a social media singing star who is currently making his Broadway Debut in the OBC of Kimberly Akimbo. Jim Hogan's journey through the industry is nothing sort of incredible and almost "new-age" like with the rising influence of social media.
#26 How To Succeed In Spring Awakening with Robi Hager
U Guys, this week’s BroadwayWorld Recap is overflowing with the latest Bway news, including casting announcements and updates on the ongoing Hollywood strike. Then I am joined by Bway performer, teacher, and composer, Robi Hager!
Carl Moellenberg has produced more than 70 shows worldwide and won 13 Tony awards. Just a few of his Broadway credits includes Spring Awakening, Hair, Death of a Salesman, Pippin, All the Way, Dear Evan Hansen, Angels in America, The Band's Visit, Oklahoma, Hadestown, The Minutes, Company and many more.
#111 - Kathryn Gallagher LIVE at Broadway Con
Take A Bow kicks off BroadwayCon with a LIVE EPISODE with Spring Awakening, Jagged Little Pill, and YOU on Netflix star, Kathryn Gallagher! This episode is bound to bring out the inner theatre kid inside of you.
#138 - Spring Awakening (feat. Grace Aki)
"Touch me, just like that!" Pull out your microphones and get set to get edgy because this week we're joined by the amazing Grace Aki to talk about the rock musical Spring Awakening. You're going to--BLAH BLAH BLAH BLAH! Donate to Black Lives Matter here.
Ep71 - Steven Sater, Tony and Olivier Award winning poet, playwright, lyricist, television writer and screenwriter
Steven Sater is a two time Tony Award winning, Olivier Award winning, and Grammy Award winning, writer and author of shows such as Murder at the Gates, Alice by Heart, and of course, Spring Awakening. He is now also the author of Alice by Heart the novel, being released on Feb 4th, 2020.
Happy Hour #4: An Awakened Affair - 'Spring Awakening'
Discuss on Reddit ➤ Support the Show ➤ It’s time to get ‘Totally F@&#ed’ as this week’s podcast is all about the beautifully raw ‘Spring Awakening’.