In this Artist Exploration, we welcome Ali Louis Bourzgui an MTCA Alum, Ithaca Alum and the titular role of the upcoming revival of The Who’s Tommy. MTCA Director, Charlie Murphy and Ali discuss: Expectations of family members while auditioning.
Video: First Look at THE WHO'S TOMMY on Tour
New footage offers an early glimpse of the touring rock opera now on stage at the Hobby Center.
Get a first look look at the North American Tour of THE WHO'S TOMMY. THE WHO'S TOMMY originated from the 1969 rock opera created by The Who, with music by Tony Award-winning composer Pete Townshend. The story follows Tommy Walker, a young boy who becomes withdrawn after witnessing a murder and develops an unexpected talent for pinball that transforms him into a celebrity figure. The score includes the songs 'I'm Free,' 'See Me, Feel Me,' 'Sensation' and 'Pinball Wizard.'
The cast includes Collin Matthew Flanagan as Tommy Walker, Zach Fogel as Captain Walker, and Mia Bergstrom as Mrs. Walker. Joining them are Peyton Cassity as Uncle Ernie, Kyle McFalls as Cousin Kevin, Kris Lyons as The Acid Queen, Audrey Fisher as Sally Simpson, and Mari Grossmann as Little Tommy.
The ensemble and swings include Amaya Adams, Bo Bailey, Mariangeli Collado, Josh Devine, Tiyanna Gentry, Chase Graham, Trevor “TJay” Groce, Evan Hoefer, Julia Martini, Justin Lee-Price, Hunter Lynn Luedde, Albert Sterner, Greyson Taylor, and Paul Tuaty. The onstage musicians feature Talia Rose on guitar, Cat Barker on bass, and Kelvin Newell on drums.
In 1969, The Who created a rock opera that changed the course of music history. Now, it's back in a dazzling new production that feels more relevant than ever.
Myth and spectacle collide in this thrilling reinvention, featuring the unforgettable anthems "I'm Free," "See Me, Feel Me," "Sensation," and "Pinball Wizard." After witnessing his father shoot his rival, young Tommy Walker retreats into his own world, endlessly staring into a mirror. When an extraordinary talent for pinball propels him from a withdrawn adolescent to an unlikely celebrity and spiritual leader, Tommy embarks on a remarkable journey of self-discovery. Tony Award®-winning composer Pete Townshend and Tony Award®-winning director Des McAnuff revisit this iconic story, uncovering powerful new resonance for today's audiences.
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Matt sits down with actor, musician, and his ex-show-husband (from the national tour of COMPANY) Ali Louis Bourzgui. Known for his standout performance in the Broadway revival of The Who's Tommy, Ali shares how transitioning from the intense demands of Tommy to the camaraderie of COMPANY transformed his approach to both his work and personal life.
RE-AIR: Ali Louis Bourzgui (The Who’s Tommy) on Craving Critique and Openness
In this Artist Exploration, we welcome Ali Louis Bourzgui an MTCA Alum, Ithaca Alum and the titular role of the upcoming revival of The Who’s Tommy. MTCA Director, Charlie Murphy and Ali discuss: Expectations of family members while auditioning.
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From Tommy and Margaritaville to Heels and Waitress, this guest is the best! Play along as Alison Luff (@AlisonLuff - The Who's Tommy) joins Bryan, Kevin, and Kimberly for amazing stories, broadway talk, theatre games, bad puns, and baby timelines!
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Des McAnuff Offers a Candid Discussion on the First Revival of TOMMY and Other Musicals
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Ep162 - Brett Michael Lockley, Pouncival on US National Tour 6 & Swing in The Who's TOMMY
"I remember there's Green Eyes and a couple other times that the cats go into the house and into the audience. Because of everything that was going on I was an advocate about being like… can we figure out a way around that right now?