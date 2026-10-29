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Photos: Head Back to the Barrio for a First Look at IN THE HEIGHTS

In the Heights is led by Matte Martinz, Natalie Venetia Belcon, Jaci Calderon, Ashley De La Rosa, Aaron James McKenzie, and more.

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Just breathe! In the Heights is now running at New York City Center, now through November 15. Leading the cast are Tony Award winner Natalie Venetia Belcon (Claudia), Jaci Calderon (Nina), Ashley De La Rosa (Vanessa), Linedy Genao (Daniela), Ishmael Gonzalez (Sonny), Ivan Hernandez (Kevin), Cedric Leiba Jr (Piragüero), Matte Martinez (Usnavi), Aaron James McKenzie (Benny), Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (Carla), and Veronica Vazquez-Jackson (Camila).  

The cast also includes Gabi Campo, Adriel Flete, Amanda K. Lopez, Kate Louissaint, Ángel Lozada, Yani Marin, Alora Tonielle Martinez, Bianca Leticia Medina, Sael Antonio Nuñez, Cristian ''Chino'' Rodriguez, Kiki Rodriguez, SeQuoiia , Michael Anthony Sylvester, and Ricardo A. Zayas.

Featuring music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Quiara Alegría Hudes, In the Heights blends hip-hop, Latin rhythms, and traditional Broadway sounds to tell a multigenerational story about family, ambition, and belonging.

The 2008 Tony Award-winning musical unfolds over three hot July days in New York City's Washington Heights as bodega owner Usnavi and his neighbors navigate the meaning of home in a rapidly changing neighborhood. Directed by David Mendizábal with Music Direction by Alejandro Senior and choreography by Mayte Natalio, this gala concert production underscores the show's lasting cultural resonance and introduces its story and score to a new generation of audiences. 

Photo Credit: Valerie Terranova



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