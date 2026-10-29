Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: Meet the Company of THE EXHIBITIONIST, Starring Jeff Hiller
The Exhibitionist will be performed for nine performances only, November 9-21.
Coming up next at SoHo Playhouse is a limited engagement of James Hindman's The Exhibitionist starring Emmy Award Winner Jeff Hiller ('Somebody Somewhere,' 'Widow's Bay'). Directed by Andrew Russell, The Exhibitionist will be performed for nine performances only, November 9-21. Hiller and the company just met the press ahead of the start of performances and you can check out photos below!
Justin is coming undone. The McMillon Museum of Art's oldest and most charming intern is guiding patrons to an exhibit of a recently discovered painting by Vincent Van Gogh. But Justin is freaking out. Just one floor below, his own artwork is being scrutinized in a big competition that could thrust him into the career of his dreams.
The Exhibitionist is a love letter to artists and explores the lengths we will go to define our worth and success. It's funny, fast, and theatrical-but underneath is the deep human fear of being invisible and the courage it takes to keep believing your voice matters. This award-winning 65-minute solo comedy explores the joys and terrors of being an artist.
The Exhibitionist will feature scenic and costume designs by Christopher Ford, lighting design by Kate McGee and sound design by Peter Mills Weiss. The Exhibitionist is produced by Occasional Drawl (Brian Letchworth & Christa Scott-Reed), in association with Whitley Theatrical.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
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