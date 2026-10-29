Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Patrick Stewart Has Died at the Age of 86
Stewart is best known for his roles as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek and Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men series.
Sir Patrick Stewart, English actor, director and producer, has died in his Los Angeles home from Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy Body Dementia. He was 86 years old.
Stewart is known for roles on stage, television, and film. He received various awards, including two Laurence Olivier Awards and a Grammy Award, as well as nominations for a Tony Award, three Golden Globes, four Emmy Awards, and three Screen Actors Guild Awards. Stewart is perhaps best known for his roles as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek and Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men series.
Born in Mirfield, West Yorkshire, England, in 1940, Stewart trained at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School and began his professional stage career in the late 1950s. In 1966, he joined the prestigious Royal Shakespeare Company, beginning a long association with the company that would help define his career.
During his years with the Royal Shakespeare Company, Stewart tackled roles in Hamlet, Macbeth, The Tempest, Antony and Cleopatra, A Midsummer Night's Dream, and many more.
Stewart made his Broadway debut in 1971 in A Midsummer Night's Dream, bringing his Shakespearean training to New York audiences. He would return to Broadway throughout his career, building an impressive collection of credits that demonstrated his versatility as both a dramatic and comedic performer.
In 1995, Stewart brought his acclaimed one-man adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol to Broadway, portraying more than 40 characters in a theatrical tour de force. The production earned him a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Solo Performance and became one of his signature theatrical projects, which he revisited onstage over the years.
In 2001, Stewart returned to Broadway in a revival of Harold Pinter's The Caretaker, taking on the role of Davies. One of Stewart's most celebrated Broadway performances came in 2008, when he starred as Macbeth in Rupert Goold's chilling production of Shakespeare's tragedy. The performance earned him a Tony Award nomination for Best Actor in a Play.
In 2013, Stewart reunited with his longtime friend and fellow actor Ian McKellen for a pair of Broadway productions performed in repertory: Samuel Beckett's Waiting for Godot and Harold Pinter's No Man's Land.
His theatrical accomplishments extend far beyond Broadway. Stewart has appeared in numerous productions in London's West End and at major British theatres, including a celebrated performance as Prospero in The Tempest, his acclaimed portrayal of Claudius opposite David Tennant's Hamlet, and his work in Bingo, The Merchant of Venice, and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
In 2023, Stewart returned to the London stage in a solo adaptation of Shakespeare's Macbeth-era contemporary classic The Tempest—a production titled The Tempest—continuing his lifelong connection to Shakespeare and classical theatre.
Stewart was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2010 for his services to drama, recognizing a career that has left an enduring mark on both stage and screen.
Stewart made his television debut in Coronation Street in 1967, followed by notable roles in Fall of Eagles (1974), I, Claudius (1976), and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (1979).
Stewart became internationally recognized for his portrayal of Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation, which aired from 1987 to 1994. He subsequently returned to the character in several Star Trek films and the television series Star Trek: Picard, which ran from 2020 to 2023.
Stewart gained further recognition for his portrayal of Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men film series, appearing in the franchise from 2000 to 2017. He later reprised the role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
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