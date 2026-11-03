Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 3, 2026- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Extends on Broadway and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 03, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 03, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good morning, theatre lovers!
Rise and shine with yesterday's biggest stories from BroadwayWorld. Ava Lalezarzadeh opens up about finding her funny and her voice in Roundabout Theatre Company's The Imaginary Invalid, sharing how she embraced comedy while working alongside Bill Irwin. Aaron Sorkin's landmark courtroom drama A Few Good Men made its triumphant return to Broadway at Lincoln Center Theater, and Demi Moore stopped by backstage to visit the cast. Meanwhile, The Rocky Horror Show has extended its Broadway run through May 2027, with Margaret Cho making her Broadway debut as the Narrator. Stephen Schwartz also joined Anthony Nunziata for an exclusive look at Mr. Anthony & Friends. Get ready for more great theatre news and happy watching!
|The Front Page
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Exclusive: Ava Lalezarzadeh Finds Her Funny and Her Voice in THE IMAGINARY INVALID
From the Pulitzer Prize-winning English, which earned five Tony Award nominations, to Roundabout Theatre Company’s The Imaginary Invalid, Ava Lalezarzadeh opens up about embracing comedy, working alongside Bill Irwin, and the deeply personal stories shaping her artistic journey.
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Video: The Verdict Is In! A FEW GOOD MEN Celebrates Its Broadway Return
Aaron Sorkin's A Few Good Men is back on Broadway! The landmark play has returned to the stage at Lincoln Center Theater in a new production directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge was on the red carpet for opening night to catch up with Sorkin and the company about bringing the courtroom drama back to Broadway nearly four decades after its original premiere. Watch in this video as Richard Ridge catches up with the company on opening night.
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THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Extends on Broadway Through May 2027
Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show has extended its Broadway run at Studio 54 for a fourth time, according to producers. Margaret Cho joins the cast as the Narrator, making her Broadway debut.
|Exclusive
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Stephen Schwartz joins Anthony Nunziata, co-creator, host and executive producer of Mr. Anthony & Friends, for a new episode of the research-informed musical series aimed at children ages 2–6 and their families. Watch an exclusive clip!. (more...)
Exclusive: First Look at Fiasco Theater's THE VERGE at the Public Theater
by Michael Major
Take an exclusive first look at photos of Fiasco Theater's upcoming production of THE VERGE, running now at The Public Theater. Starring Miriam Silverman, the production runs through Sunday, November 22. . (more...)
|Must Watch
|Video: Claudia Winkleman Introduces Nick Mohammed to the Roundtable as Host of THE TRAITORS - ACTS OF BETRAYAL
by Stephi Wild
An all new video has been released, featuring a new look at Nick Mohammed, a finalist in the first series of The Celebrity Traitors, as The Host in The Traitors - Acts of Betrayal at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, London. Check out the video here!. (more...)
|Exclusive Video: Stephen Schwartz on Anthony Nunziata's Children's Series MR. ANTHONY & FRIENDS
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Stephen Schwartz joins Anthony Nunziata, co-creator, host and executive producer of Mr. Anthony & Friends, for a new episode of the research-informed musical series aimed at children ages 2–6 and their families. Watch an exclusive clip!. (more...)
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Video: Inside the First Preview of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING on Broadway
Video: THE GILDED AGE Season 4 Weeks Ahead Trailer on HBO Max
|Hot Photos
|Photos: THE 24 HOUR PLAYS ON BROADWAY Meet The Cast on Sunday, November 1.
by Genevieve Rafter Keddy
The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway honored Tony Award-winning director and Kennedy Center honoree Thomas Kail (Hamilton, Sweeney Todd, Disney's live-action Moana). Check out photos here!. (more...)
|Photos: Original Film Star Demi Moore Visits A FEW GOOD MEN on Broadway
by Bruce Glikas
A very special guest just stopped by the Vivian Beaumont Theatre. Demi Moore, who played LCDR JoAnne Galloway in the 1992 film version of A Few Good Men, visited her onstage counterpart Krysta Rodriguez and the cast on Broadway. Check out photos from backstage here.. (more...)
|Photos: BTS to Bring Kaohsiung and Jakarta ARIRANG Tour Concerts to Cinemas Worldwide Nov. 21 and Dec. 29
by Rachel Stone
Trafalgar Releasing, HYBE and BIGHIT MUSIC announced live cinema broadcasts of BTS's ARIRANG world tour concerts in Kaohsiung and Jakarta. The Kaohsiung screening is set for November 21, with encores on November 22, and the Jakarta broadcast for December 29, with screenings in select markets on December 30. Tickets go on sale November 5, with tour stops also including Goyang, Tokyo, Busan, Buenos Aires and São Paulo.. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Stephi Wild
A New York industry reading of the Hollywood Fringe Festival musical JEREMY WORRIED ABOUT THE WIND is set to take place, featuring Disney+ performer Rueby Wood. Jeremy F. Richter wrote the music and book and is directing the reading.. (more...)
The Shubert Organization Opens Applications for 2027 Artistic Circle for Mid-Career Producers
by Stephi Wild
The Shubert Organization announced applications are open for the 2027 Artistic Circle, a program offering mid-career producers office space, mentorship, networking and development funding for commercial theatre projects.. (more...)
International Literary Properties Names James Cawood Vice President of Global Partnerships
by Stephi Wild
International Literary Properties announced James Cawood has joined the company as Vice President of Global Partnerships, based in its London office. Cawood previously held roles at Josef Weinberger / MTI Plays and Broadway Licensing Global.. (more...)
Julia Posen Announced As Managing Director Of The Path Entertainment Group
by A.A. Cristi
A press release marked under embargo was received but content details were not disclosed.. (more...)
Ars Nova to Honor Shaina Taub at Nova Ball Benefit on November 18
by Stephi Wild
Ars Nova will honor composer Shaina Taub at Nova Ball, its largest fundraising event, at City Winery in New York. Performers including Suffs cast members, Ali Stroker and Grace McLean will appear, with Annie Tippe directing the performance.. (more...)
John El-Jor's VILLAGE RELIGION to Receive Reading Directed by George Abud
by Stephi Wild
John El-Jor's new play VILLAGE RELIGION will receive a 29-hour reading at Open Jar Studios, directed by George Abud. The cast includes El-Jor, Michael Graceffa, Ahmad Maher, and Mona Mansour. The reading is invite-only.. (more...)
Terry Byrne, General Manager of NYC's Westside Theatre, to Retire After 36 Years
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Terry Byrne, general manager of Off-Broadway's Westside Theatre for thirty-six years, will retire. Dalton Zogleman, who has overseen operations since 2018, will succeed her as only the second general manager in the theatre's history.. (more...)
Three TCG co-directors out, Michelle Terry leaving the Globe
by Alex Freeman
TCG names an interim director as three co-EDs exit, Michelle Terry leaves Shakespeare’s Globe, the Dramatists Guild Foundation tops $1M for the first time, and UK theatres seek touring tax relief. Plus adaptive musicals and a Title IX suit.. (more...)
Pearl Sun, Brooke Ishibashi & Lisa Helmi Johanson to Star in THE PHOENIX Reading
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Pearl Sun, Brooke Ishibashi and Lisa Helmi Johanson will be part of a reading of THE PHOENIX, a new musical with book by Desdemona Chiang and score by Cheeyang Ng and Eric Sorrels. The reading is part of Rhinebeck Writers Retreat's Triple R Program.. (more...)
MidAmerica Productions Names Inaugural Peter Tiboris Legacy Scholarship Recipients
by Stephi Wild
MidAmerica Productions named four ensembles as the inaugural recipients of the Peter Tiboris Legacy Scholarship, each receiving a $2,500 credit toward a company performance residency. The awards honor the company's founder.. (more...)
|Review Roundups
by Aliya Al-Hassan
Starring Keira Knightly, Stephen Dillane and Luke Thompson, Robert Icke's adaptation of Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck’s Oscar-winning film The Lives of Others comes to the West End until 9 January 2027. What did the critics think?. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Chloe Rabinowitz
President Donald J. Trump and the John F. Kennedy Center Board of Trustees revealed five lifetime achievement honorees for the 49th Kennedy Center Honors, including David Foster, David Mamet and more.. (more...)
DISNEY'S FROZEN & More Lead San Francisco / Bay Area's 2026 Holiday Theatre Shows
by Team BWW
San Francisco / Bay Area is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. Selections for the holidays include Disney's Frozen, Gutenberg! The Musical! and more.. (more...)
Meet the Cast of HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES, Now Playing on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Performances are underway for Here There Are Blueberries, which will play a strictly limited 10-week engagement. Learn more about the show and meet the cast here!. (more...)
THE HOUSEMAID Stage Adaptation to Open Tour at London's Richmond Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The first dates have been set for a major new stage adaptation of The Housemaid, based on the Lionsgate film of the same name and Freida McFadden's literary phenomenon.. (more...)
OPERATION MINCEMEAT Extended on Broadway To July 2027
by Chloe Rabinowitz
OPERATION MINCEMEAT has been extended for a twelfth time on Broadway, now running to July 2027. The news comes just four weeks after the show’s eleventh extension was set, bringing its total extension to 20 weeks.. (more...)
What Makes THE HEART Beat? (And Why You Should See It)
by Team BWW
Performances are officially underway for The Heart, which just opened at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre. Why is The heart worth seeing this fall? Here are five reasons just to name a few.... (more...)
IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY to Offer $49 Tickets Through Rush and Lottery
by Chloe Rabinowitz
It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play have launched a digital lottery, as well as in-person and digital rush policies, for the show's upcoming Broadway premiere. . (more...)
Solo Theatre Film Festival to Open in Culver City With Three Official Selections
by Stephi Wild
The Theatre Company will present the inaugural Solo Theatre Film Festival at The Blue Door in Culver City, featuring three official selections from 50 submitted works. Each screening will be followed by a Q&A with the creatives.. (more...)
CHRISTMAS CAROL GOES WRONG More Lead Los Angeles's 2026 Holiday Theatre Shows
by Team BWW
Los Angeles is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. Selections for the holidays include Christmas Carol Goes Wrong, Speaking in Tongues and more.. (more...)
Contest: Enter to Win Tickets to FASHION THE MUSICAL at the Plaza Theatre
by Michael Major
BroadwayWorld is giving away tickets to Fashion the Musical at the Plaza Theatre in Palm Springs. One winner will be selected to win four tickets to the November 13 performance, which begins at 7:30 PM.. (more...)
Classical Arts: Lincoln in the Bardo at the Met, Paul Taylor Premieres, Cherubini's Medea & More in NYC This Week
by Joshua Wright
The Met's new Lincoln in the Bardo, Paul Taylor Dance Company premieres, Cherubini's Medea, Thibaudet with the Philharmonic and more in NYC, Nov. 2-8.. (more...) See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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