Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 3, 2026- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Extends on Broadway and More

Video: Inside the First Preview of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING on Broadway

by Michael Major

Watch a video from the first preview of Jamie Lloyd's Broadway staging of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING, starring Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell, a 10-week engagement at the Winter Garden Theatre.. (more...)

Video: THE GILDED AGE Season 4 Weeks Ahead Trailer on HBO Max

by Rachel Stone

HBO Max released a Weeks Ahead trailer for THE GILDED AGE Season 4, now streaming. The season follows the Russell family as they face the consequences of Bertha Russell's rise in society.. (more...)