What Makes THE HEART Beat? (And Why You Should See It)

Roundabout Theatre Company has just debuted The Heart and extended its run at the Laura Pels Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre through December 13. The New York premiere production of The Heart has book and additional lyrics by Kait Kerrigan, music and lyrics by Anne Eisendrath and Ian Eisendrath, music supervision by Ian Eisendrath, choreography by Mandy Moore and direction by Tony Award-winner Christopher Ashley based on Maylis de Kerangal's novel Réparer les vivants.

A young surfer’s life is cut short. A stranger suddenly has a second chance. And the life-force of one beating heart drives two families and a medical team through 24 hours that couldn’t matter more.

Why is The Heart worth seeing this fall? Here are five reasons just to name a few...

1. Music that'll keep your pulse racing for 90 minutes straight

2. An urgent, high-stakes story of a life-changing 24 hours

3. The creative team behind Come From Away, The Great Gatsby, KPOP Demon Hunters, and Taylor Swift's Eras tour

4. A stacked ensemble cast taking you on an emotional roller-coaster ride

5. Cutting-edge design, sound & lighting that blurs the line between set and story

Don't forget to catch The Heart before the limited run concludes on December 13, 2026.