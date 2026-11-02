Video: Inside the First Preview of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING on Broadway







Step inside the first preview of Much Ado About Nothing on Broadway! Jamie Lloyd's hit London production is now in performances on Broadway for a strictly limited engagement. Watch a video from the first performance, which includes Mason Alexander Park singing David Guetta's "When Love Takes Over" during the curtain call.

The production stars Tom Hiddleston as Benedick and Hayley Atwell as Beatrice, the sparring pair at the center of the play. It is directed by Tony Award winner Jamie Lloyd, whose staging arrives on Broadway after a record-breaking run in London.

It also stars Mara Huf as ‘Hero,’ Mika Onyx Johnson as ‘Borachio,’ Gerald Kyd as ‘Don Pedro,’ Forbes Masson as ‘Leonato,’ Phillip Olagoke as ‘Friar Francis,’ Mason Alexander Park as ‘Margaret,’ James Phoon as ‘Claudio,’ and Tim Steed as ‘Don John.’ Understudies for the production include Franklin Bongjio, Michael Iván Carrier, Beth Elliott, Marlon Alexander Vargas, and Ed White.

The 10-week engagement plays the Winter Garden Theatre, with previews that began Saturday, October 31, ahead of a Thursday, November 19 official opening night. The run continues through Sunday, January 10, 2027 only. Atwell is making her Broadway debut as Beatrice.

The production has also announced ticket access initiatives, including 2,500 student tickets priced at $25 and a digital lottery policy, as recently reported.

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Related Stories 1 MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Reveals Full Cast, Dates, & More

Further details have been revealed for the upcoming Broadway transfer of Jamie Lloyd's production of William Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing. Learn more about the cast, creative team, and dates here!