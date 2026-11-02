Rueby Wood Will Lead JEREMY WORRIED ABOUT THE WIND Industry Reading

The Jeremy Richter Effort LLC announced an Equity Showcase presentation of Jeremy Worried About the Wind, a new musical with book, music, and lyrics by Jeremy F. Richter (Future, Here). The presentation will take place on Sunday, November 15, 2026, at 7:00 PM at TADA! Theatre (15 W 28th St, New York, NY) as part of Emerging Artists Theatre's Spark Festival. Immediately following the performance, audience members and industry guests are invited to a curated post-show talkback with the creative team and cast.

Leading the cast as seven-year-old Jeremy is Emmy nominee and Disney+ star Rueby Wood (Better Nate Than Ever, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory National Tour).

Adapted from the award-winning children's book by Pamela Butchart (Nosy Crow / Bloomsbury), Jeremy Worried About the Wind follows a seven-year-old boy tethered to a list of meticulously cataloged fears. When a sudden gust of wind catches his unzipped parka and blows him on a whirlwind journey across the globe, Jeremy discovers that courage isn't the absence of worry, but the bravery to step into the unknown.

Directed by Stephen Santa (Jumping Jack Theatre; Truworthy Production), the presentation features music direction by Matthew Goinz (The Sound Between). Former MTV Vice President of Animation John Garrett Andrews (Beavis and Butt-Head) serves as Developmental Producer.

'Bringing Jeremy to New York City under Stephen's brilliant direction and with an artist as brilliant and open-hearted as Rueby leading our cast is a dream come true,' said creator Jeremy F. Richter. 'Following our premiere run in Los Angeles, this NYC presentation represents an exciting next step as we continue expanding the show for future commercial and regional life.'

Jeremy Worried About the Wind premiered at the 2026 Hollywood Fringe Festival, where it enjoyed a sold-out extended run and earned a 'RECOMMENDED' rating. Known for its signature 'toy orchestra' pit, arranged by Scott Simons (America's Got Talent), and imaginative found-object physical storytelling, the musical offers an empathetic, humorous look at childhood anxiety for audiences ages 5 to 105.

The complete cast for the November 15 presentation includes Rueby Wood (Jeremy), Mallory Hawks (Mom), Meadow Tien Nguy (Maggie), Oliver Finke (Walter/Ensemble), Benji Godley-Fisher (Larry/Ensemble), Marcus McGee (Mr. Sid/Ensemble), and Lizzy Murray (Sabrina/Ensemble).

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