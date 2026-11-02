Exclusive Video: Stephen Schwartz on Anthony Nunziata's Children's Series MR. ANTHONY & FRIENDS





Oscar and Grammy-winning composer Stephen Schwartz joins Anthony Nunziata, co-creator, host and executive producer of Mr. Anthony & Friends, for a new episode of the research-informed musical series aimed at children ages 2–6 and their families. The episode, “Curiosity,” premieres Saturday, November 7, 2026, at 6 a.m. ET on YouTube. Watch an exclusive clip now!

Becoming “Mr. Stephen,” Schwartz guides Mr. Anthony through how a piano makes sound, weaving in familiar musical moments from Wicked. He then accompanies Nunziata on the original song “Curiosity,” with music and lyrics by Anthony Nunziata, Elena Jones, and Christiana Allaire.

The episode encourages children to ask questions, explore how things work and learn from the people around them. For theater-loving families, it offers a chance to share the joy of musical discovery with one of Broadway’s most celebrated composers.

Launched October 10, Mr. Anthony & Friends combines original songs, conversation, humor and make-believe in a gentle, intentionally paced format. Inspired by the warmth of classic children’s television, the series creates a welcoming space where young viewers can sing, imagine, explore and feel encouraged to be themselves.

The eight-episode first season features more than 20 original songs, adventures to Alaska and Italy, a visit to a Brooklyn bagel shop and the animated short Making Make Believe. Guests include Schwartz, Lillias White, Janine LaManna and Ali Ewoldt, alongside musical director Yasuhiko “Yaz” Fukuoka and professional pickleball coach and television host Kaitlin Miller.

The series was developed with educational consultant Shalom “Sholly” Fisch, Ph.D., a developmental psychologist who spent 15 years at Sesame Workshop. Alongside Nunziata, the creative team includes co-creator and executive producer Elizabeth Stuart, creative director Kelley Moore and lead editor and animator Rebecca Linthwaite.

Nunziata, whose performance credits include Carnegie Hall with The New York Pops and sold-out engagements at Café Carlyle, brings his love of music and storytelling to this new chapter in children’s programming.

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