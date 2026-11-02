IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY to Offer $49 Tickets Through Rush and Lottery

It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play have launched a digital lottery, as well as in-person and digital rush policies, for the show's upcoming Broadway premiere. Previews begin Wednesday, November 4, with an official Opening Night of Wednesday, November 18, for a strictly limited engagement of nine weeks only, through Sunday, January 3, 2027. Tickets are on sale now at the Broadhurst Theatre.

IN-PERSON RUSH POLICY

In-person $49 rush tickets will be available on the day of each performance at the Broadhurst Theatre box office. The box office is open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM, and on Sunday from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Ticket buyers can purchase up to two tickets per person, subject to availability.

DIGITAL RUSH POLICY

Beginning Wednesday, November 4th, a limited number of $49 digital rush tickets for each day's performance(s) will be available on rush.telecharge.com beginning at 11:00 AM ET. Rush tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Ticket buyers will be limited to two tickets per person. Seating locations and ticket quantities are subject to availability.

DIGITAL LOTTERY POLICY

Beginning Tuesday, November 3rd, a limited number of $49 digital lottery tickets for each day's performance(s) will also be available on rush.telecharge.com beginning at 12:00 AM ET. The lottery will open at 12:00 AM ET on the day before the performance, closing at 3:00 PM the day before the performance. Winners are drawn at 10:00 AM and 3:00 PM on the day of the performance. They will be notified by email shortly after each drawing and have five hours to claim and purchase tickets online. Ticket buyers will be limited to two tickets per person. Seating locations and ticket quantities are subject to availability.

This holiday season, It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, makes its Broadway Premiere at the Broadhurst Theatre. Adapted for the stage by Joe Landry and based on the story “The Greatest Gift” by Philip Van Doren Stern, the play transports audiences to a 1940s radio studio, where a company of celebrated actors gathers to perform Frank Capra's timeless classic, live on-the-air, complete with a foley artist and holiday carols.

Andrew Rannells leads the company as George Bailey, opposite Megan Hilty as Mary Bailey. Tituss Burgess plays Clarence and others, Harry Hamlin takes on Mr. Potter and others, and Lisa Rinna plays Violet and others. Leslie Bloome creates the sound effects onstage in real time. Jeanna de Waal and Martin Landry complete the cast as standbys.

It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play invites theatergoers to take their seats in the live studio audience of a 1940s radio broadcast, high above New York City at Christmastime, where a company of actors has gathered to perform one of the most beloved holiday stories ever told. It's the timeless story of George Bailey, a man who has spent his life putting the needs of others before his own. When a crisis forces him to look back on the life he's lived, he discovers just how much one person can mean to the people around him. Jerry Zaks' joyful production brings the town of Bedford Falls to life, with the actors playing dozens of characters, a foley artist creating sound effects live onstage, and, of course, some carols along the way. It's the holiday classic you know by heart, on Broadway for the first time ever.

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