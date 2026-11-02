Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Contest: Enter to Win Tickets to FASHION THE MUSICAL at the Plaza Theatre
The cast features Lillias White, Mary Testa, Kate Baldwin, Mary-Mitchell Campbell, and more.
BroadwayWorld is giving away tickets to Fashion the Musical at the Plaza Theatre in Palm Springs. One winner will be selected to win four tickets to the November 13 performance, which begins at 7:30 PM. Enter below!
Broadway Comes Back to the Desert: Historic Plaza Theatre In this timeless musical comedy of manners about nine women whose amateur theater club is rehearsing a musical. They play both the men and the women, except for the phony French count, played by their sexy male director.
Directed by David Zippel. The cast features Tony winner Lillias White (Hadestown, Chicago), Tony winner Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Mean Girls, Death Becomes Her), three-time Tony nominee Mary Testa (Oklahoma, Wicked), three-time Tony nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!, Finian’s Rainbow), David Burnham (Wicked), Alix Korey (Anastasia, Beauty and The Beast), Ruth Williamson (Guys and Dolls, The Music Man), Mary Faber (Parks and Rec, American Idiot), Julie Garnyé (Come From Away) and Brittany Rose Hammond (Me and My Girl, Jesus Christ Superstar).
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