Classical Arts: Lincoln in the Bardo at the Met, Paul Taylor Premieres, Cherubini's Medea & More in NYC This Week

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The first full week of November belongs to the stages at Lincoln Center. The Metropolitan Opera has two productions in rotation: Lincoln in the Bardo, the new opera drawn from George Saunders's novel, which opened on Halloween, and David McVicar's staging of Cherubini's Medea with Sonya Yoncheva in the title role. Across the plaza, Paul Taylor Dance Company opens a three-week run at the Koch Theater with two world premieres and a New York premiere.

The concert calendar is quieter but well stocked. Jean-Yves Thibaudet plays Liszt with the New York Philharmonic on Wednesday and Thursday, the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center has three programs ranging from C.P.E. Bach to Gershwin, and Joshua Bell crosses the river for a single night in Englewood. Two free afternoons and evenings stand out: Juilliard singers at Alice Tully Hall and a program of Michael Hersch and Hildegard of Bingen at the DiMenna Center.

Dance fills out the rest. Garth Fagan Dance marks its 55th season at the Joyce, Cynthia Oliver brings a three-part evening to BAM Fisher, and several smaller companies have short runs in rooms around the city.

Michael and Kevin Scheitzbach: Dance's Powerhouse Brothers

By Miranda Stück

Michael Trey is an award-winning professional dancer, choreographer, and educator originally from Toronto, Canada, now residing in Los Angeles, California. He specializes in hip hop, street styles of dance such as popping, locking and house and jazz funk; he…

Read More Michael Trey is an award-winning professional dancer, choreographer, and educator originally from Toronto, Canada, now residing in Los Angeles, California. He specializes in hip hop, street styles of dance such as popping, locking and house and jazz funk; he…

The Week's Highlights

New opera at the Met: Lincoln in the Bardo

Metropolitan Opera House · Oct. 31–Nov. 14

Lincoln in the Bardo is the Metropolitan Opera's newest commission, an adaptation of George Saunders's Booker Prize-winning novel about Abraham Lincoln's grief for his young son Willie and the restless spirits of a Georgetown cemetery. Missy Mazzoli, whose Breaking the Waves and Proving Up established her as one of the most performed American opera composers of her generation, wrote the score. The production opened on October 31 and continues through November 14, so this week offers the first chance to see it once the opening-night dust has settled. The Met has not supplied a description or cast list in the listing, so check the company's site for performance dates and times before you go. This is the company's major new work of the fall.

Tickets & info · Details

World premieres: Paul Taylor Dance Company 2026 Season

David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center · Nov. 3–22 · $30–$230

Paul Taylor Dance Company opens its 2026 Lincoln Center season at the David H. Koch Theater on Tuesday, November 3, and stays through November 22. The season mixes Taylor classics with new work by the company's resident choreographers: world premieres from Lauren Lovette and Robert Battle, a New York premiere by Pam Tanowitz, and company premieres of Battle's No Longer Silent and Alwin Nikolais's Tensile Involvement, a 1955 piece in which dancers are bound together by elastic bands. Battle's Under the Rhythm returns as well. Programs change nightly, so look up which pieces fall on which evening before choosing a date. Tickets run from $30 to $230, and the first week is the best time to catch the premieres while they are fresh.

Tickets & info · Details

Rare revival: Medea

Metropolitan Opera House · Oct. 30–Nov. 21 · 2 hrs 50 mins

Cherubini's Medea, first staged in Paris in 1797, is a piece most opera lovers know from Maria Callas's recordings rather than from the theater. The Met brought it into the repertoire only in 2022, in David McVicar's production, and now revives it with Sonya Yoncheva as the sorceress who destroys everything around her when Jason abandons her. Michael Spyres, a tenor with an unusually wide range, sings Giasone. The run began October 30 and continues through November 21, so there is time, but the early performances tend to show a cast at full intensity. Plan for a long evening: the Met estimates two hours and fifty minutes with intermission.

Tickets & info · Details

Pick of the week: Thibaudet Performs Liszt

David Geffen Hall · Nov. 4–5

Jean-Yves Thibaudet joins the New York Philharmonic at David Geffen Hall on Wednesday and Thursday, November 4 and 5, for a program built around Liszt. Thibaudet has spent decades with the French and Romantic piano literature and rarely visits the Philharmonic without something worth hearing. The orchestra's listing gives no further details on the program or conductor, so consult the Philharmonic's site for the full lineup and the remainder of the concert. With only two performances, this is the week's main orchestral event in Manhattan, and the one concert on the calendar most likely to draw regulars who otherwise skip early November.

Tickets & info · Details

Free concert: Wolftone Duo with special guest Ah Young Hong: ACROSS … IN GRIEF AND DETAIL

The DiMenna Center for Classical Music · Wed., Nov. 4

On Wednesday, November 4, the Wolftone Duo, bassoonist Ben Roidl-Ward and violinist William Overcash, is joined by soprano Ah Young Hong at the DiMenna Center for an evening of Michael Hersch, drawn from their 2026 KAIROS album across ... in grief and detail. Hersch writes dense, physically demanding music that deals openly with loss and endurance, and these three are among his closest collaborators. The program sets his work beside chant by Hildegard of Bingen, an apt pairing for music this inward. Admission is free and no tickets are required, so simply arrive at Mary Flagler Cary Hall. It is the most adventurous program of the week and costs nothing.

Tickets & info · Details

Last chance: Garth Fagan Dance

The Joyce Theater · Nov. 4–8

Garth Fagan Dance, the Rochester company whose founder choreographed The Lion King on Broadway, returns to The Joyce Theater from Wednesday, November 4, through Sunday, November 8. The company is celebrating its 55th season, and its style remains a distinct blend of modern and post-modern dance, Afro-Caribbean movement and ballet, built on sustained balances and sudden speed. The run is five days long, so the engagement closes Sunday. The Joyce has not detailed the repertory in this listing, so check the theater's site for the program. Fagan's company visits New York infrequently enough that this short stay is worth putting on the calendar.

Tickets & info · Details

The Week at a Glance

Tuesday, Nov. 3

Joshua Bell at Bergen Performing Arts Center, 8 pm

Paul Taylor Dance Company 2026 Season at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center (opens; through Nov. 22)

Wednesday, Nov. 4

C.P.E. Bach’s Fantasia in F-sharp minor for Violin and Harpsichord at The Rose Studio

Garth Fagan Dance at The Joyce Theater (opens; through Nov. 8)

Olafur Arnalds at Town Hall (opens; through Nov. 5)

Thibaudet Performs Liszt at David Geffen Hall (opens; through Nov. 5)

Turn. Turning. TURNT. at BAM Fisher (opens; through Nov. 7)

Wednesdays at One | Vocal Arts at Alice Tully Hall

Wolftone Duo with special guest Ah Young Hong: ACROSS … IN GRIEF AND DETAIL at The DiMenna Center for Classical Music

Thursday, Nov. 5

Beethoven Piano Sonatas II at The Rose Studio

Friday, Nov. 6

Jerboa Dance presents Delirium at The Hidden Jewel Box Theater (opens; through Nov. 7)

Saturday, Nov. 7

Young People’s Concert: Tales from Peter and the Wolf at David Geffen Hall, 2 pm

Gershwin’s An American in Paris at Alice Tully Hall

Little Bird Set Free at James Michael Ambury III Performance Space

Shaoai Ashley Zhang: Echoes of Resonance: Solo Piano Recital at The DiMenna Center for Classical Music

“Gallery of Dances” Music Meets Movement: Dancers Join the Bergen Philharmonic at Syriac Community Hall

Sunday, Nov. 8

CMS: An American In Paris for Two Pianos at Tilles Center - Krasnoff Theater, 3 pm

ETD's 20th Anniversary Celebration and Hearts on Fire Performance at Slate (opens; through Nov. 9)

Orchestras & Large Ensembles

Young People’s Concert: Tales from Peter and the Wolf — David Geffen Hall · Sat., Nov. 7 · 2 pm. The New York Philharmonic's Young People's Concert retells Prokofiev's Peter and the Wolf for children and families, with the orchestra introducing each character's instrument. Tickets · Details

“Gallery of Dances” Music Meets Movement: Dancers Join the Bergen Philharmonic — Syriac Community Hall, Paramus, NJ · Sat., Nov. 7 · Free. The Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra opens its 91st season under Yoon Sang Timothy Cho with dance-inspired orchestral favorites, including Brahms Hungarian Dances and The Blue Danube, joined by ballroom dancers Nikki and Jaime Azcona. Free. Tickets · Details

Chamber Music & Recitals

Joshua Bell — Bergen Performing Arts Center, Englewood, NJ · Tue., Nov. 3 · 8 pm. Violinist Joshua Bell gives a single recital at the Bergen Performing Arts Center in Englewood; the presenter has not released the program. Tickets · Details

C.P.E. Bach’s Fantasia in F-sharp minor for Violin and Harpsichord — The Rose Studio · Wed., Nov. 4. The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center devotes an intimate Rose Studio evening to C.P.E. Bach, centered on his Fantasia in F-sharp minor for violin and harpsichord. Tickets · Details

Beethoven Piano Sonatas II — The Rose Studio · Thu., Nov. 5. The second installment of the Chamber Music Society's Beethoven piano sonata survey continues in the Rose Studio. Tickets · Details

Gershwin’s An American in Paris — Alice Tully Hall · Sat., Nov. 7. The Chamber Music Society brings Gershwin's An American in Paris to Alice Tully Hall for a single Saturday concert. Tickets · Details

CMS: An American In Paris for Two Pianos — Tilles Center - Krasnoff Theater, Brookville · Sun., Nov. 8 · 3 pm. On Long Island, Chamber Music Society artists perform Gershwin's An American in Paris in a two-piano version at the Tilles Center's Krasnoff Theater in Brookville. Tickets · Details

Early Music, Choral & Vocal

Wednesdays at One | Vocal Arts — Alice Tully Hall · Wed., Nov. 4. Juilliard's free Wednesdays at One series presents an afternoon of art song from singers in the Marcus Institute for Vocal Arts with pianists from the collaborative piano department. No tickets required. Tickets · Details

New Music & Crossover

Olafur Arnalds — Town Hall · Nov. 4–5. Icelandic composer and producer Olafur Arnalds, known for ambient, piano-led music that sits between classical and electronic, plays two nights at Town Hall. Tickets · Details

Shaoai Ashley Zhang: Echoes of Resonance: Solo Piano Recital — The DiMenna Center for Classical Music · Sat., Nov. 7. Pianist Shaoai Ashley Zhang plays a solo recital of contemporary music by Anna Thorvaldsdottir, Katherine Balch and Igor Santos, anchored by Helmut Lachenmann's Serynade, a program about how the piano makes and sustains sound. Tickets · Details

Dance

Turn. Turning. TURNT. — BAM Fisher, Brooklyn · Nov. 4–7. Choreographer Cynthia Oliver presents Turn. Turning. TURNT., a three-part evening of dance shaped by sound, design and light, at BAM Fisher in Brooklyn. Tickets · Details

Jerboa Dance presents Delirium — The Hidden Jewel Box Theater · Nov. 6–7 · $40–$120. Seattle's Jerboa Dance returns to New York with Delirium, an athletic, humor-driven program danced by Angela Harriell, Christina Johnson, Stella Kutz, Renado Tozer and Jaime Waliczek at the Hidden Jewel Box Theater. Tickets · Details

Little Bird Set Free — James Michael Ambury III Performance Space · Sat., Nov. 7 · $25–$30. PMT House of Dance presents Little Bird Set Free, an autobiographical solo evening about a childhood ruled by prohibitions, a caged pet bird and a path out of anxiety. Tickets · Details

ETD's 20th Anniversary Celebration and Hearts on Fire Performance — Slate · Nov. 8–9 · General Admission: $25, VIP Priority…. Eryc Taylor Dance marks its 20th anniversary at Slate with a pre-show reception and Hearts on Fire, a 35-minute dance-theater piece about shifting relationships set to songs by Beth Hart. Tickets · Details

Paul Taylor Dance Company and both Met productions continue into the following weeks; for everything else happening across the city, see the full classical listings.