Video: The Verdict Is In! A FEW GOOD MEN Celebrates Its Broadway Return





Aaron Sorkin's A Few Good Men is back on Broadway! The landmark play has returned to the stage at Lincoln Center Theater in a new production directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge was on the red carpet for opening night to catch up with Sorkin and the company about bringing the courtroom drama back to Broadway nearly four decades after its original premiere.

For Sorkin, revisiting his first play was an opportunity to approach the material with fresh eyes.

"I've been approached a couple of times over the years about doing a revival of it, and I never really pursued it aggressively because I've always looked at A Few Good Men—I was very young when I wrote it. It's the first thing that I wrote. And I've always looked at it the way I look at my high school yearbook picture," he explained.

"But I asked [Michael] if we could not treat this as a revival, if we could treat it like a new play where I do a script polish, dialogue polish. And if the end of the first act isn't working, I go back to the hotel and work on it, that kind of thing. And he was excited about that. So that's what we have tonight."

For Bradley Whitford, who appeared in the original Broadway production 37 years ago, returning to the world of A Few Good Men has revealed just how timely Sorkin's story remains.

"One of the weirdest things that Aaron and I talked about a lot and that just keeps hitting me is how much more relevant the play is now than it was 37 years ago," Whitford said. "Unfortunately, the play is not a chestnut. These issues are even sort of more at the center of the culture now in big ways and small. I mean, the whole idea of obeying illegal orders, the whole question of how do we survive on this little world? Is it through dominance? Do we kill our way? Or is it through, you know, legal processes and cooperation?"

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